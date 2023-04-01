A Dogwood Tree

A Dogwood tree stood on a hill

It grew so tall and so strong

It was picked for a rugged cross

For a man who done no wrong

Jesus was brought before Pilate

A murderer the crowd set free

Jesus they chose to hang and die

On a cross from a Dogwood tree

Crown of thorns placed on His head

The blood trickled down His face

This was the Son of God our Savior

They were all trying to disgrace

The heavy cross placed on His back

Simon helped Him carry up the hill

Jesus knew this day He would die

He was following His Father’s will

They nailed Him to a Dogwood cross

With three old rusty nails that day

The crowd cheered “Save yourself”

But God in Heaven He would obey

Six long hours He hung there dying

Then darkness fell all over the land

The crowd knew they had crucified

The Son of God and Savior for man

Many years have come and now gone

Since He died on that Dogwood cross

His purpose in life He had fulfilled

God had sent Him to redeem the lost

When you see a Dogwood tree standing

It will not grow as tall and so strong

It won’t be used for a cross anymore

To hang one that did nothing wrong.

Mattie Cooper

First Easter

When we think of that first Easter

Our thoughts go back to the cross

God sent His only Son to earth

To die on that cross for the lost

The day Jesus stood before Pilate

Barabbas a murderer they set free

The crowd chose to crucify Jesus

The crowd was so mad and angry

Jesus was so weak and so tired

As He was lead thru the street

He had many stripes and bruises

As the guards continued to beat

Crown of thorns placed on His head

Blood trickling down His face

This was the Son of God our Savior

They were trying to disgrace

Heavy cross was placed on His back

Simon helped carry up Golgotha Hill

Jesus knew today that He would die

He was only doing God’s holy will

The crowd heard the hammer striking

Hitting those nails so hard that dayThe crowd shouted, “Save Yourself”

But God in Heaven He would obey

As the hammer struck those rusty nails

His hands and feet they went through

Then they raised the cross in position

For the crowd to cheer and to view

Vinegar was offered for His parched lips

No water given for His mouth so dry

He asked God to forgive the crowd

As Jesus looked up into the sky

Six long hours He hung there dying

Then darkness fell all over the land

That moment they knew they crucified

The Son of God and Savior for man

He was placed in a borrowed tomb

In three days He arose and He lives again

His purpose in life was to save sinners

He lived, He died, and He lives again.

Mattie Cooper

On The Cross

Our Savior died on a cross

Made from a dogwood tree

Peter denied he knew Him

Not just one time but three

Pilate released a murderer

Jesus had to die in his place

Jesus the Savior of the world

They were trying to disgrace

Simon of Cyrene helped Jesus

Carry his cross up the tall hill

With each step that He took

He was doing God’s holy will

Crown of thorns on His head

Blood trickled down His face

He endured the pain and agony

God gave Him the added grace

His death on that rugged cross

Has changed the lives of man

As we read of His crucifixion

How darkness fell over the landWe think of His life on the earth

The suffering He went through

He died that we could have life

He died for me and for you.

Mattie Cooper

The Clown

The clown once said,

You can either cry tears of sadness or of joy

You can create or you can destroy,

From the tears that you have shed.

The clown then painted on his face,

And drew and colored it in his own unique style

Now he wore a smile,

Now all he could embrace.

As a lad he was taught how to judge,

And how to despise others

Because of their beliefs or of their fathers or mothers,

And how to hold a hateful grudge.

The clown’s belief or race no one ever knew,

As he was always seen wearing his makeup

When seen everyone would just crack up,

No one had his view.

The clown said knowing of fate,

As he was juggling and amusing down the path

“It’s better to teach someone to laugh,

Than to teach someone to hate”.

Randy L. McClave

