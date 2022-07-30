THE CHOSEN PATH
My life’s plan is a straight line from “A” to “B
Gods plan is for me to head from “A” to “Z”,
My plan is to make it easy and simple to reach my goal
Where Gods plan is to strengthen and to save my very soul.
My path is a strait and even road without any obstruction
God’s plan is a road with holes and rocks and paths still under construction,
The path that I want is the easiest one for me to choose and to take
Where my decisions and choices are so very easy to make.
I could take the road that doesn’t lead to hate, worries or fears
The road that is easy and simple without much sadness or tears,
Where I am all alone without no one else walking the path
Where I never have to worry about need or greed or wrath.
Then I remember the path that Jesus had taken
Where he loved and helped and saved even when he was forsaken,
He could have taken the road of flowers and moss
But, he instead took the road of turmoil that ultimately led him to the cross.
Now as I stand with my life stretched for many miles up ahead
As I now much decide upon which path I want to be led,
So, unto the Lord and his directions I will never appose
I know that I must take the path that God had chose.
Randy L. McClave
WHO WILL BE SHOT NOW
I wonder if any children will be shot today
When they go out to play,
Or maybe in school, or in church being taught the golden rule
Later for their souls will we need to pray.
Will a child be shot because of their gender
Or will they be seen as an offender,
Just because of their sex, will they be shot next
When they then become the defender.
Will the child be shot because of their belief
Then their life will become so very brief,
Maybe because of their religion, they became the clay pigeon
Which will bring forth sadness and grief.
Will the child be shot because of their living place
Or maybe because of the color of their face,
Just because they are red, or maybe black or yellow they were shot dead
While they were murdered because of their race.
I wonder if today a child will be shot
When redemption or maybe notoriety is sought,
Will another child’s body be carried, and then buried
Because easily a gun instead of salvation can be bought.
Randy L. McClave
CAIN’S INVENTION
Cain killed Abel with a rock
It wasn’t with his fist or with a sandal or a sock,
But, he didn’t kill his parents Adam and Eve
But, then God marked Cain and told him to leave.
Cain never knew how to murder
He was a farmer, his brother was the herder,
He didn’t use his hands to strangle his brother Cain
Nor did he use vegetables or his wheat or grain.
Cain never used a turnip or a yam
Or the instrument Abel had used to sacrifice his lamb,
Maybe Cain had listened to the serpent
Then Cain became murder’s first servant.
Cain had found a weapon that he knew would kill
So, his brother’s life he did happily steal,
If Abel had knew of the scheme and did run
Then Cain would had then, had invented the gun.
Randy L. McClave
WHAT RIGHT DO I HAVE
I am a straight white male
Racism or bigotry against me never did prevail,
Never was I attacked or mocked for being white
And me being a heterosexual was an acceptable right.
I’m a man so I can never become childbearing
To the world that fact I am declaring,
I could have sex with everyone that there is
But, I can’t get pregnant because I’m a his.
I’m a Christian, and being a Baptist is my belief
It raises my soul and gives me great relief,
I am not Islam, Hindu, Buddhist or Jew
So, I cannot judge other religions, because of them I don’t have a clue.
I am an American free and proud
I will always proudly recite that fact to any crowd,
But, another country citizen I will not hatefully insult in anyway
Just, because I’m from the USA.
How can I tell anyone how to live their life
What right do I have to mock them or to give them pain or strife,
Just because they are nothing at all like me
How from their eyes and soul can I feel and see.
Randy L. McClave
A DESIRE
Who will sleep in my house
Since I no longer have a girlfriend or a spouse,
My son is now grown up and gone
Now with his own life he has moved on.
I wonder who that woman might be,
So, far her I don’t even see.
Who will sit with me on my couch
And maybe even relaxing with a slouch,
While having a great conversation
Which includes a lot of smiles and laughs and flirtation.
I see her only in my dreams and wishes,
While I sleep and when I do my dishes.
Who will be the woman that I’ll be with
Or is her existence just a myth,
Whenever now that I go to bed
Upon my heart and chest I miss a woman’s head.
I need and desire someone to share my life,
Be it either a girlfriend or a wife.
Randy L. McClave