God’s Greatest Miracle

The day Mary brought her babe to the stable

Was the night that God performed a great miracle.

From a virgin, came a life, a little bundle of God’s love

That one day would be our Savior from above.

Three wise men from afar, was guided by a star

Came to find baby Jesus lying in a bed of hay.

They brought myrrh and frankincense, and gifts of gold to give to Him

Not knowing the ultimate gift was for them.

Now when you call upon the name of Jesus.

You’ll find He’ll be there for you, to supply your needs

He’ll guide you, and protect you, through the storms that come your way

So let Jesus perform a miracle in you today.

Jesus is God’s greatest miracle

Given to us to save our souls from sin.

He’s the Alpha, and Omega, the Beginning and the End

Yes God’s greatest miracle is my best friend.

John F. Enyart

and Donald R. Nelson

About Myself

About myself I’m going to brag

For one thing I don’t argue and I never nag,

I also keep every promise that I ever made

And also I am saved.

I never lie or cheat or steal

Ask me anything and the truth I will reveal,

And if I give you my word it’s as good as gold

And I can never be bought or sold.

Of no one am I ever ashamed

Even if by others they have been ridiculed or blamed,

I am better than no one and no one is better than me

We are all equal from what I see.

I never curse and I never ever swear

And every-night unto God I always say a prayer,

I am very courteous and literary

I even own a dictionary.

If I’m asked a favor I’ll help out the best that I can

No matter of the race, color or if they’re a woman or man,

And if they’re a different religion or belief

I will still do my very best to help and give them relief.

A woman I will never mentally or physically abuse

Because, my sisters and mother had worn the same shoes,

I treat every woman I know or meet with the highest respect

And I believe all women every man should always protect.

Unto all animals I am also very caring and kind

That is another perk on how I was designed,

This is of course my very own and personal boast

And unto God and my parents I give them a toast.

Randy L. McClave

Blaming Others

Some people blame their fathers and/ or mothers

Some people blame their own sisters and brothers,

And some people will blame either their boyfriend or girlfriend

And some people like to blame others until the end.

They blame them all on how they were raised

And they blame others because they were never praised,

They’ll even try to blame our Lord God

On how they were wrongly created, or flawed.

Some people blame their own daughters or sons

Some people will even blame strangers and icons,

And some people will blame their friends and their neighbors

They even blame the workers during their labors.

They blame others how they were treated

And how others to them were always conceited,

They’ll even blame the students in school

And how by other children they were treated cruel.

Some people blame their problems on their preachers

Some people blame their problems on their teachers,

And they even blame their problems on a clerk either her or him

Whether their name is Kevin or Andy or Lindsey or Kim.

They’ll even blame the reasons on the clothes that they wear

Or even how the stylist did their hair,

They’ll even put the blame on the books on the shelves

But, they will never ever put the blame on themselves.

Randy L. McClave

Shame of Texas

Texas! you should be all ashamed

And you and your Governor should all be blamed,

On what you perpetrated on Christmas Eve

When upon the meaning of Christ you did deceive.

You sent over 100 immigrants to Washington D.C

To the Vice President’s house in freezing weather for your glee,

You enjoyed pulling these very evil stunts

Because you hate them all, because they are migrants.

You sent all the migrants off in 3 buses

And your thoughts of them were your curses and cusses,

In Washington the migrants will be pushed off the buses together

Then they will be stranded in 10 degree freezing weather.

The adults are barefooted or wore flip flops or sandals

You treated them all like filthy vandals,

The buses are also contained with children and babies

And you treat them all like mangy dogs with rabies.

Abbot and his supporters are all very evil people

I could not imagine any of them worshipping under God’s steeple,

Governor Abbot you truly are an evil man the world can tell

You will never freeze to death, but instead you will burn in hell.

Randy L. McClave

