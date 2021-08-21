Sunflowers
Sunflowers in the yard
And Sunflowers on the house,
And Sunflowers on a card
Sunflowers for the spouse.
Sunflowers for loyalty
And Sunflowers for all to enjoy,
Sunflowers that I plant not for me
Sunflowers I plant for joy.
Sunflowers facing the sun
And Sunflowers preparing to bloom,
Sunflowers for everyone
Sunflowers in my room.
Sunflowers in my books
And Sunflowers in my vase,
Sunflowers for their scent and looks
Sunflowers to give poetry and grace.
Sunflowers in my artwork
And Sunflowers for the soul to stir,
Sunflowers I plant in the dirt
Sunflowers I will always give to her.
Randy L. McClave
Do You Think They’d Even Know You, Lord
Do you think they'd even know you, Lord
If You came back to earth.
Would they recognize just who You are
Or would You have to tell them first
And would those who claim to follow you
Believe in the virgin birth
Or do You think they'd even know You, Lord
If You came back to earth?
Would they choose to walk beside You
As You go along Your way
Would they stand up to defend You
Or just turn and walk away
I wonder how they would treat You
Would they praise You or condemn?
Or, Do You think they'd even know You Lord
If You came to earth again?
Come Sunday would they ask You
To go to church with them?
Would they set You right up front, Lord
To sing
You perform a miracle
Before them in plain view
Would they then believe in You, Lord
And get their souls renewed
Would they bring their burdens to You
With faith to be carried through
Or, do you think they'd even know You Lord
If they ran right into You.
Lord, if You came back tomorrow
To take all your children home
How many would be ready
And who would be left alone
Would we be surprised to see You
And would there be time to pray
We know you’ll be returning
Now, could it be today?
John F. Enyart and
Donald R. Nelson