A New Year

Today as I face a New Year

I think back over the old

As I start to make resolutions

Reaching Heaven is my goal

I think about all my failures

And when my faith gets low

As I look back over my life

The tears will begin to flow

I think of God’s great Promise

That I would never walk alone

I know He is holding my hand

In my heart He placed a song

I have found joy serving Him

He is constant strength for me

He will be returning back soon

Just any day Jesus we will see

When I open God’s great book

Every word that I read is so true

He left us directions to Heaven

A home waits for me and for you

Today if you have been searching

For that Peace only He can give

2023 could be a great Year for you

Seek forgiveness and begin to live.

Mattie Cooper

‘Cause You Love Me

Even when I didn’t know you, Lord

You loved me.

And the times I turned you away, Lord

You loved me.

I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see

All of the love that you held for me,

Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,

Cause,You love me.

Well, Lord I know, without a doubt

That You love me.

I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord

For, to praise Thee.

And I know Lord, You created me

In your image so that I can be

A living testament of Thee

Cause, You love me.

At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord

But, You love me.

And times that I don’t listen, Lord

But, You still love me.

But I know someday I’m going to see

The mansion You’ve prepared for me

And to live with You for eternity

Cause, You love me.

Even when You were on the cross, Lord

You loved me.

It was there You gave your life, Lord

Cause you love me.

Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea

You’ll pick me up and carry me.

And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,

Cause, You love me.

John F. Enyart

and Donald R. Nelson

Life’s Path

He needed help and also a dollar

But, he didn’t have to plead or had to holler,

Because that very same day I got paid

And for help from God that stranger had solemnly prayed.

This of course wasn’t the first time for me

I once helped a blind man to see,

I was in a different country and a blind man held unto my arm

While I slowly navigated him out of harm.

I once met a tired and busy woman in a parking lot

She had her shopping cart filled to the very top,

She asked me if I needed an empty cart that day

I told her that didn’t, but I grabbed it because I was heading that way.

I found a puppy that was hungry and lost

So, I fed and found it’s owner all free of cost,

That puppy just happened to be where I was

So, I gave it all my attention and my love.

I remember all the people who I had met accidentally

And who needed help coincidentally,

We both happened to be at the very same place

I now know that we were both led their by grace.

I know that God had put us both there because of our soul

Our interaction and meeting was his ultimate goal,

So, without a smirk or even a laugh

I know that God almighty had placed us each in each other’s path.

Randy L. McClave

Her Needs and Wants

If your boyfriend can’t afford your needs

So, you stopped calling him lover or honey,

Unto your expensive desires he sadly concedes

Because, he doesn’t make that much money,

You want your boyfriend to buy you the best

He tries but he’ll need another job to afford it,

He wishes that he could, he embarrassedly confessed

And you still have another fit.

He has bought you the clothes that you wear

And the perfumes and colognes that you put on,

He paid for the styling of your beautiful hair

And also bought your nylon.

He enjoys taking you out to eat

So, that you don’t have to cook or cleanup at home,

And he enjoyed buying you that special sweet

While you both were vacationing in Rome.

So, if your boyfriend can’t afford your every material need

Though he truly wishes and prayed that he can,

Unto these words I wish you would really heed

Look for a job, and not for another man.

Randy L. McClave

