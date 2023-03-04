Coattails to Heaven

My dad was a preacher

My mom was a Sunday school teacher,

Those two help save many lost souls

Which they always admitted was their ultimate goals.

My granddad drove the church bus

The church’s choir was led by my uncle Gus,

Every Sunday we would all be in church

For lost souls my granddad would always search.

My first cousin was the church’s deacon

My other cousin was the church’s treasurer he was a shiny beacon,

The Devil hid from them both

As unto the Lord they always worshipped and gave an oath.

To the lord Jesus my family has continually praised

A road to heaven for them has already been undoubtedly paved,

They are devout Christians, both righteous and true

In the book of life their names are written in there too.

My family loves Jesus more than anything

Unto him they always worship and praise and sing

I am a lost soul, and my name is Kevin

And on my family coattails, I can’t make it into Heaven.

Randy L. McClave

Their Last Puff

The rich want to live forever

Believing, that they are smart or clever,

They don’t care whose buried in a ditch

As long as they stay rich.

They hide their money from Uncle Sam

To pay their fair share they don’t give a damn,

Then they want to pay less taxes

While getting refunds their trembling relaxes.

The poor has nothing at all

Very short is their fall,

And they always try to help others

As they all know we are all sisters and brothers.

The poor are happy to be alive

The poor just want to survive,

And the poor are very happy with the little that they got

God knows what both have sought.

The rich want more, more and then more

Why very little has the poor,

The rich never ever have enough

Then the rich become the poor, with their last puff.

Randy L. McClave

Soon They Forget

They remember where you live

When they need help for you to give,

They quickly know your street address

When they are feeling worries and stress.

When they ever need a dollar

They quickly remember where to holler,

They remember that you helped them once before

Then they remember to knock at your door.

They always remember you to call

So, that they don’t have to fall,

And they never rest or take a slumber

Until they call your saved number.

Whenever that they need a ride

They are quickly there at your side,

And whenever they need something to borrow

They are always there today and tomorrow.

Whenever they are sweating and need to feel cool

They remember that you have a pool,

And whenever they want to relax and to sit under the moon

They then remember that you have a pontoon.

Whenever they need something to do

They always remember you,

But. when you are sad and alone and chocking at the bit

Soon, you they quickly forget.

Randy L. McClave

Rather it be a Knife

If I met a criminal in a dark alley

Or if I met a criminal in the woods or in the valley,

I’d rather him be wielding a knife and not a gun

Then I could turn around and run.

If I were a teacher or a student in a school

And a crazy person came in with hate as fuel,

I’d rather his weapon be a knife and not a gun

Then he couldn’t harm no more than one.

If I were shopping alone in a mall

And a weapon carrying masked man I had just saw,

I wound rather his weapon be a knife and not a gun

He’d use the weapon maybe once, then he is done.

If a stranger ever broke into my house

And then he threatened both me and my spouse,

If he was packing a knife and not a gun

There is two of us, so we would have won.

A gun shoots short and long distances many, many times

It can create many deaths and many crimes,

Whereas a knife can be used closeup and only one time to kill

So, just come after me with a knife, if you will.

Randy L. McClave

The Holy Spirit

It’s not our job to convert people

And it’s not our job to save them,

It’s not our job to convict people

And it’s not our job to convince anyone of him

But, it is our job to lead them to the steeple.

It’s our job to show them the road,

It’s our job to help them with their load.

The convincing, the convicting and the converting

And the salvation through saving,

That is the road of truth and love which is asserting

It is the work of God doing the paving

So, we must help to the alerting.

And then when we hear it,

We then know it is the work of the Holy Spirit.

Randy L. McClave

