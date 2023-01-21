A View From Home
The view from my home
Isn’t the same as the sight from majestic Rome,
Here I can see the local heritage museum
And not ever the colossal Colosseum.
I can see my church on 29th street which is very pretty
And not ever see the Vatican City,
And though I won’t ever see the waving of the Pope
I instead will see my smiling Pastor and his wife Hope.
I won’t see the river Tiber which is a life giver
But, I instead will see and use the mighty Ohio river,
In which I boat and where we receive our water
For cooking and drinking, and the baptism of someone’s son or daughter.
Though I won’t see the glowing Pantheon at dark
But, here we have the beautiful local Central Park,
And there too we have a fountain which is always flowing
And in the summertime tulips are always majestically growing.
Though I most likely will never be in Rome Italy
But, instead I’ll always have my home in my own little city,
Now whenever I look out my window or out my back door
Rome is in a distance, and I am in the city which I adore.
Randy L. McClave
Grooming
She was consistently hit upon
And sexualized before she was eighteen,
She was then forced to become a filthy pawn
While yet still being a very young teen.
Into an unhealthy sinful lifestyle she had been drawn,
Now her youth and her faith and her purity is gone.
She didn’t learn about it while in school
It’s a subject that her teachers never had once taught,
While she was learning math and history and the golden rule
So, the needs or the desires she never saw or sought.
But, then as a teen she was indoctrinated down the street
By the persons with the joyful and happy smiles that she did meet
It wasn’t drag queens who were doin’ the hitting
Nor was it the trans individuals doing the grooming,
Nor was it the gays doing the admitting
Neither was it them doing the indoctrinating or the lustful looming.
So, who was the one that had her to become immoral and to sin,
It was the old white men.
Randy L. McClave
Be Humble
People died yesterday
Soon in a grave they will then lay,
They will have no more dreams or desires
And they won’t have any priors.
Death once was so far away from them
They constantly ate good and went to the gym,
And they were always excited about the next week
Where new adventures they would seek.
So, remember always to take care of yourself
Be good and caring with your soul and your health,
And be not bitter and hateful to anyone
Because, those you hate might soon be gone.
Always forgive and then kill your pride
You don’t need that demon at your side,
Life is short and bitter you have always heard
And please don’t forget or ignore to read the Holy word.
Always appreciate the souls that value you
And also love them and appreciate them too,
Remember even when your enemy errs and does stumble
Always be humble.
Randy L. McClave
I Had A Dream
I had a dream too
But, like all dreams it never came true
Then into space as I did stare
Maybe, instead I had a nightmare.
I dreamed that I was never cheated on
I dreamed that I wasn’t a pawn
And that I had many true friends
With jokes and helps and dividends.
I dreamed that I had a girlfriend as well
Proudly unto all that I did tell
And never was I lost or confused
And by no one was I ever used.
People came to my house to visit
Happy I was all about it
They chatted to see how I was doing
In them no deceit was ever brewing.
I dreamt that I had a caller
And they didn’t call to borrow a dollar
They just called to chat with me
Which made me joyful and happy.
Then when I awoke the next morning
A new day and memories were aborning
My eyes were a agleam
Because I had a dream.
Randy L. McClave
Three Ways to Die
There are 3 ways I know of to die
I think with a sadness and a sigh,
Which no one can ever deny
Which I speak it with a tear in my eye.
Puffing a cigarette everyday surly
Thinking it makes you look tough and burly,
Females believes it makes them look more girlie
It will cause you to die 10 years early.
Drink alcohol everyday
It will make you feel old and gray,
Your problems will never pass away
You’ll die 30 years early the doctors say.
I don’t drink alcohol and I don’t smoke
So, I won’t get cancer or have a stroke,
A longevity I will most certainly evoke
And I’ll outlive most of my friends and kinfolk.
But, if you love someone who doesn’t love you
A heartbreak you will certainly enter into,
A suffering you will then know too
You will die daily, which is sad and true.
Randy L. McClave