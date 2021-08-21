Sunflowers

Sunflowers in the yard

And Sunflowers on the house,

And Sunflowers on a card

Sunflowers for the spouse.

Sunflowers for loyalty

And Sunflowers for all to enjoy,

Sunflowers that I plant not for me

Sunflowers I plant for joy.

Sunflowers facing the sun

And Sunflowers preparing to bloom,

Sunflowers for everyone

Sunflowers in my room.

Sunflowers in my books

And Sunflowers in my vase,

Sunflowers for their scent and looks

Sunflowers to give poetry and grace.

Sunflowers in my artwork

And Sunflowers for the soul to stir,

Sunflowers I plant in the dirt

Sunflowers I will always give to her.

Randy L. McClave

Do You Think They’d Even Know You, Lord

Do you think they'd even know you, Lord

If You came back to earth.

Would they recognize just who You are

Or would You have to tell them first

And would those who claim to follow you

Believe in the virgin birth

Or do You think they'd even know You, Lord

If You came back to earth?

Would they choose to walk beside You

As You go along Your way

Would they stand up to defend You

Or just turn and walk away

I wonder how they would treat You

Would they praise You or condemn?

Or, Do You think they'd even know You Lord

If You came to earth again?

Come Sunday would they ask You

To go to church with them?

Would they set You right up front, Lord

To sing

You perform a miracle

Before them in plain view

Would they then believe in You, Lord

And get their souls renewed

Would they bring their burdens to You

With faith to be carried through

Or, do you think they'd even know You Lord

If they ran right into You.

Lord, if You came back tomorrow

To take all your children home

How many would be ready

And who would be left alone

Would we be surprised to see You

And would there be time to pray

We know you’ll be returning

Now, could it be today?   

John F. Enyart and

Donald R. Nelson

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you