Life Happens
You laughed at me for acting so serious;
I joked that you were too frivolous
for an intense guy like me.
I remember how I couldn't keep my hands off you,
and how thrilled I was that you wanted me close.
Those days were humid and warm, and you wore
thin Summer outfits that your firm body
made as elegant as expensive gowns.
I rode in an ambulance for the first time;
an uneventful thirty-minute trip.
The next morning a lady handed me
the inside information and said
we had caught it in time, and that if I had one at all
it was only a slight attack, and I should be OK now.
We stopped planning for the future
after the last funeral left us so damned empty,
and we talked philosophically about our lives,
and the unfairness that careless entropy thrusts upon us all.
We agreed that nature had no rational reason
for taking one so desperately needed and we knew
that ultimately, none was required.
Later that day I sat on the grass
in last of Autumn sun,
and ate turnips from their purple skins
with a spoon.
cmwhitt
Its Own Reward
Not everyone was happy
When word came down
That the last of the open hearths
Would be shut down, for good.
For some it meant the chance
For an early retirement;
For others, a simple transfer
To the new B.O. shop.
But for those whose lives
Had flowed away with steel
Down brick-lined runners
It was a time to reflect
On what the years had meant.
Was there a greater reward
For nursing, petting, coaxing,
And cursing prime grade metal
From a furnace's swollen belly?
Would it come only in memories
Around a fire on a winter's night
Listening for the sound of the, tap siren.
cmw
(on walking through the old, empty open hearth building)
Baptism of Fire
I might have been walking
Among columns of the Parthenon,
Scarred by time and use,
A stubborn vigil to something great
That once happened here.
And it was a great time
That erected these riveted stanchions
To stand for the decades,
For then, they pointed upward
Toward the future reflecting
Hope of that era.
Now we have come to their future,
And old men stare sadly at the skeleton
Once filled with the fire of their consummation
And tell us that we have missed out
On steel-making at its best.
CMW
Fifteen Years Ago
Today I Knew I
Wanted You
We have had our times in rain and sun,
We have been for each other
All we knew to be, done no less
Than what we knew to do.
Our time together is far from finished,
Ground waits to be broken,
Seed still in the mail.
But already we can say
That we have lived, TOGETHER,
And drawn strength
From that one word.
It is as much as anyone can claim,
And more than enough for me.
cmw
When a Poor Child Dies
It’s always winter when a poor child dies.
Why can't it ever be summer,
At least the flowers are in season,
Poor people need that?
Oh yes, I remember, he came
Selling Christmas candles for school,
And his daddy stopped to tell me
That he had seen my lost dog.
They say the family was on welfare;
I don't know, but I know they should have been,
There's no good work for a poor man.
When a poor child dies, I always wonder
If he ever had a chance.
I always wonder, but I always know
That a chance, is all he had.
Cmw-1980
Get Caught Up
We are creatures of habit
We become set in our ways
That what we did a month ago
Is what we do today.
And somehow without knowing
We get caught up and go astray
Doing little things contrary to
The best we could do today.
Without paying much attention
We let things slip and slide.
And while we think we’re flying high
We’re on a downward glide.
Get caught up in worldly things
And further from the Lord.
To the point of nearly forgetting just
Who we’re living for.
We get caught up in daily living
Running back and forth each day.
We don’t take time for prayer
While going along our way.
Well maybe it’s time we stop and think
Of the road we’re traveling on.
Lets bring Jesus back into our lives
Before our lives are gone.
So let’s get caught up
Caught up in Jesus
Get caught up
In His Love
Let’s get caught up
Caught up in Jesus
Then one day we’ll be caught up with Him above.
John F. Enyart and
Donald R. Nelson