My Friend
When I gave my heart to Jesus
I met my very special friend
When my life on earth is over
Our friendship will not end
Soon we will walk by the river
And talk for a million years
I will tell Him how I love Him
He will wash away my tears
We will stroll all over Heaven
To meet those gone before
I will meet my Mom and Dad
We will never part any more
Soon I will go to meet my friend
It could be this very day
I never want to forget the ones
Who helped me on my way
We will all meet again someday
According to God’s plan
Just work and do His holy will
Do all for Him that you can
Don’t meet Him empty handed
Do things you won’t regret
He will be the very best friend
That you could have ever met.
Mattie Cooper
I Hate A Bully
You might think it’s amusing
When someone you’re abusing,
You might think it’s clever, about your endeavor
When a brutality you are choosing.
Remember this, you’re just a mean predatory person,
To whom I am now cursin’!
You might think it’s hilarious
When you are being contrarious,
Thinking it’s priceless, causing someone to swear or cuss
When you are being just nefarious.
Of a caring person you are the lessor,
Because, you are an oppressor.
This I will tell you truly
I hate it when you or others treat someone cruelly,
You might think it’s funny, doing it for attention or money
But, I tell you this I hate a bully.
One day unto the Devil your soul will be presented,
Then you will be the one endlessly bullied and tormented.
Randy L. McClave
The Letter She Wrote
I’m not any good at taking care of myself
But, I promise you I will treat you well,
I’ll prepare your bath and/or your showers
And I’ll always be happy with beautiful flowers.
I don’t know how to deal with my own emotions
I get confused over all commotions,
But, in my arms I’ll always hold onto you
And we’ll laugh together as two.
I’m not good at all with any type of mess
And I hate all uncertainty and any stress,
But, I’ll clean up your dishes and your doubts
And never will you see me asking for handouts.
Maybe I’m not the best person that there is
Maybe I’m tired of being a Ms,
I’m unsure of myself and I often think life is so cruel
And many times I feel like a tool.
If you grab my hand I promise I will not ever let go
And unto me nothing would you ever owe,
Sometimes my needs and wants are light as a feather
The weight is meaningless, if we are together.
I truly want you in my life
Whether it be a friend, girlfriend, but hopefully a wife,
Now while my thoughts you are debating
I’m over here in the shadows, hoping and waiting.
Randy L. McClave
Your Neighbor
Do not hate your neighbor
Christ did preach and say,
And do not sin against your neighbor
But, instead for them always pray.
Do not lie about your neighbor
And do not ever go forward to mock them,
And never try to control your neighbor
Whether it is a her or a him.
Do not shame your neighbor
Or try to dehumanize them either,
And never disgrace or defeat your neighbor
Or to demonize them neither.
Do not judge your neighbor
Because you neither are the same,
And don’t ever curse or swear at your neighbor
Because you need someone to blame.
Don’t lie to or about your neighbor
From their works or their labors,
And don’t ever steal from your neighbor
But, instead “Love Thy Neighbor”.
Randy L. McClave
Twenty Dollars
I remember my grandma saying this still
In my wallet, always to keep a $20 bill,
Keep it there always for an emergency
Keep it there always for an urgency.
I still remember her saying this,
Then on my forehead, she gave me a kiss.
I asked my grandma why the $20 for
Was it for something that I needed at the store,
What would be its emergency use
As the purpose with urgency I tried to deduce.
Always have a spare $20 with you,
Grandma always said with what she knew.
I remember my grandma saying this as well
The $20 is not for medicine that I will tell,
It’s not for alcohol for you to drink
And it’s not for tobacco to cause you to smell or stink.
The $20 that I’m asking you to keep,
Will cause a sad forgotten person to happily weep.
I remember my grandma this she did say
About me keeping back the $20 of my pay,
I might keep it for months or maybe even for days
Or maybe even for years without delays.
Maybe I might even keep it for just a few hours,
I was to use it, when I met a girl who wanted flowers.
Randy L. McClave