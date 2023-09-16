My Grandma
My mind goes back in time
To days when I was so small
Now that I am all grown up
Memories I love to recall
I loved to go to Grandmas
She always hugged me tight
She told me she loved me
As she tucked me in at night
She always had time for me
She stopped her work to play
Before we ate around her table
We bowed our heads to pray
Grandma has gone to Heaven
I still miss her tender care
I will never forget my Grandma
I hold her memories so dear
Now I am grown and a Grandma
My Grandchildren I love to see
I tell them that Jesus loves them
Just as my Grandma had told me
When my life on earth is over
That beautiful Heaven I will see
I know I will see my Grandma
She is waiting up there for me.
Mattie Cooper
Cause You Love Me
Even when I didn’t know you, Lord
You loved me.
And the times I turned you away, Lord
You loved me.
I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see
All of the love that you held for me,
Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,
Cause,You love me.
Well, Lord I know, without a doubt
That You love me.
I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord
For, to praise Thee.
And I know Lord, You created me
In your image so that I can be
A living testament of Thee
Cause, You love me.
At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord
But, You love me.
And times that I don’t listen, Lord
But, You still love me.
But I know someday I’m going to see
The mansion You’ve prepared for me
And to live with You for eternity
Cause, You love me.
Even when You were on the cross, Lord
You loved me.
It was there You gave your life, Lord
Cause you love me.
Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea
You’ll pick me up and carry me.
And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,
Cause, You love me.
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
Being Single
I am single because I choose to be
Being single is the time to work on me,
Maybe I am not emotionally able or to thin or fat
Being single, there is nothing wrong with that.
Being single isn’t a time to look for love
It’s the time to work and to achieve and push and shove,
You use that time to work on yourself and grow
Then you’ll become the person you’re proud to know.
Maybe I thought I was in a loving courtship
Then I was hoping for a committed relationship,
Maybe they were tired of milk from the same ole cow
Being single is the way that I am now.
I am single because that is what I have chose
Maybe I’m tired of stepping on other people’s toes,
I now enjoy to look and also to mingle
Maybe that is why I now enjoy being single.
I am single because I’m tired of being told what to do
Being single you keep your independence too,
Only baggage you worry about is your very own
Being single is the best way to atone.
I am single because that’s the way I want it
Being single doesn’t mean you’re odd or a misfit,
Maybe I was tired of being invisible
Being single means you are an individual.
Randy L. McClave
The Fly on the Wall
There was a fly upon the wall
And as it rested it saw it all,
While people were reading, sleeping, resting and cooking
It was watching, listening and looking.
The fly would fly from room unto room
It being a pest we all did assume,
And then with it many eyes
It had then seen so many guilts and lies.
Then with great delight
The fly then decided to take flight,
Then it flew around everyone’s ear
To listen to what we did say and what we did hear.
I heard that flies were created to watch us
So, we wouldn’t be prideful, greedy or jealous,
The fly had saw it all, so it came to rest
Then the guilty ones complained it was a pest.
I was also told that when a fly does die
It takes its knowledge to God in the sky,
Then it tells God what it had seen and heard
And the Lord will listen and hear every word.
As the fly then began its buzzing and flying
To see see and hear the person who was hurt and crying,
Then when it was going to tell on a plotter
It was killed by the guilty with a Fly-swatter.
Randy L. McClave