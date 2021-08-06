Sunflowers
Sunflowers in the yard
And Sunflowers on the house,
And Sunflowers on a card
Sunflowers for the spouse.
Sunflowers for loyalty
And Sunflowers for all to enjoy,
Sunflowers that I plant not for me
Sunflowers I plant for joy.
Sunflowers facing the sun
And Sunflowers preparing to bloom,
Sunflowers for everyone
Sunflowers in my room.
Sunflowers in my books
And Sunflowers in my vase,
Sunflowers for their scent and looks
Sunflowers to give poetry and grace.
Sunflowers in my artwork
And Sunflowers for the soul to stir,
Sunflowers I plant in the dirt
Sunflowers I will always give to her.
Randy L. McClave
Labeling
You labeled me
But, not like the ingredients on a can,
Where the contents no one can see
But, instead like the contents on a box of bran.
I wasn’t like the pickles in a glass jar
Where you can tell the dill from the sweet,
You know what they are
Before you sit down then choose and eat.
I was labeled because what you saw
And with it you didn’t agree a bit,
Was there an error and/ or a flaw
I guess, I was labeled maybe because of my wit.
You just labeled me
Because of what you heard and saw which is sad,
Maybe because of my color or my family tree
Just as the Nazis would have.
Randy L. McClave
Arguing, No More
My arguing days are all over
I am no longer it’s drover,
I now say what is on my mind
Whether it be caring or even unkind.
I will not argue with you anymore
And I don’t care what you have in store,
Because seemingly you are always right
No longer, do I need or want to fight.
I am so tired of all the quarrels
And your lack of facts and morals,
I am sick and tired of this constant feuding
And also your childish brooding.
This fact to you I will also tell
Any argument is now between you and hell,
And this other truth I can also tell you so
When you want to argue, that is where you can go.
Randy L. McClave
I Just Wanted You
I wanted you
But, you didn’t want me,
I wanted what I saw
But, you wanted the sea.
I wanted to talk
But, you wanted to sigh,
I wanted to say hello
But, you wanted to say goodbye.
I wanted to know how you were doing
And how you were feeling,
I wanted to know you more
You were so gentle and appealing.
I wanted to hold your hand
I wanted you to stay
But, you didn’t want me
You just wanted to stray.
I wanted to listen
And understand what you been through,
I wanted to be there
I just wanted you.
Randy L. McClave