Steps
We’re now all grown
What we want is already known,
Let’s not waste anymore moments or time
Unto the soul that is a crime.
Let’s be honest and always sincere
Every confusing matter before us shall become clear,
Be yourself and not anyone else is true
While knowing no one will ever beat you.
May you enjoy the dew from heaven above
May you find the lord Jesus’s love,
No longer may you ponder or worry or fight
May you instead find great insight.
Have a wisdom to solve all your issues
Instead of answering it with tears and tissues,
You will be honored before your superiors and your colleagues
From all areas and spiritual bodies.
Shame and disaster will be so far away
As for you, I will always constantly pray,
Then you will return home with your testimony
Along with God’s grace and a church ceremony.
Now look at me through your glasses
As time quickly passes,
God forgives, and man accepts
All you need now, is to take a couple steps.
Randy L. McClave
Jesse’s Daughter
The other day I received a text
Which was confusing and quiet complex,
She asked me how I was doing
And what life adventures I now had brewing.
She asked me if I missed being with her mother
Even though she was never my lover,
She then asked me if I wished that her mom was still there
Then she sent an emoji of a question mark, and blonde hair.
She then asked me what was new in my life
Or if I now had a girlfriend or maybe even a wife,
And how my life and its adventures have been
And did I enjoy traveling the Scottish glen.
She then told me now that she was with child
And how she and her boyfriend were excited and wild,
Then she complimented how I was such a great father figure
Which made my pride and honor feel so much bigger.
She then said she was nothing like her mother dear
From her child’s life she promise she would never disappear,
Her mother she texted is now all alone
She had turned all of her family and friends to stone.
No family member wants to be at her mom’s side
Because, she had taken everyone who knew her for a ride,
And the people like me who had once loved and respected her
She never cared for our emotions or what did later occur.
She texted that her mom had treated everyone like a piece in a game
And her problems unto everyone else she did blame,
She used others and broke promises and by destiny she was busted
Sadly, she now can’t be believed or ever trusted.
She texted that she was sorry for how her mom had treated me
And she’s sorry for giving me the third degree,
She then P.S’d I bet you’re glad that you had never sought her
Signed, Jesse’s daughter.
Randy L. McClave
The Rib
I am so very sorry that I made you cry
Why I did it, I still don’t know why,
A man always counts out his worries and fears
And God counts out a woman’s tears.
As we all know woman came from a man’s rib
Even before she was placed in a crib,
She didn’t come from a man’s feet
So, she wouldn’t be walked upon like the street.
She didn’t come from man’s head to be his superior
And treat man as though he is an inferior,
But, then God almighty did decide
To be his equal, she would come from man’s side.
The rib from man that was collected
Was from under the arm to be protected,
Next to his heart were love is always stored
It was then placed in woman, to be loved and adored.
Randy L. McClave
Thanking My Parents
I’ll always give thanks to my dad
For giving me all that I had,
For always being a such a great father figure
He indeed was my hero.
He was always there when needed
And his words and advice I always heeded,
Whatever he asked I would always do
Because, he was always true.
I’ll always give thanks to my mom
For always reciting to me a psalm,
And for always putting her child first
Even when she did hurt.
She taught me how to treat all others
As they all were my sisters and brothers,
Even if they were a different color than me
We all belonged to the same family.
I will always give thanks to my parents
For always being transparent,
They were always there at my side
From their children they would never hide
They never left me behind
They taught me not to hate, but to be kind,
And because of them both
To become a good parent myself I took an oath.
Randy L. McClave