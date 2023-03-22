My Rage
I only started to be free
When I truly looked inside of me,
I then discovered that in my cage
Contained all my hate and all my rage.
I was a wild animal pacing back and forth
Going from south and then to the north,
Then when I finally connected all the dots
I then realized the cage was my thoughts.
My thoughts were the bars
Caged inside were to be my memoirs,
Filled with my temper, my fury and my violence
Those feelings I could not ever silence.
I so badly wanted to remove my rage and hate
So, I then began to meditate,
I wanted my rage and my hate to cease
My soul needed peace.
I was so tired feeling like a wild animal
I wanted to be calm, proud, forgiving and rational,
Then I happily returned to church once again
Then I knew Jesus forgave me of my sin.
Now I am a different man
Now I don’t seek revenge, pain or bedlam,
I truly have no rage no more
I have released the animal, from the cage’s door.
Randy L. McClave
A Bestie
I once had a bestie
Who was kind of chesty,
She was my friend and my mate
And yes, we also did date.
We always went out to eat
And of course it was always my treat,
And together we had many thrills
Of course, I always paid the bills.
She enjoyed the times on my boat
Best times she ever had, she wrote,
Whenever her and I went up the river
A great time to her I did deliver.
She indeed was my best friend
I cherished every moment together we did spend,
But, then the thinner that my wallet grew
The less of her I then knew.
It was such a long time ago
When that type of caring for anyone I did show,
Once long time ago a bestie I had
That was when, I was happy and glad.
Randy L. McClave
A Mass Reading
A child has never died in a mass reading
That true fact I am pleading,
And while a child was ever reading a book
Never not once was a child’s life ever took.
A book opens a child’s imagination and mind
To learn about which they were unknown and blind,
It takes them to the places where they’ve never been before
It opens the minds door.
Reading a book gives a child greater knowledge
More than what they’ll learn in college,
It takes them to different lands and to many mysteries
Where they will learn of cultures and world histories.
For a person to plant the greatest seed
It is when they give a child a book to read,
That is when society and belief goes hand in hand
Never ever should a book be banned.
The pen truly indeed is mightier than the sword
Mysteries are created and also explored,
But, the child’s search is ended with a shooters murderous plan
Now it is books and not guns, that they want to ban.
Randy L. McClave
The Instigator
You say that you mind your own business
But, I see and read your every post,
I wonder if you’ll ever ask for forgiveness
Hopefully before, you give up your ghost.
You say that you’re not an instigator
But, I say that you truly and sadly are,
On every story that you read you’re an investigator
And with everyone you wanna spar.
You don’t think that you are doing any wrong
When you constantly look for just a win,
Intimidation makes you fearless and strong
Though indeed you’re committing a sin.
The Bible says not to remember former things
Or to consider the things of old,
Hate, lies and awful memories the past brings
And God said that time, you should never unfold.
Every post that you have ever posted
Has definitely changed someone’s belief and fate,
From the remarks and lies that you have boasted
You have now stirred someone’s thoughts and wants to hate.
Randy L. McClave
To Grow Old Alone
I don’t care if I grow old all alone
And I don’t care if I am unknown,
I just want to grow old and be happy
And not sad, depressed and feeling crappy.
I need no more luggage in my house
I need no more worries or problems or a spouse,
And I need no one telling me what to say or do
Then ending their statement with, “I love you”.
I enjoy the life that I am now living
And only when I want to am I ever giving,
Yes I have most certainly been married before
Never again, do I want to walk through that door.
I hate hearing someone else’s problem
And they expect me to help them solve them,
But, when I those times I had my own problems as well
They didn’t want to hear my tale.
I enjoy my current lifestyle situation
Because, of course it is my own creation,
Never do I have to ask for anyone’s permission
Whether it be for a subtraction or even an addition.
I don’t have to ever worry about a fight
Or ponder in my mind did I answer that question right
And never again will I want to be greeted by a grouch
Or ever end up sleeping again on the floor or on the couch.
All my dreams and my wants I am a acquiring
Never am I depressed, sad or tiring,
Yes, I will most likely will die all alone
But, when I do I won’t hear any lies, excuses or a single moan.
Randy L. McClave
A Lost Friend
I might have lost you as a friend
But, that doesn’t mean that I gained you as an enemy,
Birthday cards to you I will still send
And I hope that we both end up happy.
A happy life I want you to hold onto and own
I wish you never any hurt or pain,
I hope that from joy and happiness you are known
And I hope that all your dreams you will gain.
I will never ever insult you or your name
And I will never lie or talk bad about you,
My problems will never be yours to blame
I sincerely hope that you feel the same way as I do.
I will never ever wish you any bad luck
And I hope that you find all of your dreams,
And I hope in traffic your never rear-ended or stuck
I hope that your life is more than just schemes.
I hope your life is long and caring
And I promise you this I will always wish you well,
I hope that you’re never despairing
And I will never ever wish for you to go to hell.
You are not my enemy or my foe again that I will repeat
I want you to always to be strong and able,
And of course I still want to see you eat
But, not ever at my table.
Randy L. McClave