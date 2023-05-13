Watch!
Watch!
Verily I will say this unto you
Before this generation is through,
All these things will be done
As had been spoken and proclaimed by the son.
Heaven and the earth shall both pass away
But, my words will always stay,
But, of that day and hour knows no man
Not even the angels in heaven or the son which is God’s plan.
When it’s ready for God's ending to show
Only the father and no one else does truly know,
So, take heed and watch and always say a prayer
For man won’t know the time the day or the hour.
The Son of Man is as a man taking a far odyssey
He left his house, and gave authority to his servant to oversee,
And to every man has his job his work
Upon which he should obey and must not shirk.
And upon commanding the porter he will look
As the end will come at night as like a thief or a crook.
You won’t know when the master of the house will arrive
In the evening, or at midnight, or even at sunrise.
Man will not know when the Lord will show up
It might be in the morning with the paper in hand, and coffee in a cup,
Or he might come suddenly and he will find you sleeping
And what I say unto you I say because the lost will be weeping.
Watch!
Randy L. McClave
Mothers Teach
Mothers teach your children well
Raise them up so they can tell
Right from wrong Heaven from Hell
Mothers teach your children well
Years ago when I was young
My mother cautioned her only son
She told me of the ways of life
The good and bad and all the strife
She always took me to Sunday School
And there I learned about the Golden Rule
I also heard of Jesus’ love
And to go with Him someday above
As time went on I went astray
I can see Mom’s tears just like yesterday
I’d let her down and she felt my pain
She prayed for me time and again
But not long after I came back around
When Jesus’ love again I found
And I thank my mom for directing me
To a place one day Jesus’ face I’ll see
More than a Mother’s love Jesus loves us too
He wants me and He wants you
So come to Him shout His name out loud
And I’m sure it’ll make any Mother proud
Mothers teach your children well
Raise them up so they can tell
Right from wrong Heaven from Hell
Mothers teach your children well
In Honor and Memory of Ruth Nelson
from her son
Donald R. Nelson
My Boss
My boss made another dollar
I made extremely less,
Then he screamed and did holler
He wanted more he did confess.
Now my boss makes more
And he takes another penny,
Now I feel very poor
Because, now I don’t have any.
Now his taxes have been cut
And mine have not,
Now I am in depressing rut
Because, I have to pay a lot.
The government is giving him more tax breaks
Even though he is extremely wealthy,
But, I am the one who needs it for goodness sakes
And with money I am not stealthy.
My boss will always be rich
Even if he truly gave his fair share,
Now I’m starving in a ditch
Because, for me my boss doesn’t care.
My boss is one of the one percent
While I am part of the rest,
I now can’t pay my bills or my rent
And he says, I am the one who is blessed.
Randy L. McClave
I Saw Richard Crying
I saw Richard crying
And it wasn’t because of someone dying,
Or because someone was sick or took ill
Or because someone did kill.
I saw him in both sadness and tears
And it wasn’t because of pain or fears,
Or not because someone was in pain
Or even because it started to storm and then began to rain.
He was crying from a true story
About an old woman talking to a young boy,
Where the lad was telling her of his religion
But, of course the old woman wouldn’t change her belief a smidgen.
He was indoctrinated by the belief that he had
She felt so much sorrow and she was so very sad,
He didn’t believe in Jesus as she did
What she heard in his religion she did profoundly forbid.
The lad had come knocking had her front door
And he wanted to share a scripture as he did at the house before,
And she felt so sorry for his goal
Which that belief would cost the lost lad his very soul.
Richard heard the story and the old lady and why she cried
Because unto the boy a false doctrine was lied,
Richard also knew and believed what the Bible and Jesus did tell
So they cried, because the boy's false belief would send him to Hell.
Randy L. McClave
Listen, Listen
Listen, listen
How can you call yourself a Christian,
When you curse someone else’s fate
Seemingly all that you talk about is hate.
When forgiveness someone else does seek
You never turn the other cheek,
When anyone else has a different belief than you
Vulgarity and hated against them you spew.
You enjoy to swear and to cuss
You forgot to love others as Jesus loves us,
And to be kind and to be compassionate
Many times you decided you’ve done enough.
If they are immigrants from a different land
You want to spit upon their hand,
And if someone has tattoos you hate them as well
Everyone different than you, you say is destined for hell.
You won’t help the needy or the poor
You helped them once, but you will help no more,
And you don’t care if they are un-loved or un-fed
Your actions shows that you don’t care if they are dead.
So, this unto you I will shout out and I will say
Then tonight for you I will also pray,
How can you call yourself a Christian
Listen, listen.
Randy L. McClave