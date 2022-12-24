The Christmas Star
On the night Jesus was born
A star was shining so bright
Shepherds tending their sheep
Followed that bright star light
A decree had been sent to all
Taxes would have to be paid
Each traveled to their own city
Caesar Augustus was obeyed
Mary and Joseph would travel
To Bethlehem they would go
Mary being so great with child
Their journey would be so slow
God chose Mary a virgin maiden
The Mother of Jesus she would be
In Bethlehem He would be born
A Christmas gift for you and me
Mary was so tired from the journey
No vacancies in the Inn were found
A stable with animals was offered
A place so Mary could lie down
That night her days were fulfilled
Mary brought forth God’s only Son
His name would be called Jesus
God had sent a Savior for everyone
At night when you look at the sky
And view the stars shining so bright
Think of Jesus born in that stable
And that star on Christmas night.
Have a Merry Christmas
Mattie Cooper
The Birthday of Jesus
The night was dark and long
Their journey had been made
This trip had a special purpose
Their taxes had to be paid
Mary was so great with child
She needed shelter to rest
Joseph was looking for a place
He hoped to find the best
God was watching over them
He had planned this night
They could only find a stable
It was lite with moon light
This was to be a special night
Jesus would be born on earth
Mary blessed among women
A virgin when she gave birth
When Jesus was born that night
A star appeared and shone bright
Shepherds tending their sheep
Followed that bright stars light
Wise men came to view Jesus
Gifts they had brought from afar
They knew Jesus had been born
Because they had seen that star
Don’t ever forget that baby born
To a virgin on Christmas Day
Keep His spirit alive in your heart
As you celebrate His Birthday.
Mattie Cooper