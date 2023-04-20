Before She Has a Fit
Remember WOMAN has MAN in it,
MRS has MR in it as well
FEMALE also has MALE.
The pronoun SHE has HE in it too
What else without HE can SHE do,
And also MADAM has ADAM in the name
Maybe he is to blame.
When WOMEN talk about problems or sin
Ever noticed how their problems start with MEN?
MENtal illness, MENstrual cramps, MENtal breakdown
MENopause, GUYnecologist causes worries and a frown.
But, when WOMEN have real trouble
And it comes with every known problem on the double,
And it’s time that SHE doesn’t feel like a SHE
it’s because of HISterectomy!
But, just remember, when SHE can’t take it anymore
Where HER life and hormones is like a living war,
When SHE is finally tired of cleaning and dishwater
It’s then called MANslaughter.
Randy L. McClave
I, The Captain
I the Captain sitting alone on my boat
I the Captain about which many have wrote,
We fought pirates and was even attacked by a whale
We even escorted damned souls straight to Hell.
Now on my vessel in solitude I float.
I the Captain sitting alone without a crew
I the Captain knowing not what else to do,
No one to weigh the anchor or to release the line
Waiting to sail again for that adventure I do whine.
I need to sail underneath the skies of blue.
I the Captain sitting alone in the Marina
I the Captain wishing it was a floating battle arena,
Sadly though, I am nowhere bound
No adventures to be seen or found.
I the Captain, now in search of a Cantina.
I the Captain sitting alone at the pier
I the Captain sitting without a crew or fear,
Wishing for a crew to sail the river and the Little Sandy
Wishing for a first mate hopefully said I, Captain Randy.
I the Captain, waiting by the boat’s wheel to steer.
Randy L. McClave
Forgot About Bob
We all heard of Cain and Abel
And that they brought vegetables and meat to the dining table,
The first farmer and shepherd was those two
They did what God had told them to do,
But, then after Abel’s murder, his death
Eve had another son and his name was Seth,
A farmer or a shepherd he was neither one
But, because of him mankind moved on,
There is an unknown son of Adam and Eve
Which many weren’t told about or read about to perceive,
His name, was Bob
And God had given him a very needed job.
Bob was God’s food taster a sensory scientist
And Adam presented unto him a very long list,
He would taste every fruit and vegetable and every meat
And he would record what man should and shouldn’t eat,
Bob was the first man to eat a ear of corn
Unto that job he was born,
And he was the first man to ever eat a steak
And the first one to ever eat lobster and fried snake,
He tried and ate every vegetable and fruit ever created
And of course many he enjoyed and many he hated,
He also ate the foods that was bad and poisonous
He was always ravenous,
Sadly Bob’s name isn’t anywhere in the good book
I know this as I have looked and again I did look,
But, God indeed gave Bob a specific job for a reason
Because of Bob, mankind knows what’s good to eat, and what to season.
Randy L. McClave
Teach Your Daughters
Please, teach your daughters well
Tell them they don’t deserve to be treated like hell,
If in trouble come home from a failed marriage or relationship
And always advise and support them for that trip.
Teach and tell your daughters to run as fast as they can
If they are ever with an abusive or a possessive man,
And tell them never against him to stand and argue and fight
But, to run away from him with all of their might.
Though with a man a relationship she did choose
It doesn’t ever give the man the right to intimidate or abuse,
Nor does it give him the right to curse or insult
Because, her and him are both an adult.
Don’t care what your friends or family might ever think or say
Tell your daughters never to be ashamed to walk or run away,
And tell them that your front door is always unlocked
And from you, they are never ever blocked.
Tell your daughters no man has the right to hit or to beat her
No matter what happened or what did occur,
And never tell your daughter to just stay win him
Because, this could just be the prelim.
Please teach and tell your daughters to always come home
When scared or afraid, and never to be on the roam,
Remember, it is better if your daughters needs to come home often
Than coming home that one time, in a coffin.
Randy L. McClave