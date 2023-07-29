Wake Up, John!
“Wake up John!”
Preached the pastor knocking at his door,
“Wake up John!”
Shouted the pastor as he jumped up and down on the floor.
Then he rang John’s doorbell,
While screaming, “John are you well!”
“Wake up John!”
Bambi came and told all the parishioners,
“Wake up John!”
As she repeated the pastor’s remarks to the church’s visitors.
She said the pastor did call,
And John never came to his door at all.
“Wake up John!”
Spoke the police when they did arrive,
“Wake up John!”
Shouting from their bullhorns as though to revive.
But, John never came to his doorway,
The pastor then again did pray.
“Wake up John!”
Said the firefighters as they were all yelling,
“Wake up John!”
Hollered the firefighters at his dwelling.
But, again there was no sound,
In his home or in the background.
"Wake up John! "
Everyone had prayed and shouted,
"Wake up John! "
Our worries about him were undoubted.
Then John finally came to his door and was seen,
Then with a yarn and grin John said, "I was having such a very wonderful dream."
Randy L. McClave
Scorn to Mourn
Man must always fight in war
Children, Woman must always bore,
Without either they'd be no more.
Man must always work and sweat
Woman must always support and regret,
Children is their debt.
Man was conceived only to die
Woman was designed to cry,
And both were made to deny.
Man was created to mourn
Woman was forged to scorn,
Why else are we born.
Randy L. McClave
Shunned
Some-days, I wish that I was shunned
With goodwill to my family and friends I would not fund,
I choose to be happy and peaceful and left all alone
Sometimes I wish that I am not noticed or even known.
It would be great not to hear the frequent knock upon my door
No one asking me for help or talking to me about the poor,
I would love to have a day that my phone would not ever ring
Especially with the worries and gossip that it always does bring.
Some people hate it to be rejected and ignored
But, for myself I have wished for it, and to others I have implored,
How I hope most of the time that no one would talk to me
I would be happy to be by myself, and avoided by society.
To be forsaken and forgotten it is my greatest thought
Solitude and peace is what that I have desperately sought,
With companionship, friendship, listening and talking I am done
Now all that I need for myself, is for others to shun.
Randy L. McClave