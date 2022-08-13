Do You Think They Would Know You?

Do you think they’d even know you, Lord

If You came back to earth.

Would they recognize just who You are

Or would You have to tell them first

And would those who claim to follow you

Believe in the virgin birth

Or do You think they’d even know You, Lord

If You came back to earth?

Would they choose to walk beside You

As You go along Your way

Would they stand up to defend You

Or just turn and walk away

I wonder how they would treat You

Would they praise You or condemn?

Or, Do You think they’d even know You Lord

If You came to earth again?

Come Sunday would they ask You

To go to church with them?

Would they set You right up front, Lord

To sing You their favorite hymn

And when it comes time to pass the plate

Would then their tithes go in

Do You think they’d even know You, Lord

If You came to earth again?

If they would see You perform a miracle

Before them in plain view

Would they then believe in You, Lord

And get their souls renewed

Would they bring their burdens to You

With faith to be carried through

Or, do you think they’d even know You Lord

If they ran right into You.

Lord, if You came back tomorrow

To take all your children home

How many would be ready

And who would be left alone

Would we be surprised to see You

And would there be time to pray

We know you’ll be returning

Now, could it be today?

John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson

I Would Not Have Walked Away

I wanted to let you know

That I thank you for letting me go,

Thank you for releasing me

And thank you for setting me free.

I truly had belonged to you

Whatever that you needed or wanted I did do,

But, now you and I are no more

As I head out the front door.

I still have all of our memories

To me they are part of my treasuries,

And they are still part of my mind

They are easy for me to recollect and find.

Sadly most of the memories are of pain

Still etched into my brain,

How I was used and lied to and mistreated

Daily was soul was slowly defeated.

I want to thank you once more again

For removing from my life that debt and sin,

I was prepared and happy to suffer and stay

Because, I would not have walked away.

Randy L. McClave

Worry or Worship

Worry and worship can not ever exist together

One of them you must sever,

One will always displace the other one

And one must be given the Dear John.

You can’t put your faith in God and then fret

That brings the soul only more worries and regret,

But, you can worry and then put your faith in God

And then your worries will dissipate with one mighty nod.

When Jesus returns he won’t care how you voted

Or the thoughts and beliefs that you had once quoted,

He won’t care about any of your posts

Or about the people that you hated and your boasts.

Remember this, all celebrities will have no fame

And no millionaires will have a penny to their name,

And no politician will have any power

No longer will they be sitting in their ivory tower.

Do not worry or fret about your yesterday

That time has already came and then passed away,

And when you sit and think about today or tomorrow

Do not think about it with pain and sorrow.

One will always displace the other

So, I say this to you my every sister and brother,

Always remember this one spiritual and Godly tip

Always choose Jesus to worship.

Randy L. McClave

My School Day

I woke myself up because we don’t have an alarm clock

I then searched in the laundry basket looking for a matching sock,

Breakfast was cereal and milk after I found myself a spoon

But, first I turned on the television so my sister could watch a cartoon.

I rushed to the bathroom to find myself an outfit to wear

I brushed my hair in the dark, because the bulb is broke in there,

Then I got my baby sister fed and ready and then finally dressed

Cause mama ain’t home from her job, which having she is very blessed.

I got my sister and me both to school and once again on time

Today neither one of us will be standing in the tardy line,

So, we both head to our classes so that we can know and then learn

A good education my mama always said we both should proudly earn.

I got to my class and my teacher began to grumble and fuss

I could almost sense under his breath that he wanted to cuss,

Just because I forgot my school supply utensil

Just because, I ain’t got no pencil.

Randy L. McClave

