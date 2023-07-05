Our Monopoly
I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail
She told me it was like a living hell,
She refused all food and all drink
I guess while there of her crime she did think.
She would curse everyone that would walk by
She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,
And while there she even spat on me
Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.
She kept asking me if I was doing well
When she heard I might be buying a hotel,
And when she heard that I bought another house
She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.
While in jail I still remember the time that she was there
And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,
I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then
So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.
Randy L. McClave
My Revenge
I will be truthful and not at all coy
But, I now have the power to destroy,
I was gifted this ability with my maturity
I say this with all confidence and surety.
I don’t have to spread gossip or rumors
To those type of consumers,
And I don’t have to show pictures or make posts
Or make up lies, or even boasts.
I now have that ultimate power
Those who have done me wrong soon will cower,
And those who have done me wrong
They might as well start listening to a sad song.
I will indeed get my revenge
My pain and hurt that they caused I will avenge,
And I won’t even need to be there
And for them I will even say a prayer.
This is what I will do and say
I will retake a deep breath, then I will just walk away,
And I will not reminisce or be sad or grim
Because,I am going to let life take care of them.
Randy L. McClave
Nazca Lines
While in a plane up high in the sky
Only then when I look down I finally understand why,
As I saw the designs on the desert land
And I saw the drawings on the sand.
When I saw the Nazca lines in Peru
For years people like me marveled what someone drew,
I knew of the drawings though I am no expert
As I fly over the Peruvian desert.
I saw over 300 figures there
As I saw them flying high up in the air,
They were composed with over10,000 lines
With different animal shapes and other signs.
Were they here for thousands of centuries
Just to appease,
Then I thought why would man want to draw them
How would or could it ever benefit him.
Seeing them from Heaven would be the best viewing spot
Then I had a revelation, a quick thought,
Of course I can’t prove this ironclad
But, I think that the Peruvian desert was God’s sketchpad.
Randy L. McClave
Standing There
Before you ever go through
With what you are thinking about to do,
Remember this, a million Angels are watching you
And Jesus is also standing there too.
Before, you ever commit a sin
Before you ever allow the Devil in,
Do not turn your heart to a sinful grin
Jesus knows where you have been.
Before you get confused and commanding
Before you get mean and demanding,
And before others you are accusing and branding
Jesus, is over there standing.
He sees and knows you with pride
From you he will never runaway or hide,
Unto you he has never lied
Jesus, is always there at your side.
Before you think of doing an immoral act
This what I say is indeed a true fact,
Faith and belief is what you lack
Sinning is listening to the Devil’s whispers to be exact.
Jesus listens to your every prayer
And for you he does truly care,
Of you he is always and constantly aware
Remember Jesus, is also standing there.
Randy L. McClave
Being Sent To Hell
If you’re having sex before marriage,
If you’re unwed pushing a baby carriage,
This one fact the Bible will tell
That will not send you to hell.
If you are a drug addict trying to beat addiction
If you’re a criminal with a conviction,
This is one thing that I will yell
That will not ever send you to hell.
If you were out drunk all night the night before
If you went out gambling or went to an adult store,
This is one thing that I know well
That will not send you to hell.
If you aren’t sure what gender you prefer
If you’re confused of being a him or even a her,
This one story I will dispel
That will not ever send you to hell.
If you are gay and you just don’t know why
If everything you heard you believe is a lie,
This is what I will say to all personnel
That will not send you to hell.
You are not sent to hell for your past sins
You are not sent to hell for forgetting your amens,
And you’re not sent to hell for forgetting Pentecost
You are sent to hell, because you are lost.
Randy L. McClave