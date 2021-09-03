I Am Reminded
Every time I see a cross
I think of Jesus
And the suffering that He bore
There on that tree.
And it’s hard for some to see
But I truly believe
That He freely gave His life
For you and me.
From the dawning of the morning
To the setting of the sun
I am reminded of my Savior
And all He’s done.
Something good’s about to happen
I can feel it in the air.
I am reminded
Of His presence everywhere.
Sometimes we forget
All the miracles He performed
Then we’re reminded
When He calms our raging storms.
So my friend let me remind you,
Give thought to the One who cares
Cause He will meet you
When you’re called up in the air.
I am reminded
Of just how things could be.
I am reminded
Of how he protects you and me.
I am reminded of His love
And His grace from up above
All these things I’m speaking of
I am reminded.
John F. Enyart and
Donald R. Nelson
The Goldenrod
Planted into the bluegrass Kentucky sod
Comes fourth the beautiful Goldenrod,
The tall and leggy plant will begin its hour
As it is indeed Kentucky’s state Flower.
The honey bees and the butterflies are happily fed
And so is the hummingbird from the flowers Golden head,
They also feed off of its enticing nectar
Being mother nature’s gardener, and also her inspector.
Upon our state flag it’s beauty it does bequeath
With two fellas shaking hands atop of a goldenrod wreath,
Unto nature and beauty I am indeed a lifetime member
As I watch it bloom every August and September.
Randy L. McClave
My Child’s Tomorrow
For my child I would take a hundred shots
And for him I would take a hundred knots,
For him I would walk over broken glass
And for him I wear a mask.
If my child needed blood I’d give him all of mine
His living would continue in our bloodline.
For him there isn’t nothing that I wouldn’t do
I would even give him my life, if I had to.
I would fight a war so my child would live
To protect him I will become very combative,
So, I take him to the doctor whenever he is Ill
And for his health I give him medicine either in liquid or pill.
I would denounce all, but God for my child
And I don’t care if by my beliefs if others are riled,
I don’t care what any other person might ever say
My child is part of my every day.
I would gladly give my child all that I had
And I still would feel joyous and so very glad,
I would do this without any pain or sorrow
As I always want my child to see another tomorrow.
Randy L. McClave
Maybe Someday
I want to fall in love like my father and mother
And also like my sisters and my bother,
Love and then marriage was their destined way
Then I think to myself, “maybe someday.”
Of course I thought that I was in love before
But, In love I am certainly no more,
My partners left me in sadness and dismay
Then I thought to myself, “maybe someday.”
I see happy couples sharing whispers and holding hands
Here and there and of course in different lands,
I watch how they laugh and how they hold and play
Then I think to myself, “maybe someday.”
I still hope and think that my true love will be found
My soul needs to hear that “I love you,” sound,
Those words to myself I will always think and say
Then I think again, “maybe someday.”
When I go to bed many times I solemnly weep
As I worry, I toss and turn and I just can’t sleep,
Then nightly unto God for a true love, I still do pray
Then sometimes I hear in response, “maybe someday.”
Randy L. McClave
Too Late
I hear the suffering from the hospital
From those young and old, and large and little,
They didn’t take the advice that they were told
Now unto life many are just trying to hold.
Sadly when they were shown the facts,
They still didn’t want to get a shot or wear a mask.
I now hear the children crying
After they laid down their head suffering and sighing,
Because of a shot and a mask their parents didn’t let them wear
Now at their graves their parents say a prayer.
Now their bodies the pastor did anoint,
Because their parents proved the wrong point.
I am now hearing a scream from the grave
From one who thought that they were smart and brave,
They didn’t wear a mask or took a shot
Brave they weren’t, and smart they were not.
But, from that grave they still cry,
As they still wonder and ask why did they die.
Randy L. McClave