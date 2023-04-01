Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 72F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.