9-1-1
Cry and Shout
All Hell broke out
Time to remember
The 11th of September
A calm Tuesday morning
Then without warning
A terrorist attack
Thousand won’t come back
Cry and Shot
All Hell broke out
Church bells rang
Patriots sand
Anthems played
Christians prayed
A nation in Tears
An escalation of fears
Cry and Shot
All Hell broke out
Red, White and Blue
What would be do
The towers burn
What did we learn
Why is there hate
Is this our fate
Cry and Shout
All Hell broke out
Now war has started
Were heavy hearted
We’ll rally our spirit
Coast to coast we hear it
God Bless America, our theme song
America unites to right the wrong
Cry and Shout
All Hell broke out
Will peace prevail
Can we beat this Hell
Will patriotism reign
Can we relax again
Love will triumph over hate
We only hope it’s not too late
Cry and Shout
All Hell broke out
Ann Wiseman, 2001
Seeking Revenge
The best revenge is to live well
Don’t punish or complain, but excel,
Give no person the right to ever win
Always move forward from within.
When the snake gave Eve the apple to eat
It was given to her with lies and deceit,
Then from that Apple Adam too had ate
The Devil’s revenge then sealed man’s fate.
Always live your life to believe in
Don’t waste your life just to get even,
Revenge no one should ever want or seek
It makes the soul weak.
Never seek to get even or to avenge
And never ever seek out for revenge,
Never listen to that retribution call
Remember, rotten fruit never needs any help to fall.
Randy L. McClave
The Rooster
I looked at him and then I thought
Did he really get what he had sought,
Over there with others he sits bragging
And no one is ragging.
I watch him now as he inflates his chest
As others he is still trying to impress,
Then now he begins to strut about
While with brags and boasts he does shout.
I don’t know what he did or done
But, surely and sincerely he must have had fun
As I watch him joke and laugh
Now everyone congratulates him with a slap on the back.
Everyone is now listening to him
As though his every word spoken is a gem,
Now there is one fact that I do know
Sometimes even a rooster, likes to hear itself crow.
Randy L. McClave
She Was No Boxer
She said that she was a fighter
But, no she was just an inciter,
Never once did she ever box
She was all talk, and timid like a fox.
She said that she was a boxer
But, all that she was, was just a talker,
She never stepped through those ropes
With a boxers dreams and hopes.
In the ring she has never fought
That path she had never sought,
Never did she put on gloves and lace up her shoes
From boxing she never obtained a bruise.
She never did wear a mouth piece
I now wish her lying would just cease,
In the ring no one ever did she her fight
I now just wish that she would be quiet.
She said that she was fighter
No, she was just a liar,
Never not once did she meet an opponent in the ring
Never not once did she wait for the bell to ring.
Randy L. McClave
Seeking Pity
They told me how bad was their living
With sadness and pain and grieving,
And all about the battles that they have fought
But, about mine, I told them not.
One thing that I will not ever compare
And that is the strain of another persons hair.
No matter of anyone’s pity or pain
Unto which brought them sadness and shame,
I will not tell them of the war’s that I’ve been through
Because I had moved on, and then I grew.
Life truthfully has made me smart and gritty
So, never from no-one do I ever seek pity.
One day for my judgement I will hear the call
As we all will, both one and all,
My book will be opened documenting my life
With my deeds and facts and also my strife.
Though one fact will be written in my own memoirs
I did not ever compare scars.
Randy L. McClave
Looked For You
I once thought that I saw you in a mall
Your name I just wanted to call,
I truly thought that I had saw you there
So, into the crowd I did wantonly stare.
Then excitedly I walked into every store
Until my feet and my eyes were sore,
I don’t know why I was looking for you
But, I finally forgot the pain that I went through.
I had once hopefully thought that you would be here
And then I would have shed my last tear,
But, then one day the search for you had stopped
That desired and need I just finally dropped.
Now never no more do I ever wear a frown
As I now see no point in again settling down,
But, still sometimes I see you in the clouds;
Once, I looked for you in the crowds.
Randy L. McClave
Stranger in Paradise
Before you condemn the person at the right of you
And before you say the things which are untrue,
Before you tell them that you’re a devout Christian
And before you start your preaching.
Before you tell them that they are going to hell
Because their way and life the Bible does condemn and foretell,
And before you do your mocking and also your judging
Because of your own hate, and also your grudging.
Jesus said to love your neighbor as you love yourself
Though many times your neighbor is nothing like the books on your bookshelf,
When Christ was nailed on the cross and crucified
Remember, that for all our sins, our Lord died.
Two criminals also were being crucified at that same site
They were on Jesus’s left, and also on his right,
According to the Roman law they too must also die
But, what was their crimes, or sins and why.
The criminal on the right said this man done no wrong
On the cross being crucified with them he did not belong,
He then asked Jesus to remember him in his kingdom
In Gods very own dominion.
The stranger was never asked of his sins or of his crime
Jesus never asked him then, or at anytime,
Then Jesus looked into the strangers eyes
“Today!” Spoke Jesus, “You shall be with me in paradise.
