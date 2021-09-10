9-1-1

Cry and Shout

All Hell broke out

Time to remember

The 11th of September

A calm Tuesday morning

Then without warning

A terrorist attack

Thousand won’t come back

Cry and Shot

All Hell broke out

Church bells rang

Patriots sand

Anthems played

Christians prayed

A nation in Tears

An escalation of fears

Cry and Shot

All Hell broke out

Red, White and Blue

What would be do

The towers burn

What did we learn

Why is there hate

Is this our fate

Cry and Shout

All Hell broke out

Now war has started

Were heavy hearted

We’ll rally our spirit

Coast to coast we hear it

God Bless America, our theme song

America unites to right the wrong

Cry and Shout

All Hell broke out

Will peace prevail

Can we beat this Hell

Will patriotism reign

Can we relax again

Love will triumph over hate

We only hope it’s not too late

Cry and Shout

All Hell broke out

Ann Wiseman, 2001

Seeking Revenge

The best revenge is to live well

Don’t punish or complain, but excel,

Give no person the right to ever win

Always move forward from within.

When the snake gave Eve the apple to eat

It was given to her with lies and deceit,

Then from that Apple Adam too had ate

The Devil’s revenge then sealed man’s fate.

Always live your life to believe in

Don’t waste your life just to get even,

Revenge no one should ever want or seek

It makes the soul weak.

Never seek to get even or to avenge

And never ever seek out for revenge,

Never listen to that retribution call

Remember, rotten fruit never needs any help to fall.

Randy L. McClave

The Rooster

I looked at him and then I thought

Did he really get what he had sought,

Over there with others he sits bragging

And no one is ragging.

I watch him now as he inflates his chest

As others he is still trying to impress,

Then now he begins to strut about

While with brags and boasts he does shout.

I don’t know what he did or done

But, surely and sincerely he must have had fun

As I watch him joke and laugh

Now everyone congratulates him with a slap on the back.

Everyone is now listening to him

As though his every word spoken is a gem,

Now there is one fact that I do know

Sometimes even a rooster, likes to hear itself crow.

Randy L. McClave

She Was No Boxer

She said that she was a fighter

But, no she was just an inciter,

Never once did she ever box

She was all talk, and timid like a fox.

She said that she was a boxer

But, all that she was, was just a talker,

She never stepped through those ropes

With a boxers dreams and hopes.

In the ring she has never fought

That path she had never sought,

Never did she put on gloves and lace up her shoes

From boxing she never obtained a bruise.

She never did wear a mouth piece

I now wish her lying would just cease,

In the ring no one ever did she her fight

I now just wish that she would be quiet.

She said that she was fighter

No, she was just a liar,

Never not once did she meet an opponent in the ring

Never not once did she wait for the bell to ring.

Randy L. McClave

Seeking Pity

They told me how bad was their living

With sadness and pain and grieving,

And all about the battles that they have fought

But, about mine, I told them not.

One thing that I will not ever compare

And that is the strain of another persons hair.

No matter of anyone’s pity or pain

Unto which brought them sadness and shame,

I will not tell them of the war’s that I’ve been through

Because I had moved on, and then I grew.

Life truthfully has made me smart and gritty

So, never from no-one do I ever seek pity.

One day for my judgement I will hear the call

As we all will, both one and all,

My book will be opened documenting my life

With my deeds and facts and also my strife.

Though one fact will be written in my own memoirs

I did not ever compare scars.

Randy L. McClave

Looked For You

I once thought that I saw you in a mall

Your name I just wanted to call,

I truly thought that I had saw you there

So, into the crowd I did wantonly stare.

Then excitedly I walked into every store

Until my feet and my eyes were sore,

I don’t know why I was looking for you

But, I finally forgot the pain that I went through.

I had once hopefully thought that you would be here

And then I would have shed my last tear,

But, then one day the search for you had stopped

That desired and need I just finally dropped.

Now never no more do I ever wear a frown

As I now see no point in again settling down,

But, still sometimes I see you in the clouds;

Once, I looked for you in the crowds.

Randy L. McClave

Stranger in Paradise

Before you condemn the person at the right of you

And before you say the things which are untrue,

Before you tell them that you’re a devout Christian

And before you start your preaching.

Before you tell them that they are going to hell

Because their way and life the Bible does condemn and foretell,

And before you do your mocking and also your judging

Because of your own hate, and also your grudging.

Jesus said to love your neighbor as you love yourself

Though many times your neighbor is nothing like the books on your bookshelf,

When Christ was nailed on the cross and crucified

Remember, that for all our sins, our Lord died.

Two criminals also were being crucified at that same site

They were on Jesus’s left, and also on his right,

According to the Roman law they too must also die

But, what was their crimes, or sins and why.

The criminal on the right said this man done no wrong

On the cross being crucified with them he did not belong,

He then asked Jesus to remember him in his kingdom

In Gods very own dominion.

The stranger was never asked of his sins or of his crime

Jesus never asked him then, or at anytime,

Then Jesus looked into the strangers eyes

“Today!” Spoke Jesus, “You shall be with me in paradise.

Randy L. McClave

An Amen

The problem is sin

And not skin,

From when it first did begin.

The answer is grace

And not race,

Or Ornaments on the face.

The truth is not the sword

Or a board,

It is the Lord.

Whether your name is José or Saul

Or just Paul,

Jesus died for us one and all.

Randy L. McClave

Judged!

I judged them by their hair

As I did stare,

And by the clothes that they did wear

I did not care.

I judged them by their pearly whites

And also at their sights,

Their missing bites

And also by the yellowing highlights.

I judged them by their tattoos

As if it were mentioned on the news,

Then I look at their worn shoes

And at the scars and a bruise.

I judged them by the way they walked

And also by the way they talked,

And how they balked

Also how they stalked.

I judged them with a deciding glee

Never did I hear a plea,

But, then they looked at me

Sadly, I judged them only by what I could see.

Randy L. McClave

The Three Rs

The three Rs that we all need

Should not be ’riting, ’rithmetic or to read,

If you look around our country then and now today

You would understand quickly, what I do pray.

Today many believe that the three Rs should be

Rioting, Rebellion and Restlessness as far as one can see,

Different teachings now from parents are taught

We’re not learning, but instead hate and destruction is sought.

If we continue this teaching we will all become a threat

The three Rs then will be Riot. Ruin and Regret,

Everything that we ever wanted and believed in will be gone

Life and happiness will be a pawn.

The three Rs that we all indefinitely need most of all

Are not found in any school or government hall,

But, instead they are all found in our soul and in our own ability

They are Respect, Religion and of course Responsibility.

Randy L. McClave

Compassion’s Cup

I am prepared to be hit by friends and strangers

And also other dangers,

I am also always prepared to fight

Whether it be day or night.

With my fists up I will see you as my foe

I am also always prepared to go,

And when you see me take my stance

I am then prepared for our dance.

I also have a different view and mindset

Yes I know the difference between victory and regret,

So, I am prepared and ready to knock you down

Without sympathy or ever wearing a frown.

I have drunk from the cup of gladiators

Immersed myself with warriors and also alligators,

But, I have also drank from compassion’s cup

So, I am also prepared to help you up.

Randy L. McClave

Dear Students

Dear students:In this classroom there are no walls

No boarders to keep you out,

No vigilantes to scream and shout

And free water is in the fountains in the halls.

Here you will learn about life and history

And about the founding fathers of this land,

Freedom must not ever be a mystery

It is always given by a different colored hand.

Dear students:

In this classroom all life matters

You are always equal to all the other pupils,

You have created your own scruples

And yes you are your own masters.

No matter the color of your skin

You came here to socialize and to learn,

So, let the teaching begin

And let’s not ever let the flag, or the books burn.

Dear students:

Your life indeed is beautiful

No matter of your sexual preference or gender,

To your belief do not ever surrender

Your passion is truthfully dutiful.

In school you will learn how to react

In school, teachers are there to support and teach,

I will explain to you the truth and every fact

Teachers are not here to give a sermon or preach.

Dear students:

In this classroom I don’t care what country you are from

You are not seen as a rapist or a drug dealer,

Nor are you seen as tax dollar or a job stealer

More than a student I want to see you to become.

You come to school for only one reason

And it’s not to cause others pain or strife,

You are not here for treason

You came here only for an education for a better life.

Dear students:

No matter of your religious belief

Or how lies and stupidity constantly and immorally persist,

You are no terrorist

In this classroom you won’t feel judged or grief.

You also have the right to how you want to worship

All students have a right to their own religion or creed,

There will never be a guilt trip

Here your mind and soul is freed.

Dear students:

Just because you are a female

No man or boy has the right to grab or abuse you,

They cannot molest you as if it’s due

Every student is treated equally this I will tell.

Inside your body there’s a soul and a brain

And a desire to take you as far as you can,

In this class there is no suffering or pain

In this classroom you’re equal to any boy or man.

Dear students:

Thank you and welcome to my class

Take a desk and please listen and sit down,

This is now our town

You have a blueprint and a free boarding pass.

I am not here to judge or accuse or to fight

I am your teacher preparing you for life or college,

Your soul and brain I am here to ignite

I am here with only truth and knowledge.

Randy L. McClave

For My Soul

I take no alcohol for my soul

Love alone has truly made me whole,

Indeed I have my very own spirit

Listen to your ghosts, you can hear it.

To calm my nerves I do not smoke

Upon drugs my body will not ever choke,

So, while others are stoned and drinking

I instead am off creating and thinking.

I think of you still as I wander

And I also think of you as my mind does ponder,

In this lifetime we met, but only one time

Then I heard destiny’s beautiful chime.

I truly thought that you were the one for me

You set my emotions and desires free,

And for my inspiration you indeed were my light

Because of you, I began to create and write.

I watched as you had romantically undressed

I must say that I was very impressed,

But, of course I wasn’t the first and probably not the last

But, of course that was in your past.

When others drink and they give their cheers

I now alone wipe away my tears.

I loved you in this life, as I will also in the very next

The situation then, will be less complex.

Randy L. McClave

