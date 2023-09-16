My Grandma

My mind goes back in time

To days when I was so small

Now that I am all grown up

Memories I love to recall

I loved to go to Grandmas

She always hugged me tight

She told me she loved me

As she tucked me in at night

She always had time for me

She stopped her work to play

Before we ate around her table

We bowed our heads to pray

Grandma has gone to Heaven

I still miss her tender care

I will never forget my Grandma

I hold her memories so dear

Now I am grown and a Grandma

My Grandchildren I love to see

I tell them that Jesus loves them

Just as my Grandma had told me

When my life on earth is over

That beautiful Heaven I will see

I know I will see my Grandma

She is waiting up there for me.

Mattie Cooper

Cause You Love Me

Even when I didn’t know you, Lord

You loved me.

And the times I turned you away, Lord

You loved me.

I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see

All of the love that you held for me,

Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,

Cause,You love me.

Well, Lord I know, without a doubt

That You love me.

I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord

For, to praise Thee.

And I know Lord, You created me

In your image so that I can be

A living testament of Thee

Cause, You love me.

At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord

But, You love me.

And times that I don’t listen, Lord

But, You still love me.

But I know someday I’m going to see

The mansion You’ve prepared for me

And to live with You for eternity

Cause, You love me.

Even when You were on the cross, Lord

You loved me.

It was there You gave your life, Lord

Cause you love me.

Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea

You’ll pick me up and carry me.

And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,

Cause, You love me.

John F. Enyart

and Donald R. Nelson

Being Single

I am single because I choose to be

Being single is the time to work on me,

Maybe I am not emotionally able or to thin or fat

Being single, there is nothing wrong with that.

Being single isn’t a time to look for love

It’s the time to work and to achieve and push and shove,

You use that time to work on yourself and grow

Then you’ll become the person you’re proud to know.

Maybe I thought I was in a loving courtship

Then I was hoping for a committed relationship,

Maybe they were tired of milk from the same ole cow

Being single is the way that I am now.

I am single because that is what I have chose

Maybe I’m tired of stepping on other people’s toes,

I now enjoy to look and also to mingle

Maybe that is why I now enjoy being single.

I am single because I’m tired of being told what to do

Being single you keep your independence too,

Only baggage you worry about is your very own

Being single is the best way to atone.

I am single because that’s the way I want it

Being single doesn’t mean you’re odd or a misfit,

Maybe I was tired of being invisible

Being single means you are an individual.

Randy L. McClave

The Fly on the Wall

There was a fly upon the wall

And as it rested it saw it all,

While people were reading, sleeping, resting and cooking

It was watching, listening and looking.

The fly would fly from room unto room

It being a pest we all did assume,

And then with it many eyes

It had then seen so many guilts and lies.

Then with great delight

The fly then decided to take flight,

Then it flew around everyone’s ear

To listen to what we did say and what we did hear.

I heard that flies were created to watch us

So, we wouldn’t be prideful, greedy or jealous,

The fly had saw it all, so it came to rest

Then the guilty ones complained it was a pest.

I was also told that when a fly does die

It takes its knowledge to God in the sky,

Then it tells God what it had seen and heard

And the Lord will listen and hear every word.

As the fly then began its buzzing and flying

To see see and hear the person who was hurt and crying,

Then when it was going to tell on a plotter

It was killed by the guilty with a Fly-swatter.

Randy L. McClave

