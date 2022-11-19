My Fat Thanksgiving

I will say this as a boast

But, for this Thanksgiving I’m having a roast,

I’m not having Turkey or even a ham

And I’m not having baked beans or a yam.

This year I am indeed very thankful

So, I’m also having tatties and a broccoli casserole,

Who knows of the other fixin’s

As my son and his fiancée will be cooking in the kitchen.

Of course there will be only pumpkin pie

Not pecan or apple or cherry need not apply,

And of course it will be all homemade

Prepared at the highest tasting grade.

So, while my family is stirring and roasting and preparing

I’ll be salivating as I’m wanting and staring,

Then when my nose and senses receive the delicious aroma

Please feed me, before I go into a coma.

Then soon the delicious food will be on my plate

Then later on the couch I will realize to much I have ate.

So, as I celebrate this holiday and a happy living

I will indeed get fatter, on this Thanksgiving.

Randy L. McClave

Regret

Dead people receive more flowers than the living

Upon their graves loved ones keep on giving,

Every week new flowers on the graves are placed

And then after a time, they just all go to waste.

Flowers are constantly placed on the grave for mom and/ or dad

In the heart it makes the giver loving and glad,

They remember their loved ones with the many flowers

As Angels have watched them in years, months, days and hours.

A week later more flowers are placed on the grave

And on the card is always the name(s) that had lovingly gave,

Besides, I miss you or I love you and their name

The sentiments are always the same.

Flowers on the graves are constantly being laid

And prayers to their loved ones are constantly prayed,

And when upon those graves Angels have viewed

They see that regret, is stronger than gratitude.

Randy L. McClave

The Giving Tree

In this season of joy, there is still much depression.

There is nothing as sad as a forlorn expression.

In spite of the decorations and the songs that we hear,

There are lots of sad people at this time of year.

They work hard all week but barely squeek through

With rent, food and utilities ... What will they do?

Their wallets are empty and their Christmas lists long.

Where is their joy? Where is their song?

In desperation they look at their childrens’ faces,

And wish there was some way that they could trade places.

This Christmas looks hopeless, what will they do?

They pray that somehow, someone will come through.

It’s the season of giving, of love and of joy.

A perfect time to help each girl and each boy.

“What can I do?” you ask ... “There is only just me.”

And that is the beauty of our Giving Tree.

You just choose a tag and then shop for a gift.

No wrapping, or delivering, but it will give you a lift.

In your mind’s eye you visualize the child with a toy,

Just imagining their happiness will bring you great joy!

For sharing with others adds meaning to the season.

The birth of the Christ Child, God’s sharing the reason.

So we share with others, no matter how small,

And do our part for a Merry Christmas for all!

Ann Wiseman

Do You Think They’d Even Know You, Lord?

Do you think they’d even know you, Lord

If You came back to earth.

Would they recognize just who You are

Or would You have to tell them first

And would those who claim to follow you

Believe in the virgin birth

Or do You think they’d even know You, Lord

If You came back to earth?

Would they choose to walk beside You

As You go along Your way

Would they stand up to defend You

Or just turn and walk away

I wonder how they would treat You

Would they praise You or condemn?

Or, Do You think they’d even know You Lord

If You came to earth again?

Come Sunday would they ask You

To go to church with them?

Would they set You right up front, Lord

To sing You their favorite hymn

And when it comes time to pass the plate

Would then their tithes go in

Do You think they’d even know You, Lord

If You came to earth again?

If they would see You perform a miracle

Before them in plain view

Would they then believe in You, Lord

And get their souls renewed

Would they bring their burdens to You

With faith to be carried through

Or, do you think they’d even know You Lord

If they ran right into You.

Lord, if You came back tomorrow

To take all your children home

How many would be ready

And who would be left alone

Would we be surprised to see You

And would there be time to pray

We know you’ll be returning

Now, could it be today?

John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson

