Come and Get Me, Lord

It was a sinful life that I’d grown accustomed to

Then I met You, Lord, and got my soul renewed

And now I know that when my days are through

You’ll come and get me, Lord, and take me home with you.

I’m trying, Lord, to do the best I can

But sometimes, I falter, I’m just a mortal man

But one day I hope to be in that angel band

Please forgive me, Lord, I’m reaching for Your hand.

Lord, if you can’t come and take me home today

Give me just a little longer, a little more time to stay

So that I can help some others along their way

Just in case, Lord, this is somebody else’s day.

Cause, some down here don’t seem to understand

That You are the Master; our lives are in Your hand

And the only way to Heaven is through Your plan

And salvations’ up to every woman and every man.

Come and get me, Lord, and take me home with You

I know my days are numbered, I’m down to a few

And if I can’t go, Lord, I don’t know what I’ll do

Come and get me, Lord, and take me home with You.

John F. Enyart and

Donald R. Nelson

It Is My Birthday

Today it is my birthday

So, I will give myself a big hooray,

I am another year older

And now I am a AARP card holder.

I proudly looked over my past year

With a smile and also a cheer,

I finally made it down the road

Another year for me to get old.

I survived another year of aches and pain

And also the snow and rain

I am now a true certified advisor

When today I became another year wiser.

There are no balloons in my house

It is as quiet as a frightened mouse,

No one did or wanted to remember

This one special day for me in September.

There will be no birthday song sung

There will be no horns blown or bells rung,

No presents and of course no cake or card

Will ever clutter my house or even my yard.

It is just another forgettable event

For me to laugh about and then later vent,

No birthday candles for me will be lit

It’s my birthday, so all will forget.

Randy L. McClave

Judged!

I judged them by their hair

As I did stare,

And by the clothes that they did wear

I did not care.

I judged them by their pearly whites

And also at their sights,

Their missing bites

And also by the yellowing highlights.

I judged them by their tattoos

As if it were mentioned on the news,

Then I look at their worn shoes

And at the scars and a bruise.

I judged them by the way they walked

And also by the way they talked,

And how they balked

Also how they stalked.

I judged them with a deciding glee

Never did I hear a plea,

But, then they looked at me

Sadly, I judged them only by what I could see.

Randy L. McClave

The Three Rs

The three Rs that we all need

Should not be ’riting, ’rithmetic or to read,

If you look around our country then and now today

You would understand quickly, what I do pray.

Today many believe that the three Rs should be

Rioting, Rebellion and Restlessness as far as one can see,

Different teachings now from parents are taught

We’re not learning, but instead hate and destruction is sought.

If we continue this teaching we will all become a threat

The three Rs then will be Riot. Ruin and Regret,

Everything that we ever wanted and believed in will be gone

Life and happiness will be a pawn.

The three Rs that we all indefinitely need most of all

Are not found in any school or government hall,

But, instead they are all found in our soul and in our own ability

They are Respect, Religion and of course Responsibility.

Randy L. McClave

Compassion’s Cup

I am prepared to be hit by friends and strangers

And also other dangers,

I am also always prepared to fight

Whether it be day or night.

With my fists up I will see you as my foe

I am also always prepared to go,

And when you see me take my stance

I am then prepared for our dance.

I also have a different view and mindset

Yes I know the difference between victory and regret,

So, I am prepared and ready to knock you down

Without sympathy or ever wearing a frown.

I have drunk from the cup of gladiators

Immersed myself with warriors and also alligators,

But, I have also drank from compassion’s cup

So, I am also prepared to help you up.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you