Come and Get Me, Lord
It was a sinful life that I’d grown accustomed to
Then I met You, Lord, and got my soul renewed
And now I know that when my days are through
You’ll come and get me, Lord, and take me home with you.
I’m trying, Lord, to do the best I can
But sometimes, I falter, I’m just a mortal man
But one day I hope to be in that angel band
Please forgive me, Lord, I’m reaching for Your hand.
Lord, if you can’t come and take me home today
Give me just a little longer, a little more time to stay
So that I can help some others along their way
Just in case, Lord, this is somebody else’s day.
Cause, some down here don’t seem to understand
That You are the Master; our lives are in Your hand
And the only way to Heaven is through Your plan
And salvations’ up to every woman and every man.
Come and get me, Lord, and take me home with You
I know my days are numbered, I’m down to a few
And if I can’t go, Lord, I don’t know what I’ll do
Come and get me, Lord, and take me home with You.
John F. Enyart and
Donald R. Nelson
It Is My Birthday
Today it is my birthday
So, I will give myself a big hooray,
I am another year older
And now I am a AARP card holder.
I proudly looked over my past year
With a smile and also a cheer,
I finally made it down the road
Another year for me to get old.
I survived another year of aches and pain
And also the snow and rain
I am now a true certified advisor
When today I became another year wiser.
There are no balloons in my house
It is as quiet as a frightened mouse,
No one did or wanted to remember
This one special day for me in September.
There will be no birthday song sung
There will be no horns blown or bells rung,
No presents and of course no cake or card
Will ever clutter my house or even my yard.
It is just another forgettable event
For me to laugh about and then later vent,
No birthday candles for me will be lit
It’s my birthday, so all will forget.
Randy L. McClave
Judged!
I judged them by their hair
As I did stare,
And by the clothes that they did wear
I did not care.
I judged them by their pearly whites
And also at their sights,
Their missing bites
And also by the yellowing highlights.
I judged them by their tattoos
As if it were mentioned on the news,
Then I look at their worn shoes
And at the scars and a bruise.
I judged them by the way they walked
And also by the way they talked,
And how they balked
Also how they stalked.
I judged them with a deciding glee
Never did I hear a plea,
But, then they looked at me
Sadly, I judged them only by what I could see.
Randy L. McClave
The Three Rs
The three Rs that we all need
Should not be ’riting, ’rithmetic or to read,
If you look around our country then and now today
You would understand quickly, what I do pray.
Today many believe that the three Rs should be
Rioting, Rebellion and Restlessness as far as one can see,
Different teachings now from parents are taught
We’re not learning, but instead hate and destruction is sought.
If we continue this teaching we will all become a threat
The three Rs then will be Riot. Ruin and Regret,
Everything that we ever wanted and believed in will be gone
Life and happiness will be a pawn.
The three Rs that we all indefinitely need most of all
Are not found in any school or government hall,
But, instead they are all found in our soul and in our own ability
They are Respect, Religion and of course Responsibility.
Randy L. McClave
Compassion’s Cup
I am prepared to be hit by friends and strangers
And also other dangers,
I am also always prepared to fight
Whether it be day or night.
With my fists up I will see you as my foe
I am also always prepared to go,
And when you see me take my stance
I am then prepared for our dance.
I also have a different view and mindset
Yes I know the difference between victory and regret,
So, I am prepared and ready to knock you down
Without sympathy or ever wearing a frown.
I have drunk from the cup of gladiators
Immersed myself with warriors and also alligators,
But, I have also drank from compassion’s cup
So, I am also prepared to help you up.
Randy L. McClave