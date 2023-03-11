Short is Life
Life is too short many will shout and say
Then they will scream, let’s go out and play,
Because, we none are promised the very next day
So, many will scream let’s have fun anyway.
Life indeed is very short
It might be finished before our plans we sort,
It might be done before we enter the port
Tomorrow, our plans death might even thwart.
To many this is their sincerest belief
We have fun today, because tomorrow is brief,
And death always arrives just like a thief
And he leaves family and friends awakened, and in grief.
We all are just given one life
And it can be ended quickly whenever Destiny severs with a knife,
Tomorrow and the future is full of strife
Today, many will scream let excitement be rife.
But, one thing many seem to forget
While planning their tomorrow, as they strategize and sit,
Indeed life is short, many will quickly admit
But, remember eternity is long, better prepare for it.
Randy L. McClave
Two People
2 people can read the very same book
Which was inspired by God above,
One sees a partner, and then one sees a crook
And one finds hate while the other finds love.
One sees unity and one sees a division
One finds equality and the other finds prejudice,
Then one starts a caring loving admission
While the other one sees only Judas’s kiss.
One discovers indifference one discovers passion
One finds goodwill and the other finds malice,
And one judges no one by their look or their fashion
While the one sees not a home, but instead a palace.
Two people can read the very same Bible
One book and each has their very own different view,
The Bible is a friend and not ever a rival
The Bible is a mirror, which shows the reflection of you.
Randy L. McClave
Breanna, Come to Church
Breanna, grab your jacket and your purse
It’s time for you to go to church,
I don’t want to hear any of your excuses
To the Lord, they are all useless.
If you enjoy going to clubs and to concerts
To here and there and on the outskirts,
Don’t give an excuse why to church you can’t go
Remember, God already does know.
Come to church without worries or fear
And I promise you a good sermon you will hear,
And then if you have the want or the desire
You can sing along with the rest of us in our choir.
God wants you to fellowship with others
And the church I attend has great sisters and brothers,
You can also join our church’s hen coup
Really known as the ladies group.
So, come to our church for prayer
And you know what, God is always there,
Jesus had the lame walk and also the blind to see
I think there is no excuse that you can’t come, don’t you agree.
If you don’t have a Bible, we’ll loan you one
If you need a ride to church, your on,
I don’t know what else that I can truly tell
Besides, your daddy will be there waiting as well.
Randy L. McClave
True Freedom
It takes time
To once again feel your prime,
Even months and sometimes years
To conquer your doubts and fears.
To stand all my yourself
Reaching that higher shelf,
And no one is there at your side
To push or help or to guide.
You are all alone
And from sadness or loneliness you don’t moan,
You entered a different stage of life
But, not with worries or strife.
You now obtained a different feeling
Your soul is finally healing,
There is now a different world to explore
As you alone walk through the door.
Now you are single and your one and only
And your not feeling abandoned or lonely,
And when that moment does come
You have reached goal of true freedom.
Randy L. McClave
Wearing My Shoes
Even if you did choose
You could never wear my shoes,
You couldn’t wear, where they have taken me
To the mountains and to the sea.
For you they would most definitely be to large
When towards bullies I once did charge,
And for you they would be to tight
When for others I did fight.
And for you they would be too loose
When you saw abuse,
And when you come across that long road ahead
They then wouldn’t have enough tread.
And when in them I had walked a mile
You couldn’t, because they weren’t in style,
And when I helped a stranger and didn’t complain
You couldn’t, because they caused you great pain.
And when someone needed help and a guide
You couldn’t because those shoes were then untied,
Then when others you were afraid to meet
Those shoes then would hurt your feet.
When I was baptized wearing them
You couldn’t, because the water kept getting in,
Then when at others I wouldn’t ridicule or scoff
Those shoes of mine you wore, would then fall right off.
Randy L. McClave
Then and Now
When I was younger my friends and I talked about girls
And how we loved to watch their kicks and twirls,
Also we always bragged about our every kiss
Even the ones that we did miss.
Then later on we talked all about sports
We could name every player on the field or on the courts,
And we knew all of their statistics
And even their odd characteristics.
Then later on we talked about our fast cars
And how fast we drove underneath the stars,
And the mileage that we then got
Also the times by the police that we were caught.
We then talked about the bars that we’ve been in
And where we drank the very best gin,
And the times at work that we pulled an all nighter
Also the times that we were a street fighter.
Now when we get together as we did in the past
We tend to forget the things that we once had asked,
Now all we talk about is taxes, politics and making copies
Also also Medicaid, Medicare and colonoscopies.
Randy L. McClave