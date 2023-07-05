Our Monopoly

I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail

She told me it was like a living hell,

She refused all food and all drink

I guess while there of her crime she did think.

She would curse everyone that would walk by

She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,

And while there she even spat on me

Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.

She kept asking me if I was doing well

When she heard I might be buying a hotel,

And when she heard that I bought another house

She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.

While in jail I still remember the time that she was there

And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,

I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then

So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.

Randy L. McClave

My Revenge

I will be truthful and not at all coy

But, I now have the power to destroy,

I was gifted this ability with my maturity

I say this with all confidence and surety.

I don’t have to spread gossip or rumors

To those type of consumers,

And I don’t have to show pictures or make posts

Or make up lies, or even boasts.

I now have that ultimate power

Those who have done me wrong soon will cower,

And those who have done me wrong

They might as well start listening to a sad song.

I will indeed get my revenge

My pain and hurt that they caused I will avenge,

And I won’t even need to be there

And for them I will even say a prayer.

This is what I will do and say

I will retake a deep breath, then I will just walk away,

And I will not reminisce or be sad or grim

Because,I am going to let life take care of them.

Randy L. McClave

Nazca Lines

While in a plane up high in the sky

Only then when I look down I finally understand why,

As I saw the designs on the desert land

And I saw the drawings on the sand.

When I saw the Nazca lines in Peru

For years people like me marveled what someone drew,

I knew of the drawings though I am no expert

As I fly over the Peruvian desert.

I saw over 300 figures there

As I saw them flying high up in the air,

They were composed with over10,000 lines

With different animal shapes and other signs.

Were they here for thousands of centuries

Just to appease,

Then I thought why would man want to draw them

How would or could it ever benefit him.

Seeing them from Heaven would be the best viewing spot

Then I had a revelation, a quick thought,

Of course I can’t prove this ironclad

But, I think that the Peruvian desert was God’s sketchpad.

Randy L. McClave

Standing There

Before you ever go through

With what you are thinking about to do,

Remember this, a million Angels are watching you

And Jesus is also standing there too.

Before, you ever commit a sin

Before you ever allow the Devil in,

Do not turn your heart to a sinful grin

Jesus knows where you have been.

Before you get confused and commanding

Before you get mean and demanding,

And before others you are accusing and branding

Jesus, is over there standing.

He sees and knows you with pride

From you he will never runaway or hide,

Unto you he has never lied

Jesus, is always there at your side.

Before you think of doing an immoral act

This what I say is indeed a true fact,

Faith and belief is what you lack

Sinning is listening to the Devil’s whispers to be exact.

Jesus listens to your every prayer

And for you he does truly care,

Of you he is always and constantly aware

Remember Jesus, is also standing there.

Randy L. McClave

Being Sent To Hell

If you’re having sex before marriage,

If you’re unwed pushing a baby carriage,

This one fact the Bible will tell

That will not send you to hell.

If you are a drug addict trying to beat addiction

If you’re a criminal with a conviction,

This is one thing that I will yell

That will not ever send you to hell.

If you were out drunk all night the night before

If you went out gambling or went to an adult store,

This is one thing that I know well

That will not send you to hell.

If you aren’t sure what gender you prefer

If you’re confused of being a him or even a her,

This one story I will dispel

That will not ever send you to hell.

If you are gay and you just don’t know why

If everything you heard you believe is a lie,

This is what I will say to all personnel

That will not send you to hell.

You are not sent to hell for your past sins

You are not sent to hell for forgetting your amens,

And you’re not sent to hell for forgetting Pentecost

You are sent to hell, because you are lost.

Randy L. McClave

