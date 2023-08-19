Jesus Loved Them All
So oft’ they’ve heard the word worthless. Useless and never amount to much.
Even in the church they’ve had a handshake. But they’ve never known a touch.
Their heart in sorrow cries for hope. Their soul longing to be filled.
Only met with condemning judgement and a promise of a sure hell.
But Jesus saw no losers. The love so deep he felt.
That none were considered hopeless or beyond His hand of help.
He saw beneath the outward mask to the spirit weeping deep within
For someone to give hope and answers. Not just another to condemn.
He took the ones the world gave up on. Became the friend they had never known.
Gave them the power to be more than they ever dreamed and was proud to call them his own.
We as His body should be just alike. Reaching out, speaking love in Him.
For our only righteousness is His grace. To judge others, is ourself to condemn.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Sometimes I Just Cry
I hear the child grateful for what others won’t eat. The mother blessing the bologna she fries.
How can this be in the land of the free that some are barely kept alive?
I see a man having to prove his need after working hard his whole life.
Who’s been used up then discarded. Nowhere to turn, must swallow his pride.
As the walking wounded cry out to God the government answers; “What is it with your kind?
How can we prosper caring for who is no longer needed?” and sometimes I just have to cry.
To whom much is given, much is expected. We’re not blessed to hoard in greed.
Better roads can wait while we fill each plate of a family that’s in need.
Not hand outs, but a true hand up. Skills taught, not hidden slavery.
Compassion for those who have nothing to give. Until then even heaven will weep.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
Thanks For Giving
Angels unaware and no one knows their name except those who watch in wonder above.
As they learn of the free will that God has given that freely gives back in love.
Some give a little, some give a lot. Some give out of their own need
Of time, money, a kind word or thought. Heaven records even the smallest deed.
One feeds another, thankful for fullness. Another from the hunger in the past they’ve felt.
Still another can only offer heartfelt prayers that each one at a table be filled.
But the Lord is in the details. A father with love that overflows
For His children so willing to give freely to those they may never know.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
What the Future Brings
I look at the future with my brain
I wonder if tomorrow will it be sunshine or rain,
And I wonder what tomorrow will I get in the mail
Only time will tell.
Tomorrow when my alarm clock goes off
Will I wake up with a sneeze or a cough,
Will I wake up energized or still tired
Maybe though I will have expired.
When tomorrow finally arrives
I wonder what wonders will I see with my eyes,
I wonder how that new outfit will look on me
Well I guess I will just have to wait and see.
When the future becomes my today
I wonder If the world did listen to what I did say,
And when those bells rings
I’m so excited to see what the future brings.
Randy L. McClave
Best Friends
Friends let me tell you
Of a couple of friends I knew
Two little girls back in grade school
Just like your best friend and you
Inseparable as youngsters
Always sharing everything
Enjoying every minute
And all that life could bring
Their friendship carried into high school
Where the boys took their eye
Still sharing new experiences
Some things that made them cry
And then on into marriage
With kids of their own
And through so many trials of life
Their friendship remained strong
The bonds they formed in grade school
Were still there in the waning years
And then there was talk of cancer
And the joy turned to tears
It wasn’t long till it took her
And she said good-bye my friend
And friend you may have been through this
But this is not where the story ends
Oh, did I tell you they loved Jesus
With all of their hearts
And not even a dread disease
Could tear their bonds apart
And with Jesus sending new friends
To help her along her way
She knew she’d see her best friend
Up in Heaven again someday
So friend take this story
And know it has no end
For when we get to Heaven
We’ll be there with our Best Friend
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson