The Virus Speaks
When you had smallpox, polio, measles, and diphtheria you destroyed me.
You came running with your shirt sleeves up.
No crazy talk, no politics, no division.
Bad for me. Good for you.
You killed me and I went away.
Fortunately for me it’s different this time.
I have friends in high places.
That you must know.
I beg you to listen to what I say.
I know you can’t see me.
Be aware, I see you.
Understand, I need you.
I can’t live without you.
Like you, I just want to live.
Some call me Covid,
Some call me Brazilian,
And now they call me Delta.
I prefer the Evil of Death.
But I love you.
I want to touch your hand.
I love you when I meet you in a crowded bar.
I hug you when I see you in the House of the Lord.
Crowded places I do fancy.
I cannot survive without you.
I am the Evil of Death.
Some of you I totally detest.
You lock me out with a stupid mask.
You get shots.
But never mind
I’ve got friends amongst you.
Your leader said I was a hoax.
I would go away in a matter of days.
I just adore him.
Such a good man.
He never tried to kill me.
I am the Evil of Death.
He is my hero.
He stood back while I sprayed his flock.
I chose the old people.
They were easy prey.
No way to fight me.
I devoured them with all of my might.
I am the Evil of Death.
Oh New York City, I did fine.
Your millions of people in the crowded streets.
You had it all.
Crowded bars, subways, airports, the hub of the world.
You had it all.
I devoured you as fast as I could.
Your hospitals ran over.
The morgues were full.
You locked your doors, you vacated the streets.
No supplies you had.
My friend in Washington, he saw to that.
Bless him, he ignored the warnings that I was coming.
Disbanded the office, destroyed the studies.
Sent the scientists home.
Oh how I love that man.
His voice echoed over the land.
Don’t wear a mask.
It’s no more than flu.
It’s the deep state that spreads the lies.
Don’t listen to the scientists.
You listen to me.
I know more than the Generals and the Doctors too.
It will go away with the summer heat.
Take hydroxychloroquine, it will help you.
Oh, swallow a quarter cup of Chlorox, it has to work.
How I miss my friend.
He’s no longer around.
I am the Evil of Death.
But all is not lost.
I have his faithful followers.
They will feed me.
They will not wear the mask.
They will not take the shot.
What Patriots they are.
They believe in the Constitution.
Don’t destroy their rights.
It is more important than life.
Don’t you see, they will feed me.
I am the Evil of Death.
Oh Florida, oh Texas, the states with great leaders,
I also adore.
Such great laws they have passed.
No mask in school.
No mandate for the shot.
My friends they are.
I am the Evil of Death.
There you are.
You thought I would never find you.
No mask, no shot, you are my delight.
Take a deep breath.
Ah, so nice it is.
I am inside now.
Nice juicy cells you have.
Like a bee in white clover.
I will find them all.
My favorite part is your lungs.
I will knaw and knaw on every part.
Look out, here comes a long grey tube.
It’s blowing air.
I am the Evil of Death.
Oh how I despise that new president.
Wear your mask, wear your mask.
Get your vaccine.
We can destroy this plague.
That’s all I hear.
He cries at night.
The Patriots don’t care.
The doctors cry, the nurses cry.
They are so tired.
They know what I can do.
Please good people, don’t wear the mask.
Don’t take the shot.
I need you.
I am the Evil of Death.
Huey Perry
Our Changing World Needs Peace
Our whole world changed the 1th of September.
It was a day that I know I will always remember.
I was watching my telelvision, just starting my day,
It was 8:46 when I heard someone say:
“It’s the World Trade Center and a plane’s hit the wall.”
While watching what happened, I was shocked when I saw
A second big plane, come flying in slow,
It hit the other tower and the flames were aglow.
The smoke was billowing up to the sky ...
The announcers on TV were wondering, why?
I stared in horror at the large, gaping hole.
I had a knot in my stomachl I was sick to my soul.
I had felt so safe for all of my years,
And now a terrorist attack had brought me to tears.
In the flash of a secon my life took a turn.
My mind was racing as I watched the fire burn.
Who would do such a thing to horribly bad?
That someone could hate so much made me feel sad.
My world changed that day as I stared at the screen.
What would happen next? What did this mean?
The Pentagon was hit next. Would there be more?
And then they announced the hijacking of plane No. 4.
The target was Washington, that was all that we knew,
But the passengers rallied on the plane as it flew.
Together they planned and then yelled out “Let’s roll!”
The plane crashed in Pennsylvania, leaving a fiery deep hole.
What happened next is etched in everyone’s mind,
The towers crumble to the ground, leaving just rubble behind.
For weeks, people searched for family and riend,
They dug through the debris ... would the horror ever end?
The country was shocked, but we garnered our pride.
We knew we could win with God on our side.
The churches were crowded, filled with people in prayer,
Communities joined together to show how we care.
Race, creed, color, it mattered no more,
We banded together to fight the terrorists war!
Our whole world changed on that September morn.
A love of our country was unexpectedly reborn.
What will this mean for our following years?
Never more will we live without any fears.
That people could hate so much that they kill
Makes my heart shudder, and gives me a chill.
So I pray every day for God’s grace and his love,
May God bless America and send His peace from Above.
Ann Wiseman
Karma
Karma doesn’t sleep
It waits,
It doesn’t only reap
But, it also creates.
Either in this lifetime or in the next,
There either will be a fortune, or a hex.
Paybacks are inevitable
It’s destiny,
No matter the size of your table
There is never any pity.
You will either be punished or rewarded,
No matter where you have boarded.
If you cheat or steal or lie
It sees,
If you judge others, break promises or cry
It hears pleas.
Maybe not today or tomorrow, on even next week
But, one day, karma will seek.
Karma doesn’t hide
It’s there,
It’s always at your side
And in the air.
Karma does not ever cheat or defend,
If you’re bad, you will get yours in the end.
Randy L. McClave
Seeking Revenge
The best revenge is to live well
Don’t punish or complain, but excel,
Give no person the right to ever win
Always move forward from within.
When the snake gave Eve the apple to eat
It was given to her with lies and deceit,
Then from that Apple Adam too had ate
The Devil’s revenge then sealed man’s fate.
Always live your life to believe in
Don’t waste your life just to get even,
Revenge no one should ever want or seek
It makes the soul weak.
Never seek to get even or to avenge
And never ever seek out for revenge,
Never listen to that retribution call
Remember, rotten fruit never needs any help to fall.
Randy L. McClave