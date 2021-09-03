I Am Reminded

Every time I see a cross

I think of Jesus

And the suffering that He bore

There on that tree.

And it’s hard for some to see

But I truly believe

That He freely gave His life

For you and me.

From the dawning of the morning

To the setting of the sun

I am reminded of my Savior

And all He’s done.

Something good’s about to happen

I can feel it in the air.

I am reminded

Of His presence everywhere.

Sometimes we forget

All the miracles He performed

Then we’re reminded

When He calms our raging storms.

So my friend let me remind you,

Give thought to the One who cares

Cause He will meet you

When you’re called up in the air.

I am reminded

Of just how things could be.

I am reminded

Of how he protects you and me.

I am reminded of His love

And His grace from up above

All these things I’m speaking of

I am reminded.

John F. Enyart and

Donald R. Nelson

The Goldenrod

Planted into the bluegrass Kentucky sod

Comes fourth the beautiful Goldenrod,

The tall and leggy plant will begin its hour

As it is indeed Kentucky’s state Flower.

The honey bees and the butterflies are happily fed

And so is the hummingbird from the flowers Golden head,

They also feed off of its enticing nectar

Being mother nature’s gardener, and also her inspector.

Upon our state flag it’s beauty it does bequeath

With two fellas shaking hands atop of a goldenrod wreath,

Unto nature and beauty I am indeed a lifetime member

As I watch it bloom every August and September.

Randy L. McClave

My Child’s Tomorrow

For my child I would take a hundred shots

And for him I would take a hundred knots,

For him I would walk over broken glass

And for him I wear a mask.

If my child needed blood I’d give him all of mine

His living would continue in our bloodline.

For him there isn’t nothing that I wouldn’t do

I would even give him my life, if I had to.

I would fight a war so my child would live

To protect him I will become very combative,

So, I take him to the doctor whenever he is Ill

And for his health I give him medicine either in liquid or pill.

I would denounce all, but God for my child

And I don’t care if by my beliefs if others are riled,

I don’t care what any other person might ever say

My child is part of my every day.

I would gladly give my child all that I had

And I still would feel joyous and so very glad,

I would do this without any pain or sorrow

As I always want my child to see another tomorrow.

Randy L. McClave

Maybe Someday

I want to fall in love like my father and mother

And also like my sisters and my bother,

Love and then marriage was their destined way

Then I think to myself, “maybe someday.”

Of course I thought that I was in love before

But, In love I am certainly no more,

My partners left me in sadness and dismay

Then I thought to myself, “maybe someday.”

I see happy couples sharing whispers and holding hands

Here and there and of course in different lands,

I watch how they laugh and how they hold and play

Then I think to myself,  “maybe someday.”

I still hope and think that my true love will be found

My soul needs to hear that “I love you,” sound,

Those words to myself I will always think and say

Then I think again, “maybe someday.”

When I go to bed many times I solemnly weep

As I worry, I toss and turn and I just can’t sleep,

Then nightly unto God for a true love, I still do pray

Then sometimes I hear in response, “maybe someday.”

Randy L. McClave

Too Late

I hear the suffering from the hospital

From those young and old, and large and little,

They didn’t take the advice that they were told

Now unto life many are just trying to hold.

Sadly when they were shown the facts,

They still didn’t want to get a shot or wear a mask.

I now hear the children crying

After they laid down their head suffering and sighing,

Because of a shot and a mask their parents didn’t let them wear

Now at their graves their parents say a prayer.

Now their bodies the pastor did anoint,

Because their parents proved the wrong point.

I am now hearing a scream from the grave

From one who thought that they were smart and brave,

They didn’t wear a mask or took a shot

Brave they weren’t, and smart they were not.

But, from that grave they still cry,

As they still wonder and ask why did they die.

Randy L. McClave

