The Day After Tomorrow

The day after tomorrow, it is near

But, of course it will never be here,

Sometimes though it seems like a thought

Where hopes and dreams are always sought,

Many times it becomes a laugh or a tear.

I have seen that day in my full-length mirror

Sometimes engulfed with sadness and fear,

But, that moment I have never truly caught

The day after tomorrow.

Yesterday becomes a volunteer

Though too it once was promised and sincere,

We now wait to go there or to be taught

Maybe its arrival will be not,

It most certainly becomes a new frontier;

The day after tomorrow.

Randy L. McClave

You Must Stay in the Battle

There’s an ever present danger

From Satan every day

He’s out there to defeat you

As you go along your way

So stay on your guard, my children

Don’t let him steal your soul

Let Jesus be your keeper

And He will make you whole

If in life you’re having trouble

Getting by from day to day

Just ask Jesus to help you

And He’ll show you the way

Let the bible be your weapon

Keep it close by your side

So when the battle calls on you

You can use it as your guide

You must stay in the battle

To earn a victory

You must stand and defend Him

For Jesus’ face to see

So put on your battle armor

Walk ever in his light

And when He says “well done my child”

You’ll know you’ve won the fight.

John F. Enyart

and Donald R. Nelson

In Hell They Dwell

Up in Heaven there will be no racists

And there will be no lawyers looking for cases,

There will be no millionaires there either

And no billionaires their neither.

There will be no rifles or any guns there

And clean will always be the air,

There will be no countries or nationality

And no who will take away from the society.

There will be no banners and no flags

And never no one boasting and no brags,

There will no one ever arguing or ever inciting

And no one will ever be fussing or fighting.

There will be no one there trying to overthrow the promised land

No followers there to follow an evil hand,

The Devil tried that before with his followers as we know

Then God sent them all into the fire below.

There will be no rumors and no lies ever told

And no gossip to ever unfold,

There will also be no one ever talking of revenge or hate

Or talking about anyone’s fate.

They’re will no one there wanting to hold a grudge

Or any needing to ever judge,

There will be no one there ever complaining or whining

Because, everyone there will all have the same silver lining.

Up in heaven the evil will never go

Their seeds or hate, racism and bigotry and of evil they will never sow

None of those people in heaven will ever dwell

Randy L. McClave

Small Town

While in the military my dad never shunned or rejected

While in the military with many shots he was injected,

Then when my brother served he took his shots as well

As does all U.S soldiers as all truths does tell.

While in the military my dad and brothers did as told

Even as if to the Government their body was sold,

What they were told to do, they would patriotically concur

And always with a salute and a, “Yes Sir!”

In school we took booster shots and vaccines

To end measles, mumps and rubella and to strengthen our genes,

And if it weren’t for those vaccines and every booster shot

Who knows of the diseases and viruses we would have caught.

When we were sick or contagious our school was locked down

The schools didn’t want us to spread our bugs and germs around,

When we were sick our parents would also lock us in

As their parents had did them, as if they were carrying a sin.

We did what we were told and we were never afraid

Guidance and help we sought for and prayed,

We did it happily as help and care was always expedient

And we were always behaved, respectful and obedient.

When I was seen by a dentist or a doctor they wore a mask

When my son was born I worn one and no one did ask,

And when I cut grass or worked with chemicals I wore one too

As I didn’t want cancer, or germs or the flu.

Every single American is part of a special club

To fight diseases and germs we always clean, sanitize and scrub,

And we all faithfully follow the law of this great land

So, we all get injected, masked, locked down when told and planned.

Randy L. McClave

