The Christmas Star

On the night Jesus was born

A star was shining so bright

Shepherds tending their sheep

Followed that bright star light

A decree had been sent to all

Taxes would have to be paid

Each traveled to their own city

Caesar Augustus was obeyed

Mary and Joseph would travel

To Bethlehem they would go

Mary being so great with child

Their journey would be so slow

God chose Mary a virgin maiden

The Mother of Jesus she would be

In Bethlehem He would be born

A Christmas gift for you and me

Mary was so tired from the journey

No vacancies in the Inn were found

A stable with animals was offered

A place so Mary could lie down

That night her days were fulfilled

Mary brought forth God’s only Son

His name would be called Jesus

God had sent a Savior for everyone

At night when you look at the sky

And view the stars shining so bright

Think of Jesus born in that stable

And that star on Christmas night.

Have a Merry Christmas

Mattie Cooper

The Birthday of Jesus

The night was dark and long

Their journey had been made

This trip had a special purpose

Their taxes had to be paid

Mary was so great with child

She needed shelter to rest

Joseph was looking for a place

He hoped to find the best

God was watching over them

He had planned this night

They could only find a stable

It was lite with moon light

This was to be a special night

Jesus would be born on earth

Mary blessed among women

A virgin when she gave birth

When Jesus was born that night

A star appeared and shone bright

Shepherds tending their sheep

Followed that bright stars light

Wise men came to view Jesus

Gifts they had brought from afar

They knew Jesus had been born

Because they had seen that star

Don’t ever forget that baby born

To a virgin on Christmas Day

Keep His spirit alive in your heart

As you celebrate His Birthday.

Mattie Cooper