Randy L. McClave
An Amen
The problem is sin
And not skin,
From when it first did begin.
The answer is grace
And not race,
Or Ornaments on the face.
The truth is not the sword
Or a board,
It is the Lord.
Whether your name is José or Saul
Or just Paul,
Jesus died for us one and all.
Randy L. McClave
Judged!
I judged them by their hair
As I did stare,
And by the clothes that they did wear
I did not care.
I judged them by their pearly whites
And also at their sights,
Their missing bites
And also by the yellowing highlights.
I judged them by their tattoos
As if it were mentioned on the news,
Then I look at their worn shoes
And at the scars and a bruise.
I judged them by the way they walked
And also by the way they talked,
And how they balked
Also how they stalked.
I judged them with a deciding glee
Never did I hear a plea,
But, then they looked at me
Sadly, I judged them only by what I could see.
Randy L. McClave
The Three Rs
The three Rs that we all need
Should not be ’riting, ’rithmetic or to read,
If you look around our country then and now today
You would understand quickly, what I do pray.
Today many believe that the three Rs should be
Rioting, Rebellion and Restlessness as far as one can see,
Different teachings now from parents are taught
We’re not learning, but instead hate and destruction is sought.
If we continue this teaching we will all become a threat
The three Rs then will be Riot. Ruin and Regret,
Everything that we ever wanted and believed in will be gone
Life and happiness will be a pawn.
The three Rs that we all indefinitely need most of all
Are not found in any school or government hall,
But, instead they are all found in our soul and in our own ability
They are Respect, Religion and of course Responsibility.
Randy L. McClave
Compassion’s Cup
I am prepared to be hit by friends and strangers
And also other dangers,
I am also always prepared to fight
Whether it be day or night.
With my fists up I will see you as my foe
I am also always prepared to go,
And when you see me take my stance
I am then prepared for our dance.
I also have a different view and mindset
Yes I know the difference between victory and regret,
So, I am prepared and ready to knock you down
Without sympathy or ever wearing a frown.
I have drunk from the cup of gladiators
Immersed myself with warriors and also alligators,
But, I have also drank from compassion’s cup
So, I am also prepared to help you up.
Randy L. McClave
Dear Students
Dear students:In this classroom there are no walls
No boarders to keep you out,
No vigilantes to scream and shout
And free water is in the fountains in the halls.
Here you will learn about life and history
And about the founding fathers of this land,
Freedom must not ever be a mystery
It is always given by a different colored hand.
Dear students:
In this classroom all life matters
You are always equal to all the other pupils,
You have created your own scruples
And yes you are your own masters.
No matter the color of your skin
You came here to socialize and to learn,
So, let the teaching begin
And let’s not ever let the flag, or the books burn.
Dear students:
Your life indeed is beautiful
No matter of your sexual preference or gender,
To your belief do not ever surrender
Your passion is truthfully dutiful.
In school you will learn how to react
In school, teachers are there to support and teach,
I will explain to you the truth and every fact
Teachers are not here to give a sermon or preach.
Dear students:
In this classroom I don’t care what country you are from
You are not seen as a rapist or a drug dealer,
Nor are you seen as tax dollar or a job stealer
More than a student I want to see you to become.
You come to school for only one reason
And it’s not to cause others pain or strife,
You are not here for treason
You came here only for an education for a better life.
Dear students:
No matter of your religious belief
Or how lies and stupidity constantly and immorally persist,
You are no terrorist
In this classroom you won’t feel judged or grief.
You also have the right to how you want to worship
All students have a right to their own religion or creed,
There will never be a guilt trip
Here your mind and soul is freed.
Dear students:
Just because you are a female
No man or boy has the right to grab or abuse you,
They cannot molest you as if it’s due
Every student is treated equally this I will tell.
Inside your body there’s a soul and a brain
And a desire to take you as far as you can,
In this class there is no suffering or pain
In this classroom you’re equal to any boy or man.
Dear students:
Thank you and welcome to my class
Take a desk and please listen and sit down,
This is now our town
You have a blueprint and a free boarding pass.
I am not here to judge or accuse or to fight
I am your teacher preparing you for life or college,
Your soul and brain I am here to ignite
I am here with only truth and knowledge.
Randy L. McClave
For My Soul
I take no alcohol for my soul
Love alone has truly made me whole,
Indeed I have my very own spirit
Listen to your ghosts, you can hear it.
To calm my nerves I do not smoke
Upon drugs my body will not ever choke,
So, while others are stoned and drinking
I instead am off creating and thinking.
I think of you still as I wander
And I also think of you as my mind does ponder,
In this lifetime we met, but only one time
Then I heard destiny’s beautiful chime.
I truly thought that you were the one for me
You set my emotions and desires free,
And for my inspiration you indeed were my light
Because of you, I began to create and write.
I watched as you had romantically undressed
I must say that I was very impressed,
But, of course I wasn’t the first and probably not the last
But, of course that was in your past.
When others drink and they give their cheers
I now alone wipe away my tears.
I loved you in this life, as I will also in the very next
The situation then, will be less complex.
Randy L. McClave