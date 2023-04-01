A Dogwood Tree
A Dogwood tree stood on a hill
It grew so tall and so strong
It was picked for a rugged cross
For a man who done no wrong
Jesus was brought before Pilate
A murderer the crowd set free
Jesus they chose to hang and die
On a cross from a Dogwood tree
Crown of thorns placed on His head
The blood trickled down His face
This was the Son of God our Savior
They were all trying to disgrace
The heavy cross placed on His back
Simon helped Him carry up the hill
Jesus knew this day He would die
He was following His Father’s will
They nailed Him to a Dogwood cross
With three old rusty nails that day
The crowd cheered “Save yourself”
But God in Heaven He would obey
Six long hours He hung there dying
Then darkness fell all over the land
The crowd knew they had crucified
The Son of God and Savior for man
Many years have come and now gone
Since He died on that Dogwood cross
His purpose in life He had fulfilled
God had sent Him to redeem the lost
When you see a Dogwood tree standing
It will not grow as tall and so strong
It won’t be used for a cross anymore
To hang one that did nothing wrong.
Mattie Cooper
First Easter
When we think of that first Easter
Our thoughts go back to the cross
God sent His only Son to earth
To die on that cross for the lost
The day Jesus stood before Pilate
Barabbas a murderer they set free
The crowd chose to crucify Jesus
The crowd was so mad and angry
Jesus was so weak and so tired
As He was lead thru the street
He had many stripes and bruises
As the guards continued to beat
Crown of thorns placed on His head
Blood trickling down His face
This was the Son of God our Savior
They were trying to disgrace
Heavy cross was placed on His back
Simon helped carry up Golgotha Hill
Jesus knew today that He would die
He was only doing God’s holy will
The crowd heard the hammer striking
Hitting those nails so hard that dayThe crowd shouted, “Save Yourself”
But God in Heaven He would obey
As the hammer struck those rusty nails
His hands and feet they went through
Then they raised the cross in position
For the crowd to cheer and to view
Vinegar was offered for His parched lips
No water given for His mouth so dry
He asked God to forgive the crowd
As Jesus looked up into the sky
Six long hours He hung there dying
Then darkness fell all over the land
That moment they knew they crucified
The Son of God and Savior for man
He was placed in a borrowed tomb
In three days He arose and He lives again
His purpose in life was to save sinners
He lived, He died, and He lives again.
Mattie Cooper
On The Cross
Our Savior died on a cross
Made from a dogwood tree
Peter denied he knew Him
Not just one time but three
Pilate released a murderer
Jesus had to die in his place
Jesus the Savior of the world
They were trying to disgrace
Simon of Cyrene helped Jesus
Carry his cross up the tall hill
With each step that He took
He was doing God’s holy will
Crown of thorns on His head
Blood trickled down His face
He endured the pain and agony
God gave Him the added grace
His death on that rugged cross
Has changed the lives of man
As we read of His crucifixion
How darkness fell over the landWe think of His life on the earth
The suffering He went through
He died that we could have life
He died for me and for you.
Mattie Cooper
The Clown
The clown once said,
You can either cry tears of sadness or of joy
You can create or you can destroy,
From the tears that you have shed.
The clown then painted on his face,
And drew and colored it in his own unique style
Now he wore a smile,
Now all he could embrace.
As a lad he was taught how to judge,
And how to despise others
Because of their beliefs or of their fathers or mothers,
And how to hold a hateful grudge.
The clown’s belief or race no one ever knew,
As he was always seen wearing his makeup
When seen everyone would just crack up,
No one had his view.
The clown said knowing of fate,
As he was juggling and amusing down the path
“It’s better to teach someone to laugh,
Than to teach someone to hate”.
Randy L. McClave