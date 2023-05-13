Watch!

Verily I will say this unto you

Before this generation is through,

All these things will be done

As had been spoken and proclaimed by the son.

Heaven and the earth shall both pass away

But, my words will always stay,

But, of that day and hour knows no man

Not even the angels in heaven or the son which is God’s plan.

When it’s ready for God's ending to show

Only the father and no one else does truly know,

So, take heed and watch and always say a prayer

For man won’t know the time the day or the hour.

The Son of Man is as a man taking a far odyssey

He left his house, and gave authority to his servant to oversee,

And to every man has his job his work

Upon which he should obey and must not shirk.

And upon commanding the porter he will look

As the end will come at night as like a thief or a crook.

You won’t know when the master of the house will arrive

In the evening, or at midnight, or even at sunrise.

Man will not know when the Lord will show up

It might be in the morning with the paper in hand, and coffee in a cup,

Or he might come suddenly and he will find you sleeping

And what I say unto you I say because the lost will be weeping.

Watch!

Randy L. McClave

Mothers Teach

Mothers teach your children well

Raise them up so they can tell

Right from wrong Heaven from Hell

Mothers teach your children well

Years ago when I was young

My mother cautioned her only son

She told me of the ways of life

The good and bad and all the strife

She always took me to Sunday School

And there I learned about the Golden Rule

I also heard of Jesus’ love

And to go with Him someday above

As time went on I went astray

I can see Mom’s tears just like yesterday

I’d let her down and she felt my pain

She prayed for me time and again

But not long after I came back around

When Jesus’ love again I found

And I thank my mom for directing me

To a place one day Jesus’ face I’ll see

More than a Mother’s love Jesus loves us too

He wants me and He wants you

So come to Him shout His name out loud

And I’m sure it’ll make any Mother proud

Mothers teach your children well

Raise them up so they can tell

Right from wrong Heaven from Hell

Mothers teach your children well

In Honor and Memory of Ruth Nelson

from her son

Donald R. Nelson

 

My Boss

My boss made another dollar

I made extremely less,

Then he screamed and did holler

He wanted more he did confess.

Now my boss makes more

And he takes another penny,

Now I feel very poor

Because, now I don’t have any.

Now his taxes have been cut

And mine have not,

Now I am in depressing rut

Because, I have to pay a lot.

The government is giving him more tax breaks

Even though he is extremely wealthy,

But, I am the one who needs it for goodness sakes

And with money I am not stealthy.

My boss will always be rich

Even if he truly gave his fair share,

Now I’m starving in a ditch

Because, for me my boss doesn’t care.

My boss is one of the one percent

While I am part of the rest,

I now can’t pay my bills or my rent

And he says, I am the one who is blessed.

Randy L. McClave

 

I Saw Richard Crying

I saw Richard crying

And it wasn’t because of someone dying,

Or because someone was sick or took ill

Or because someone did kill.

I saw him in both sadness and tears

And it wasn’t because of pain or fears,

Or not because someone was in pain

Or even because it started to storm and then began to rain.

He was crying from a true story

About an old woman talking to a young boy,

Where the lad was telling her of his religion

But, of course the old woman wouldn’t change her belief a smidgen.

He was indoctrinated by the belief that he had

She felt so much sorrow and she was so very sad,

He didn’t believe in Jesus as she did

What she heard in his religion she did profoundly forbid.

The lad had come knocking had her front door

And he wanted to share a scripture as he did at the house before,

And she felt so sorry for his goal

Which that belief would cost the lost lad his very soul.

Richard heard the story and the old lady and why she cried

Because unto the boy a false doctrine was lied,

Richard also knew and believed what the Bible and Jesus did tell

So they cried, because the boy's false belief would send him to Hell.

Randy L. McClave

Listen, Listen

Listen, listen

How can you call yourself a Christian,

When you curse someone else’s fate

Seemingly all that you talk about is hate.

When forgiveness someone else does seek

You never turn the other cheek,

When anyone else has a different belief than you

Vulgarity and hated against them you spew.

You enjoy to swear and to cuss

You forgot to love others as Jesus loves us,

And to be kind and to be compassionate

Many times you decided you’ve done enough.

If they are immigrants from a different land

You want to spit upon their hand,

And if someone has tattoos you hate them as well

Everyone different than you, you say is destined for hell.

You won’t help the needy or the poor

You helped them once, but you will help no more,

And you don’t care if they are un-loved or un-fed

Your actions shows that you don’t care if they are dead.

So, this unto you I will shout out and I will say

Then tonight for you I will also pray,

How can you call yourself a Christian

Listen, listen.

Randy L. McClave

 

