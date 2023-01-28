My Friend

When I gave my heart to Jesus

I met my very special friend

When my life on earth is over

Our friendship will not end

Soon we will walk by the river

And talk for a million years

I will tell Him how I love Him

He will wash away my tears

We will stroll all over Heaven

To meet those gone before

I will meet my Mom and Dad

We will never part any more

Soon I will go to meet my friend

It could be this very day

I never want to forget the ones

Who helped me on my way

We will all meet again someday

According to God’s plan

Just work and do His holy will

Do all for Him that you can

Don’t meet Him empty handed

Do things you won’t regret

He will be the very best friend

That you could have ever met.

Mattie Cooper

I Hate A Bully

You might think it’s amusing

When someone you’re abusing,

You might think it’s clever, about your endeavor

When a brutality you are choosing.

Remember this, you’re just a mean predatory person,

To whom I am now cursin’!

You might think it’s hilarious

When you are being contrarious,

Thinking it’s priceless, causing someone to swear or cuss

When you are being just nefarious.

Of a caring person you are the lessor,

Because, you are an oppressor.

This I will tell you truly

I hate it when you or others treat someone cruelly,

You might think it’s funny, doing it for attention or money

But, I tell you this I hate a bully.

One day unto the Devil your soul will be presented,

Then you will be the one endlessly bullied and tormented.

Randy L. McClave

The Letter She Wrote

I’m not any good at taking care of myself

But, I promise you I will treat you well,

I’ll prepare your bath and/or your showers

And I’ll always be happy with beautiful flowers.

I don’t know how to deal with my own emotions

I get confused over all commotions,

But, in my arms I’ll always hold onto you

And we’ll laugh together as two.

I’m not good at all with any type of mess

And I hate all uncertainty and any stress,

But, I’ll clean up your dishes and your doubts

And never will you see me asking for handouts.

Maybe I’m not the best person that there is

Maybe I’m tired of being a Ms,

I’m unsure of myself and I often think life is so cruel

And many times I feel like a tool.

If you grab my hand I promise I will not ever let go

And unto me nothing would you ever owe,

Sometimes my needs and wants are light as a feather

The weight is meaningless, if we are together.

I truly want you in my life

Whether it be a friend, girlfriend, but hopefully a wife,

Now while my thoughts you are debating

I’m over here in the shadows, hoping and waiting.

Randy L. McClave

Your Neighbor

Do not hate your neighbor

Christ did preach and say,

And do not sin against your neighbor

But, instead for them always pray.

Do not lie about your neighbor

And do not ever go forward to mock them,

And never try to control your neighbor

Whether it is a her or a him.

Do not shame your neighbor

Or try to dehumanize them either,

And never disgrace or defeat your neighbor

Or to demonize them neither.

Do not judge your neighbor

Because you neither are the same,

And don’t ever curse or swear at your neighbor

Because you need someone to blame.

Don’t lie to or about your neighbor

From their works or their labors,

And don’t ever steal from your neighbor

But, instead “Love Thy Neighbor”.

Randy L. McClave

Twenty Dollars

I remember my grandma saying this still

In my wallet, always to keep a $20 bill,

Keep it there always for an emergency

Keep it there always for an urgency.

I still remember her saying this,

Then on my forehead, she gave me a kiss.

I asked my grandma why the $20 for

Was it for something that I needed at the store,

What would be its emergency use

As the purpose with urgency I tried to deduce.

Always have a spare $20 with you,

Grandma always said with what she knew.

I remember my grandma saying this as well

The $20 is not for medicine that I will tell,

It’s not for alcohol for you to drink

And it’s not for tobacco to cause you to smell or stink.

The $20 that I’m asking you to keep,

Will cause a sad forgotten person to happily weep.

I remember my grandma this she did say

About me keeping back the $20 of my pay,

I might keep it for months or maybe even for days

Or maybe even for years without delays.

Maybe I might even keep it for just a few hours,

I was to use it, when I met a girl who wanted flowers.

Randy L. McClave

