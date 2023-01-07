God’s Greatest Miracle
The day Mary brought her babe to the stable
Was the night that God performed a great miracle.
From a virgin, came a life, a little bundle of God’s love
That one day would be our Savior from above.
Three wise men from afar, was guided by a star
Came to find baby Jesus lying in a bed of hay.
They brought myrrh and frankincense, and gifts of gold to give to Him
Not knowing the ultimate gift was for them.
Now when you call upon the name of Jesus.
You’ll find He’ll be there for you, to supply your needs
He’ll guide you, and protect you, through the storms that come your way
So let Jesus perform a miracle in you today.
Jesus is God’s greatest miracle
Given to us to save our souls from sin.
He’s the Alpha, and Omega, the Beginning and the End
Yes God’s greatest miracle is my best friend.
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
About Myself
About myself I’m going to brag
For one thing I don’t argue and I never nag,
I also keep every promise that I ever made
And also I am saved.
I never lie or cheat or steal
Ask me anything and the truth I will reveal,
And if I give you my word it’s as good as gold
And I can never be bought or sold.
Of no one am I ever ashamed
Even if by others they have been ridiculed or blamed,
I am better than no one and no one is better than me
We are all equal from what I see.
I never curse and I never ever swear
And every-night unto God I always say a prayer,
I am very courteous and literary
I even own a dictionary.
If I’m asked a favor I’ll help out the best that I can
No matter of the race, color or if they’re a woman or man,
And if they’re a different religion or belief
I will still do my very best to help and give them relief.
A woman I will never mentally or physically abuse
Because, my sisters and mother had worn the same shoes,
I treat every woman I know or meet with the highest respect
And I believe all women every man should always protect.
Unto all animals I am also very caring and kind
That is another perk on how I was designed,
This is of course my very own and personal boast
And unto God and my parents I give them a toast.
Randy L. McClave
Blaming Others
Some people blame their fathers and/ or mothers
Some people blame their own sisters and brothers,
And some people will blame either their boyfriend or girlfriend
And some people like to blame others until the end.
They blame them all on how they were raised
And they blame others because they were never praised,
They’ll even try to blame our Lord God
On how they were wrongly created, or flawed.
Some people blame their own daughters or sons
Some people will even blame strangers and icons,
And some people will blame their friends and their neighbors
They even blame the workers during their labors.
They blame others how they were treated
And how others to them were always conceited,
They’ll even blame the students in school
And how by other children they were treated cruel.
Some people blame their problems on their preachers
Some people blame their problems on their teachers,
And they even blame their problems on a clerk either her or him
Whether their name is Kevin or Andy or Lindsey or Kim.
They’ll even blame the reasons on the clothes that they wear
Or even how the stylist did their hair,
They’ll even put the blame on the books on the shelves
But, they will never ever put the blame on themselves.
Randy L. McClave
Shame of Texas
Texas! you should be all ashamed
And you and your Governor should all be blamed,
On what you perpetrated on Christmas Eve
When upon the meaning of Christ you did deceive.
You sent over 100 immigrants to Washington D.C
To the Vice President’s house in freezing weather for your glee,
You enjoyed pulling these very evil stunts
Because you hate them all, because they are migrants.
You sent all the migrants off in 3 buses
And your thoughts of them were your curses and cusses,
In Washington the migrants will be pushed off the buses together
Then they will be stranded in 10 degree freezing weather.
The adults are barefooted or wore flip flops or sandals
You treated them all like filthy vandals,
The buses are also contained with children and babies
And you treat them all like mangy dogs with rabies.
Abbot and his supporters are all very evil people
I could not imagine any of them worshipping under God’s steeple,
Governor Abbot you truly are an evil man the world can tell
You will never freeze to death, but instead you will burn in hell.
Randy L. McClave