A New Year
Today as I face a New Year
I think back over the old
As I start to make resolutions
Reaching Heaven is my goal
I think about all my failures
And when my faith gets low
As I look back over my life
The tears will begin to flow
I think of God’s great Promise
That I would never walk alone
I know He is holding my hand
In my heart He placed a song
I have found joy serving Him
He is constant strength for me
He will be returning back soon
Just any day Jesus we will see
When I open God’s great book
Every word that I read is so true
He left us directions to Heaven
A home waits for me and for you
Today if you have been searching
For that Peace only He can give
2023 could be a great Year for you
Seek forgiveness and begin to live.
Mattie Cooper
‘Cause You Love Me
Even when I didn’t know you, Lord
You loved me.
And the times I turned you away, Lord
You loved me.
I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see
All of the love that you held for me,
Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,
Cause,You love me.
Well, Lord I know, without a doubt
That You love me.
I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord
For, to praise Thee.
And I know Lord, You created me
In your image so that I can be
A living testament of Thee
Cause, You love me.
At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord
But, You love me.
And times that I don’t listen, Lord
But, You still love me.
But I know someday I’m going to see
The mansion You’ve prepared for me
And to live with You for eternity
Cause, You love me.
Even when You were on the cross, Lord
You loved me.
It was there You gave your life, Lord
Cause you love me.
Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea
You’ll pick me up and carry me.
And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,
Cause, You love me.
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
Life’s Path
He needed help and also a dollar
But, he didn’t have to plead or had to holler,
Because that very same day I got paid
And for help from God that stranger had solemnly prayed.
This of course wasn’t the first time for me
I once helped a blind man to see,
I was in a different country and a blind man held unto my arm
While I slowly navigated him out of harm.
I once met a tired and busy woman in a parking lot
She had her shopping cart filled to the very top,
She asked me if I needed an empty cart that day
I told her that didn’t, but I grabbed it because I was heading that way.
I found a puppy that was hungry and lost
So, I fed and found it’s owner all free of cost,
That puppy just happened to be where I was
So, I gave it all my attention and my love.
I remember all the people who I had met accidentally
And who needed help coincidentally,
We both happened to be at the very same place
I now know that we were both led their by grace.
I know that God had put us both there because of our soul
Our interaction and meeting was his ultimate goal,
So, without a smirk or even a laugh
I know that God almighty had placed us each in each other’s path.
Randy L. McClave
Her Needs and Wants
If your boyfriend can’t afford your needs
So, you stopped calling him lover or honey,
Unto your expensive desires he sadly concedes
Because, he doesn’t make that much money,
You want your boyfriend to buy you the best
He tries but he’ll need another job to afford it,
He wishes that he could, he embarrassedly confessed
And you still have another fit.
He has bought you the clothes that you wear
And the perfumes and colognes that you put on,
He paid for the styling of your beautiful hair
And also bought your nylon.
He enjoys taking you out to eat
So, that you don’t have to cook or cleanup at home,
And he enjoyed buying you that special sweet
While you both were vacationing in Rome.
So, if your boyfriend can’t afford your every material need
Though he truly wishes and prayed that he can,
Unto these words I wish you would really heed
Look for a job, and not for another man.
Randy L. McClave