The view from my home

Isn’t the same as the sight from majestic Rome,

Here I can see the local heritage museum

And not ever the colossal Colosseum.

I can see my church on 29th street which is very pretty

And not ever see the Vatican City,

And though I won’t ever see the waving of the Pope

I instead will see my smiling Pastor and his wife Hope.

I won’t see the river Tiber which is a life giver

But, I instead will see and use the mighty Ohio river,

In which I boat and where we receive our water

For cooking and drinking, and the baptism of someone’s son or daughter.

Though I won’t see the glowing Pantheon at dark

But, here we have the beautiful local Central Park,

And there too we have a fountain which is always flowing

And in the summertime tulips are always majestically growing.

Though I most likely will never be in Rome Italy

But, instead I’ll always have my home in my own little city,

Now whenever I look out my window or out my back door

Rome is in a distance, and I am in the city which I adore.

Randy L. McClave

Grooming

She was consistently hit upon

And sexualized before she was eighteen,

She was then forced to become a filthy pawn

While yet still being a very young teen.

Into an unhealthy sinful lifestyle she had been drawn,

Now her youth and her faith and her purity is gone.

She didn’t learn about it while in school

It’s a subject that her teachers never had once taught,

While she was learning math and history and the golden rule

So, the needs or the desires she never saw or sought.

But, then as a teen she was indoctrinated down the street

By the persons with the joyful and happy smiles that she did meet

It wasn’t drag queens who were doin’ the hitting

Nor was it the trans individuals doing the grooming,

Nor was it the gays doing the admitting

Neither was it them doing the indoctrinating or the lustful looming.

So, who was the one that had her to become immoral and to sin,

It was the old white men.

Randy L. McClave

Be Humble

People died yesterday

Soon in a grave they will then lay,

They will have no more dreams or desires

And they won’t have any priors.

Death once was so far away from them

They constantly ate good and went to the gym,

And they were always excited about the next week

Where new adventures they would seek.

So, remember always to take care of yourself

Be good and caring with your soul and your health,

And be not bitter and hateful to anyone

Because, those you hate might soon be gone.

Always forgive and then kill your pride

You don’t need that demon at your side,

Life is short and bitter you have always heard

And please don’t forget or ignore to read the Holy word.

Always appreciate the souls that value you

And also love them and appreciate them too,

Remember even when your enemy errs and does stumble

Always be humble.

Randy L. McClave

I Had A Dream

I had a dream too

But, like all dreams it never came true

Then into space as I did stare

Maybe, instead I had a nightmare.

I dreamed that I was never cheated on

I dreamed that I wasn’t a pawn

And that I had many true friends

With jokes and helps and dividends.

I dreamed that I had a girlfriend as well

Proudly unto all that I did tell

And never was I lost or confused

And by no one was I ever used.

People came to my house to visit

Happy I was all about it

They chatted to see how I was doing

In them no deceit was ever brewing.

I dreamt that I had a caller

And they didn’t call to borrow a dollar

They just called to chat with me

Which made me joyful and happy.

Then when I awoke the next morning

A new day and memories were aborning

My eyes were a agleam

Because I had a dream.

Randy L. McClave

Three Ways to Die

There are 3 ways I know of to die

I think with a sadness and a sigh,

Which no one can ever deny

Which I speak it with a tear in my eye.

Puffing a cigarette everyday surly

Thinking it makes you look tough and burly,

Females believes it makes them look more girlie

It will cause you to die 10 years early.

Drink alcohol everyday

It will make you feel old and gray,

Your problems will never pass away

You’ll die 30 years early the doctors say.

I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t smoke

So, I won’t get cancer or have a stroke,

A longevity I will most certainly evoke

And I’ll outlive most of my friends and kinfolk.

But, if you love someone who doesn’t love you

A heartbreak you will certainly enter into,

A suffering you will then know too

You will die daily, which is sad and true.

Randy L. McClave

