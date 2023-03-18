I Am So Tired
Life is to short for chasing
And also to short for worrying and pacing,
I’m tired of all that trying
And I’m tired of the false promises and sighing.
I am tired of trying to make her happy
Because, of that I am now unhappy,
For her I always did and tried my very best
I truly now need some rest.
I am tired of wanting her to be mine
I’m tired that not always am I able to shine,
My thoughts were always of her and me
But, my thoughts she didn’t want to hear or see.
I am tired of being strung along
Then constantly shown how I done wrong,
I am so tired of chasing her down the street
I now just want to rest my soul, and also my feet.
I’m so tired of constantly saying that I am sorry
I’m tired of going on an emotional safari,
I am so tired of all this running
While she is always using and then shunning.
I’m so tired of needing of wanting her
I’m so tired of all of the demur,
I ran out of tears to weep
Now, I just want to lay down and sleep.
Randy L. McClave
Waiting for God
JOSEPH WAITED 13 YEARS.
As a slave without sadness or worries or fears,
Then God blessed him and used him
Then Joseph praised the Lord and sang a hymn.
ABRAHAM WAITED 25 YEARS.
When his joy was finally represented by tears,
A promise to him God had sworn
He was a hundred years old when his son Isaac was born.
MOSES WAITED 40 YEARS.
In the desert lost among the hot frontiers,
Then after 40 years he arrived to the promise land
Led by God’s Almighty hand.
JESUS WAITED 30 YEARS.
With joy and love and not any fears,
Then he started his own ministry
Which is forever part of my soul and man’s biblical history.
REMEMBER THIS IF GOD IS MAKING YOU WAIT
Don’t think or believe that you are late,
Don’t be worried or upset about the now, me
Someday soon, you’ll be asked to join the same company.
Randy L. McClave
Wanna Ban Books
They wanna ban books
Maybe even Bibles or the written word,
Or magazines where everyone looks
Or maybe even newspapers I have heard.
They wanna ban books
So, no one can read and then dream,
Reading about fairies and swimming in the brooks
Or finding a truth which it does seem.
They wanna ban books
So, no one will know of our countries true history,
With thieves, murderers, slave traders and crooks
And they want that to stay a permanent mystery.
They wanna ban books
They want written censorship here,
We are the pawns and they are the rooks
They are the father of ignorance and of tyranny and fear.
We scream that we are the land of freedom
Sadly our beliefs just hang on hooks,
No longer do we ask the tired and the poor to come
They wanna ban books.
Randy L. McClave
Myles
He entered into the world today
With the curliest black hair,
Mom and dad are the proudest I would say
As they thanked God again in a prayer.
Over eight pounds and twenty inches long
His mom and dad are over the moon,
The parents sang him a birthday song
Proudly, they’ll show him off to the world soon.
Thanks are given to the Dr’s and the nurses
Who brought their child into this world,
Kindness and love is what nurses and Dr’s disperses
When worries at a pregnant mother is hurled.
Today her big fella was born
Mother and father are full of joy and smiles,
About him the mother’s kisses and hugs will adorn
As they welcome into their life, their son Myles.
Randy L. McClave
A Prophet/Profit
A Prophet is a divined inspired teacher
Who proclaims the word of God as his preacher,
He preaches the Holy word for free
He wants salvation found for both you and me.
When he receives tithes he is not greedy
He uses the money to help the poor and the needy,
So, when God’s plan was first set
God made that man a prophet.
Man worships the almighty dollar
For it he will scream and holler,
Many Christian pastors will do the exact same
Of course their greed is always to blame.
When he uses tithes for his own personal use
Greed is his only excuse,
When from man’s tithing he makes his own benefit
Man just made himself a profit.
Randy L. McClave
I Am Sorry
We all should be blamed
And we all should be ashamed,
Of what we all have done
Underneath the moon and also the sun.
We all are just sinners
Pretending that we all are winners,
But, we all are truly lost
And our redemption was the cost.
Now I ask for forgiveness
I believe in that nonetheless,
To all that I know and that I see
I am truly sorry.
Randy L. McClave