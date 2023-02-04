Steps

We’re now all grown

What we want is already known,

Let’s not waste anymore moments or time

Unto the soul that is a crime.

Let’s be honest and always sincere

Every confusing matter before us shall become clear,

Be yourself and not anyone else is true

While knowing no one will ever beat you.

May you enjoy the dew from heaven above

May you find the lord Jesus’s love,

No longer may you ponder or worry or fight

May you instead find great insight.

Have a wisdom to solve all your issues

Instead of answering it with tears and tissues,

You will be honored before your superiors and your colleagues

From all areas and spiritual bodies.

Shame and disaster will be so far away

As for you, I will always constantly pray,

Then you will return home with your testimony

Along with God’s grace and a church ceremony.

Now look at me through your glasses

As time quickly passes,

God forgives, and man accepts

All you need now, is to take a couple steps.

Randy L. McClave

Jesse’s Daughter

The other day I received a text

Which was confusing and quiet complex,

She asked me how I was doing

And what life adventures I now had brewing.

She asked me if I missed being with her mother

Even though she was never my lover,

She then asked me if I wished that her mom was still there

Then she sent an emoji of a question mark, and blonde hair.

She then asked me what was new in my life

Or if I now had a girlfriend or maybe even a wife,

And how my life and its adventures have been

And did I enjoy traveling the Scottish glen.

She then told me now that she was with child

And how she and her boyfriend were excited and wild,

Then she complimented how I was such a great father figure

Which made my pride and honor feel so much bigger.

She then said she was nothing like her mother dear

From her child’s life she promise she would never disappear,

Her mother she texted is now all alone

She had turned all of her family and friends to stone.

No family member wants to be at her mom’s side

Because, she had taken everyone who knew her for a ride,

And the people like me who had once loved and respected her

She never cared for our emotions or what did later occur.

She texted that her mom had treated everyone like a piece in a game

And her problems unto everyone else she did blame,

She used others and broke promises and by destiny she was busted

Sadly, she now can’t be believed or ever trusted.

She texted that she was sorry for how her mom had treated me

And she’s sorry for giving me the third degree,

She then P.S’d I bet you’re glad that you had never sought her

Signed, Jesse’s daughter.

Randy L. McClave

The Rib

I am so very sorry that I made you cry

Why I did it, I still don’t know why,

A man always counts out his worries and fears

And God counts out a woman’s tears.

As we all know woman came from a man’s rib

Even before she was placed in a crib,

She didn’t come from a man’s feet

So, she wouldn’t be walked upon like the street.

She didn’t come from man’s head to be his superior

And treat man as though he is an inferior,

But, then God almighty did decide

To be his equal, she would come from man’s side.

The rib from man that was collected

Was from under the arm to be protected,

Next to his heart were love is always stored

It was then placed in woman, to be loved and adored.

Randy L. McClave

Thanking My Parents

I’ll always give thanks to my dad

For giving me all that I had,

For always being a such a great father figure

He indeed was my hero.

He was always there when needed

And his words and advice I always heeded,

Whatever he asked I would always do

Because, he was always true.

I’ll always give thanks to my mom

For always reciting to me a psalm,

And for always putting her child first

Even when she did hurt.

She taught me how to treat all others

As they all were my sisters and brothers,

Even if they were a different color than me

We all belonged to the same family.

I will always give thanks to my parents

For always being transparent,

They were always there at my side

From their children they would never hide

They never left me behind

They taught me not to hate, but to be kind,

And because of them both

To become a good parent myself I took an oath.

Randy L. McClave

