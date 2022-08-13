Do You Think They Would Know You?
Do you think they’d even know you, Lord
If You came back to earth.
Would they recognize just who You are
Or would You have to tell them first
And would those who claim to follow you
Believe in the virgin birth
Or do You think they’d even know You, Lord
If You came back to earth?
Would they choose to walk beside You
As You go along Your way
Would they stand up to defend You
Or just turn and walk away
I wonder how they would treat You
Would they praise You or condemn?
Or, Do You think they’d even know You Lord
If You came to earth again?
Come Sunday would they ask You
To go to church with them?
Would they set You right up front, Lord
To sing You their favorite hymn
And when it comes time to pass the plate
Would then their tithes go in
Do You think they’d even know You, Lord
If You came to earth again?
If they would see You perform a miracle
Before them in plain view
Would they then believe in You, Lord
And get their souls renewed
Would they bring their burdens to You
With faith to be carried through
Or, do you think they’d even know You Lord
If they ran right into You.
Lord, if You came back tomorrow
To take all your children home
How many would be ready
And who would be left alone
Would we be surprised to see You
And would there be time to pray
We know you’ll be returning
Now, could it be today?
John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson
I Would Not Have Walked Away
I wanted to let you know
That I thank you for letting me go,
Thank you for releasing me
And thank you for setting me free.
I truly had belonged to you
Whatever that you needed or wanted I did do,
But, now you and I are no more
As I head out the front door.
I still have all of our memories
To me they are part of my treasuries,
And they are still part of my mind
They are easy for me to recollect and find.
Sadly most of the memories are of pain
Still etched into my brain,
How I was used and lied to and mistreated
Daily was soul was slowly defeated.
I want to thank you once more again
For removing from my life that debt and sin,
I was prepared and happy to suffer and stay
Because, I would not have walked away.
Randy L. McClave
Worry or Worship
Worry and worship can not ever exist together
One of them you must sever,
One will always displace the other one
And one must be given the Dear John.
You can’t put your faith in God and then fret
That brings the soul only more worries and regret,
But, you can worry and then put your faith in God
And then your worries will dissipate with one mighty nod.
When Jesus returns he won’t care how you voted
Or the thoughts and beliefs that you had once quoted,
He won’t care about any of your posts
Or about the people that you hated and your boasts.
Remember this, all celebrities will have no fame
And no millionaires will have a penny to their name,
And no politician will have any power
No longer will they be sitting in their ivory tower.
Do not worry or fret about your yesterday
That time has already came and then passed away,
And when you sit and think about today or tomorrow
Do not think about it with pain and sorrow.
One will always displace the other
So, I say this to you my every sister and brother,
Always remember this one spiritual and Godly tip
Always choose Jesus to worship.
Randy L. McClave
My School Day
I woke myself up because we don’t have an alarm clock
I then searched in the laundry basket looking for a matching sock,
Breakfast was cereal and milk after I found myself a spoon
But, first I turned on the television so my sister could watch a cartoon.
I rushed to the bathroom to find myself an outfit to wear
I brushed my hair in the dark, because the bulb is broke in there,
Then I got my baby sister fed and ready and then finally dressed
Cause mama ain’t home from her job, which having she is very blessed.
I got my sister and me both to school and once again on time
Today neither one of us will be standing in the tardy line,
So, we both head to our classes so that we can know and then learn
A good education my mama always said we both should proudly earn.
I got to my class and my teacher began to grumble and fuss
I could almost sense under his breath that he wanted to cuss,
Just because I forgot my school supply utensil
Just because, I ain’t got no pencil.
Randy L. McClave