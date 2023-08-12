The Day After Tomorrow
The day after tomorrow, it is near
But, of course it will never be here,
Sometimes though it seems like a thought
Where hopes and dreams are always sought,
Many times it becomes a laugh or a tear.
I have seen that day in my full-length mirror
Sometimes engulfed with sadness and fear,
But, that moment I have never truly caught
The day after tomorrow.
Yesterday becomes a volunteer
Though too it once was promised and sincere,
We now wait to go there or to be taught
Maybe its arrival will be not,
It most certainly becomes a new frontier;
The day after tomorrow.
Randy L. McClave
You Must Stay in the Battle
There’s an ever present danger
From Satan every day
He’s out there to defeat you
As you go along your way
So stay on your guard, my children
Don’t let him steal your soul
Let Jesus be your keeper
And He will make you whole
If in life you’re having trouble
Getting by from day to day
Just ask Jesus to help you
And He’ll show you the way
Let the bible be your weapon
Keep it close by your side
So when the battle calls on you
You can use it as your guide
You must stay in the battle
To earn a victory
You must stand and defend Him
For Jesus’ face to see
So put on your battle armor
Walk ever in his light
And when He says “well done my child”
You’ll know you’ve won the fight.
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
In Hell They Dwell
Up in Heaven there will be no racists
And there will be no lawyers looking for cases,
There will be no millionaires there either
And no billionaires their neither.
There will be no rifles or any guns there
And clean will always be the air,
There will be no countries or nationality
And no who will take away from the society.
There will be no banners and no flags
And never no one boasting and no brags,
There will no one ever arguing or ever inciting
And no one will ever be fussing or fighting.
There will be no one there trying to overthrow the promised land
No followers there to follow an evil hand,
The Devil tried that before with his followers as we know
Then God sent them all into the fire below.
There will be no rumors and no lies ever told
And no gossip to ever unfold,
There will also be no one ever talking of revenge or hate
Or talking about anyone’s fate.
They’re will no one there wanting to hold a grudge
Or any needing to ever judge,
There will be no one there ever complaining or whining
Because, everyone there will all have the same silver lining.
Up in heaven the evil will never go
Their seeds or hate, racism and bigotry and of evil they will never sow
None of those people in heaven will ever dwell
Randy L. McClave
Small Town
While in the military my dad never shunned or rejected
While in the military with many shots he was injected,
Then when my brother served he took his shots as well
As does all U.S soldiers as all truths does tell.
While in the military my dad and brothers did as told
Even as if to the Government their body was sold,
What they were told to do, they would patriotically concur
And always with a salute and a, “Yes Sir!”
In school we took booster shots and vaccines
To end measles, mumps and rubella and to strengthen our genes,
And if it weren’t for those vaccines and every booster shot
Who knows of the diseases and viruses we would have caught.
When we were sick or contagious our school was locked down
The schools didn’t want us to spread our bugs and germs around,
When we were sick our parents would also lock us in
As their parents had did them, as if they were carrying a sin.
We did what we were told and we were never afraid
Guidance and help we sought for and prayed,
We did it happily as help and care was always expedient
And we were always behaved, respectful and obedient.
When I was seen by a dentist or a doctor they wore a mask
When my son was born I worn one and no one did ask,
And when I cut grass or worked with chemicals I wore one too
As I didn’t want cancer, or germs or the flu.
Every single American is part of a special club
To fight diseases and germs we always clean, sanitize and scrub,
And we all faithfully follow the law of this great land
So, we all get injected, masked, locked down when told and planned.
Randy L. McClave