The Horse’s Mouth

If you didn’t get it from the horses mouth

Then you got it from somewhere else down south,

Stop listening to the lies that has been told you

If it’s not from the horses mouth, then it’s untrue.

Stop listening and believing in all those lies

Can’t you hear the “neighs” and also the “sighs.”

If from the horses mouth it didn’t come from

Then you are stupid, foolish and also dumb.

These truths I am telling you as a survivor and a friend

You’re getting your facts from the wrong end

Stop ignoring the truths while grazing in the grass

And please, stop listening to the horses ass.

Randy L. McClave

A Gem

If you are a gem

You were designed for a king,

So, when presented unto him

His heart should sing.

You, he will love and cherish

With him you will adorn,

Your beauty will not perish

Love and admiration will be born.

But, if you are a diamond

And you were given to a bum,

You’ll feel deserted as on a island

And you’ll feel like scum.

You will not be adorned, but mocked

You’ll be carried in an old sock,

You will be used and hocked

Then you’ll be pawned, for a cracked rock.

Randy L. McClave

