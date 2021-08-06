The Horse’s Mouth
If you didn’t get it from the horses mouth
Then you got it from somewhere else down south,
Stop listening to the lies that has been told you
If it’s not from the horses mouth, then it’s untrue.
Stop listening and believing in all those lies
Can’t you hear the “neighs” and also the “sighs.”
If from the horses mouth it didn’t come from
Then you are stupid, foolish and also dumb.
These truths I am telling you as a survivor and a friend
You’re getting your facts from the wrong end
Stop ignoring the truths while grazing in the grass
And please, stop listening to the horses ass.
Randy L. McClave
A Gem
If you are a gem
You were designed for a king,
So, when presented unto him
His heart should sing.
You, he will love and cherish
With him you will adorn,
Your beauty will not perish
Love and admiration will be born.
But, if you are a diamond
And you were given to a bum,
You’ll feel deserted as on a island
And you’ll feel like scum.
You will not be adorned, but mocked
You’ll be carried in an old sock,
You will be used and hocked
Then you’ll be pawned, for a cracked rock.
Randy L. McClave