I Am So Tired

Life is to short for chasing

And also to short for worrying and pacing,

I’m tired of all that trying

And I’m tired of the false promises and sighing.

I am tired of trying to make her happy

Because, of that I am now unhappy,

For her I always did and tried my very best

I truly now need some rest.

I am tired of wanting her to be mine

I’m tired that not always am I able to shine,

My thoughts were always of her and me

But, my thoughts she didn’t want to hear or see.

I am tired of being strung along

Then constantly shown how I done wrong,

I am so tired of chasing her down the street

I now just want to rest my soul, and also my feet.

I’m so tired of constantly saying that I am sorry

I’m tired of going on an emotional safari,

I am so tired of all this running

While she is always using and then shunning.

I’m so tired of needing of wanting her

I’m so tired of all of the demur,

I ran out of tears to weep

Now, I just want to lay down and sleep.

Randy L. McClave

Waiting for God

JOSEPH WAITED 13 YEARS.

As a slave without sadness or worries or fears,

Then God blessed him and used him

Then Joseph praised the Lord and sang a hymn.

ABRAHAM WAITED 25 YEARS.

When his joy was finally represented by tears,

A promise to him God had sworn

He was a hundred years old when his son Isaac was born.

MOSES WAITED 40 YEARS.

In the desert lost among the hot frontiers,

Then after 40 years he arrived to the promise land

Led by God’s Almighty hand.

JESUS WAITED 30 YEARS.

With joy and love and not any fears,

Then he started his own ministry

Which is forever part of my soul and man’s biblical history.

REMEMBER THIS IF GOD IS MAKING YOU WAIT

Don’t think or believe that you are late,

Don’t be worried or upset about the now, me

Someday soon, you’ll be asked to join the same company.

Randy L. McClave

Wanna Ban Books

They wanna ban books

Maybe even Bibles or the written word,

Or magazines where everyone looks

Or maybe even newspapers I have heard.

They wanna ban books

So, no one can read and then dream,

Reading about fairies and swimming in the brooks

Or finding a truth which it does seem.

They wanna ban books

So, no one will know of our countries true history,

With thieves, murderers, slave traders and crooks

And they want that to stay a permanent mystery.

They wanna ban books

They want written censorship here,

We are the pawns and they are the rooks

They are the father of ignorance and of tyranny and fear.

We scream that we are the land of freedom

Sadly our beliefs just hang on hooks,

No longer do we ask the tired and the poor to come

They wanna ban books.

Randy L. McClave

Myles

He entered into the world today

With the curliest black hair,

Mom and dad are the proudest I would say

As they thanked God again in a prayer.

Over eight pounds and twenty inches long

His mom and dad are over the moon,

The parents sang him a birthday song

Proudly, they’ll show him off to the world soon.

Thanks are given to the Dr’s and the nurses

Who brought their child into this world,

Kindness and love is what nurses and Dr’s disperses

When worries at a pregnant mother is hurled.

Today her big fella was born

Mother and father are full of joy and smiles,

About him the mother’s kisses and hugs will adorn

As they welcome into their life, their son Myles.

Randy L. McClave

A Prophet/Profit

A Prophet is a divined inspired teacher

Who proclaims the word of God as his preacher,

He preaches the Holy word for free

He wants salvation found for both you and me.

When he receives tithes he is not greedy

He uses the money to help the poor and the needy,

So, when God’s plan was first set

God made that man a prophet.

Man worships the almighty dollar

For it he will scream and holler,

Many Christian pastors will do the exact same

Of course their greed is always to blame.

When he uses tithes for his own personal use

Greed is his only excuse,

When from man’s tithing he makes his own benefit

Man just made himself a profit.

Randy L. McClave

I Am Sorry

We all should be blamed

And we all should be ashamed,

Of what we all have done

Underneath the moon and also the sun.

We all are just sinners

Pretending that we all are winners,

But, we all are truly lost

And our redemption was the cost.

Now I ask for forgiveness

I believe in that nonetheless,

To all that I know and that I see

I am truly sorry.

Randy L. McClave

