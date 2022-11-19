My Fat Thanksgiving
I will say this as a boast
But, for this Thanksgiving I’m having a roast,
I’m not having Turkey or even a ham
And I’m not having baked beans or a yam.
This year I am indeed very thankful
So, I’m also having tatties and a broccoli casserole,
Who knows of the other fixin’s
As my son and his fiancée will be cooking in the kitchen.
Of course there will be only pumpkin pie
Not pecan or apple or cherry need not apply,
And of course it will be all homemade
Prepared at the highest tasting grade.
So, while my family is stirring and roasting and preparing
I’ll be salivating as I’m wanting and staring,
Then when my nose and senses receive the delicious aroma
Please feed me, before I go into a coma.
Then soon the delicious food will be on my plate
Then later on the couch I will realize to much I have ate.
So, as I celebrate this holiday and a happy living
I will indeed get fatter, on this Thanksgiving.
Randy L. McClave
Regret
Dead people receive more flowers than the living
Upon their graves loved ones keep on giving,
Every week new flowers on the graves are placed
And then after a time, they just all go to waste.
Flowers are constantly placed on the grave for mom and/ or dad
In the heart it makes the giver loving and glad,
They remember their loved ones with the many flowers
As Angels have watched them in years, months, days and hours.
A week later more flowers are placed on the grave
And on the card is always the name(s) that had lovingly gave,
Besides, I miss you or I love you and their name
The sentiments are always the same.
Flowers on the graves are constantly being laid
And prayers to their loved ones are constantly prayed,
And when upon those graves Angels have viewed
They see that regret, is stronger than gratitude.
Randy L. McClave
The Giving Tree
In this season of joy, there is still much depression.
There is nothing as sad as a forlorn expression.
In spite of the decorations and the songs that we hear,
There are lots of sad people at this time of year.
They work hard all week but barely squeek through
With rent, food and utilities ... What will they do?
Their wallets are empty and their Christmas lists long.
Where is their joy? Where is their song?
In desperation they look at their childrens’ faces,
And wish there was some way that they could trade places.
This Christmas looks hopeless, what will they do?
They pray that somehow, someone will come through.
It’s the season of giving, of love and of joy.
A perfect time to help each girl and each boy.
“What can I do?” you ask ... “There is only just me.”
And that is the beauty of our Giving Tree.
You just choose a tag and then shop for a gift.
No wrapping, or delivering, but it will give you a lift.
In your mind’s eye you visualize the child with a toy,
Just imagining their happiness will bring you great joy!
For sharing with others adds meaning to the season.
The birth of the Christ Child, God’s sharing the reason.
So we share with others, no matter how small,
And do our part for a Merry Christmas for all!
Ann Wiseman
Do You Think They’d Even Know You, Lord?
Do you think they’d even know you, Lord
If You came back to earth.
Would they recognize just who You are
Or would You have to tell them first
And would those who claim to follow you
Believe in the virgin birth
Or do You think they’d even know You, Lord
If You came back to earth?
Would they choose to walk beside You
As You go along Your way
Would they stand up to defend You
Or just turn and walk away
I wonder how they would treat You
Would they praise You or condemn?
Or, Do You think they’d even know You Lord
If You came to earth again?
Come Sunday would they ask You
To go to church with them?
Would they set You right up front, Lord
To sing You their favorite hymn
And when it comes time to pass the plate
Would then their tithes go in
Do You think they’d even know You, Lord
If You came to earth again?
If they would see You perform a miracle
Before them in plain view
Would they then believe in You, Lord
And get their souls renewed
Would they bring their burdens to You
With faith to be carried through
Or, do you think they’d even know You Lord
If they ran right into You.
Lord, if You came back tomorrow
To take all your children home
How many would be ready
And who would be left alone
Would we be surprised to see You
And would there be time to pray
We know you’ll be returning
Now, could it be today?
John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson