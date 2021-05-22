Life Happens

 You laughed at me for acting so serious;

I joked that you were too frivolous

for an intense guy like me.

I remember how I couldn't keep my hands off you,

and how thrilled I was that you wanted me close.

Those days were humid and warm, and you wore

thin Summer outfits that your firm body

made as elegant as expensive gowns.

 

I rode in an ambulance for the first time;

an uneventful thirty-minute trip.

The next morning a lady handed me

the inside information and said

we had caught it in time, and that if I had one at all

it was only a slight attack, and I should be OK now.

 

We stopped planning for the future

after the last funeral left us so damned empty,

and we talked philosophically about our lives,

and the unfairness that careless entropy thrusts upon us all.

We agreed that nature had no rational reason

for taking one so desperately needed and we knew

that ultimately, none was required.

 

Later that day I sat on the grass

in last of Autumn sun,

and ate turnips from their purple skins

with a spoon.

 cmwhitt

Its Own Reward

 Not everyone was happy

When word came down

That the last of the open hearths

Would be shut down, for good.

 

For some it meant the chance

For an early retirement;

For others, a simple transfer

To the new B.O. shop.

 

But for those whose lives

Had flowed away with steel

Down brick-lined runners

It was a time to reflect

On what the years had meant.

 

Was there a greater reward

For nursing, petting, coaxing,

And cursing prime grade metal

From a furnace's swollen belly?

 

Would it come only in memories

Around a fire on a winter's night

Listening for the sound of the, tap siren.

 cmw

 

(on walking through the old, empty open hearth building)

Baptism of Fire

 I might have been walking

Among columns of the Parthenon,

Scarred by time and use,

A stubborn vigil to something great

That once happened here.

 

And it was a great time

That erected these riveted stanchions

To stand for the decades,

For then, they pointed upward

Toward the future reflecting

Hope of that era.

 

Now we have come to their future,

And old men stare sadly at the skeleton

Once filled with the fire of their consummation

And tell us that we have missed out

On steel-making at its best.

CMW

Fifteen Years Ago

Today I Knew I

Wanted You

We have had our times in rain and sun,

We have been for each other

All we knew to be, done no less

Than what we knew to do.

 

Our time together is far from finished,

Ground waits to be broken,

Seed still in the mail.

 

But already we can say

That we have lived, TOGETHER,

And drawn strength

From that one word.

 

It is as much as anyone can claim,

 

And more than enough for me.

cmw

 When a Poor Child Dies

It’s always winter when a poor child dies.

Why can't it ever be summer,

At least the flowers are in season,

Poor people need that?

 

Oh yes, I remember, he came

Selling Christmas candles for school,

And his daddy stopped to tell me

That he had seen my lost dog.

 

They say the family was on welfare;

I don't know, but I know they should have been,

There's no good work for a poor man.

 

When a poor child dies, I always wonder

If he ever had a chance.

I always wonder, but I always know

That a chance, is all he had.

 Cmw-1980

Get Caught Up

We are creatures of habit

We become set in our ways

That what we did a month ago

Is what we do today.

And somehow without knowing

We get caught up and go astray

Doing little things contrary to

The best we could do today.

Without paying much attention

We let things slip and slide.

And while we think we’re flying high

We’re on a downward glide.

Get caught up in worldly things

And further from the Lord.

To the point of nearly forgetting just

Who we’re living for.

We get caught up in daily living

Running back and forth each day.

We don’t take time for prayer

While going along our way.

Well maybe it’s time we stop and think

Of the road we’re traveling on.

Lets bring Jesus back into our lives

Before our lives are gone.

So let’s get caught up

Caught up in Jesus

Get caught up

In His Love

Let’s get caught up

Caught up in Jesus

Then one day we’ll be caught up with Him above.

John F. Enyart and

Donald R. Nelson

