That Was Yesterday
I would have given you a wonderful life
Either as my girlfriend or as my wife,
And as long as you were there at my side
My soul would had been full of pride.
I would had given you the love that you never enjoyed before
And always I would had given you so much more,
I would had treated you the way that all women should be treated
Your soul not once would never have been defeated.
I would have taken you to where you’ve have never been
To different lands and to a different shore then,
And a happy you, you would always be
And of course that would be because of me.
You would never have worries or ever be in doubt
And you would never ever do without,
Because, the adventure would never be ending or through
Because of you.
I would had promised you that you and I would never fight
As I would had loved you with all of my might,
But, now these thoughts I remember and these words I say
Sadly, that was in my yesterday.
Randy L. McClave
Who Are You
If your first reaction when someone knocks on your door
Is to grab your gun and look for a war,
Well my friend you have an evil mind
Sadly though you’re not one of a kind,
And you’re unstable and you should have a gun no more.
If someone drives in your driveway from error or a whim
And your only response is to shoot and kill them,
Then I will say that you’re a very evil person
And with a weapon you’ll just worsen,
You having a gun would just allow only more bedlam.
If you say in owning a gun is your constitutional right
And with it you can defend yourself with all your might,
I would then say to the wrong people you listen to and pray
Probably most likely to terrorists or the NRA,
You only have a weapon because you wanna kill and fight.
If you say the only reason that you own a gun
It is for protection or maybe for excitement and fun,
Remember this the guns purpose is to murder or kill
And you do it for control and for a thrill,
And when you pull that trigger, it can never be undone.
Randy L. McClave
I Might Forgive
Someone once said this
Maybe it was after receiving the Judas kiss,
By someone who they had loved and trusted
And then the one they loved and believed was busted,
Now they think as they reminisce.
I might forgive you a thousand times
For a thousand crimes,
And when I would say that I forgive you
In my heart and in my soul it would be true,
I would even recite you a thousand I forgive you rhymes.
I might forgive you for your yesterdays
For all your sad and sinful ways,
And when I say I would forgive you for all that
I am telling you the truth and stating a fact,
Who knows I might even record it in my essays.
I might forgive you for your lies and grime
And even for stealing my very last dime,
I would forgive you for all that and more as well
As, I don’t want my soul to end up in hell,
But, I will only ever trust you only that one time.
Randy L. McClave
A Stalk of Corn
There was a stalk of corn
That was bent over by a terrible storm,
And I was told not to straighten it
With my two hands I would break and not fix it.
I was then told to leave it alone
And to wait for the sunlight to be shone,
Then that bent stalk of corn will stretch towards the sky
Then again it will grow straight and high.
A stalk of corn is like how we are
Many times we are pushed my sin and temptation to far,
Then when our soul get bent
It’s by the evils that the Devil had sent.
We are all bent and we need to straighten
We are bent over by Satan,
Man is like the stalk not knowing of his true growth
And the sun/ Son will always straighten both.
Randy L. McClave
26 Gun Owners
They didn’t want to meet on zoom
So, the 26 gun owners met in a school’s classroom,
Each person was carrying a rifle or a gun
It was their constitutional right for them to have one.
So, before the meeting ever began
They pledged their allegiance to the NRA every woman and man,
Then they all sat down and got seated
They then prayed how they hope that gun laws are always defeated.
Then R saw B who he hated sitting over there
Then he shot B dead with just a stare,
And then W pulled out his gun and shot R dead
Then C pulled out his gun and shot W in the head.
I then shot C in the heart and watched him die
Then M shot and murdered I,
Then M was shot and murdered by Z
And then Z was murdered my P.
Then the others pulled out their weapons starting to shoot
Each other never knew the other one or had a dispute,
Then when T was worried and got stressed
He then pulled out his AK 47 and killed all the rest.
Owning a gun doesn’t make you and your family safe
Even if you keep the gun locked up in a safe,
Carrying a gun means maybe you’ll be shot first
Then off you and your gun will be carried in a hearse.
Those who live by the sword with die by it
Preached our Lord God so, don’t ever forget,
And remember a gun kills and takes more lives
Than a stone, or a sword, or knives.
Randy L. McClave