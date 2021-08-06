Sunflowers

Sunflowers in the yard

And Sunflowers on the house,

And Sunflowers on a card

Sunflowers for the spouse.

Sunflowers for loyalty

And Sunflowers for all to enjoy,

Sunflowers that I plant not for me

Sunflowers I plant for joy.

Sunflowers facing the sun

And Sunflowers preparing to bloom,

Sunflowers for everyone

Sunflowers in my room.

Sunflowers in my books

And Sunflowers in my vase,

Sunflowers for their scent and looks

Sunflowers to give poetry and grace.

Sunflowers in my artwork

And Sunflowers for the soul to stir,

Sunflowers I plant in the dirt

Sunflowers I will always give to her.

Randy L. McClave

Labeling

You labeled me

But, not like the ingredients on a can,

Where the contents no one can see

But, instead like the contents on a box of bran.

I wasn’t like the pickles in a glass jar

Where you can tell the dill from the sweet,

You know what they are

Before you sit down then choose and eat.

I was labeled because what you saw

And with it you didn’t agree a bit,

Was there an error and/ or a flaw

I guess, I was labeled maybe because of my wit.

You just labeled me

Because of what you heard and saw which is sad,

Maybe because of my color or my family tree

Just as the Nazis would have.

Randy L. McClave

Arguing, No More

My arguing days are all over

I am no longer it’s drover,

I now say what is on my mind

Whether it be caring or even unkind.

I will not argue with you anymore

And I don’t care what you have in store,

Because seemingly you are always right

No longer, do I need or want to fight.

I am so tired of all the quarrels

And your lack of facts and morals,

I am sick and tired of this constant feuding

And also your childish brooding.

This fact to you I will also tell

Any argument is now between you and hell,

And this other truth I can also tell you so

When you want to argue, that is where you can go.

Randy L. McClave

I Just Wanted You

I wanted you

But, you didn’t want me,

I wanted what I saw

But, you wanted the sea.

I wanted to talk

But, you wanted to sigh,

I wanted to say hello

But, you wanted to say goodbye.

I wanted to know how you were doing

And how you were feeling,

I wanted to know you more

You were so gentle and appealing.

I wanted to hold your hand

I wanted you to stay

But, you didn’t want me

You just wanted to stray.

I wanted to listen

And understand what you been through,

I wanted to be there

I just wanted you.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

