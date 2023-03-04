Coattails to Heaven
My dad was a preacher
My mom was a Sunday school teacher,
Those two help save many lost souls
Which they always admitted was their ultimate goals.
My granddad drove the church bus
The church’s choir was led by my uncle Gus,
Every Sunday we would all be in church
For lost souls my granddad would always search.
My first cousin was the church’s deacon
My other cousin was the church’s treasurer he was a shiny beacon,
The Devil hid from them both
As unto the Lord they always worshipped and gave an oath.
To the lord Jesus my family has continually praised
A road to heaven for them has already been undoubtedly paved,
They are devout Christians, both righteous and true
In the book of life their names are written in there too.
My family loves Jesus more than anything
Unto him they always worship and praise and sing
I am a lost soul, and my name is Kevin
And on my family coattails, I can’t make it into Heaven.
Randy L. McClave
Their Last Puff
The rich want to live forever
Believing, that they are smart or clever,
They don’t care whose buried in a ditch
As long as they stay rich.
They hide their money from Uncle Sam
To pay their fair share they don’t give a damn,
Then they want to pay less taxes
While getting refunds their trembling relaxes.
The poor has nothing at all
Very short is their fall,
And they always try to help others
As they all know we are all sisters and brothers.
The poor are happy to be alive
The poor just want to survive,
And the poor are very happy with the little that they got
God knows what both have sought.
The rich want more, more and then more
Why very little has the poor,
The rich never ever have enough
Then the rich become the poor, with their last puff.
Randy L. McClave
Soon They Forget
They remember where you live
When they need help for you to give,
They quickly know your street address
When they are feeling worries and stress.
When they ever need a dollar
They quickly remember where to holler,
They remember that you helped them once before
Then they remember to knock at your door.
They always remember you to call
So, that they don’t have to fall,
And they never rest or take a slumber
Until they call your saved number.
Whenever that they need a ride
They are quickly there at your side,
And whenever they need something to borrow
They are always there today and tomorrow.
Whenever they are sweating and need to feel cool
They remember that you have a pool,
And whenever they want to relax and to sit under the moon
They then remember that you have a pontoon.
Whenever they need something to do
They always remember you,
But. when you are sad and alone and chocking at the bit
Soon, you they quickly forget.
Randy L. McClave
Rather it be a Knife
If I met a criminal in a dark alley
Or if I met a criminal in the woods or in the valley,
I’d rather him be wielding a knife and not a gun
Then I could turn around and run.
If I were a teacher or a student in a school
And a crazy person came in with hate as fuel,
I’d rather his weapon be a knife and not a gun
Then he couldn’t harm no more than one.
If I were shopping alone in a mall
And a weapon carrying masked man I had just saw,
I wound rather his weapon be a knife and not a gun
He’d use the weapon maybe once, then he is done.
If a stranger ever broke into my house
And then he threatened both me and my spouse,
If he was packing a knife and not a gun
There is two of us, so we would have won.
A gun shoots short and long distances many, many times
It can create many deaths and many crimes,
Whereas a knife can be used closeup and only one time to kill
So, just come after me with a knife, if you will.
Randy L. McClave
The Holy Spirit
It’s not our job to convert people
And it’s not our job to save them,
It’s not our job to convict people
And it’s not our job to convince anyone of him
But, it is our job to lead them to the steeple.
It’s our job to show them the road,
It’s our job to help them with their load.
The convincing, the convicting and the converting
And the salvation through saving,
That is the road of truth and love which is asserting
It is the work of God doing the paving
So, we must help to the alerting.
And then when we hear it,
We then know it is the work of the Holy Spirit.
Randy L. McClave