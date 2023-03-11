Short is Life

Life is too short many will shout and say

Then they will scream, let’s go out and play,

Because, we none are promised the very next day

So, many will scream let’s have fun anyway.

Life indeed is very short

It might be finished before our plans we sort,

It might be done before we enter the port

Tomorrow, our plans death might even thwart.

To many this is their sincerest belief

We have fun today, because tomorrow is brief,

And death always arrives just like a thief

And he leaves family and friends awakened, and in grief.

We all are just given one life

And it can be ended quickly whenever Destiny severs with a knife,

Tomorrow and the future is full of strife

Today, many will scream let excitement be rife.

But, one thing many seem to forget

While planning their tomorrow, as they strategize and sit,

Indeed life is short, many will quickly admit

But, remember eternity is long, better prepare for it.

Randy L. McClave

Two People

2 people can read the very same book

Which was inspired by God above,

One sees a partner, and then one sees a crook

And one finds hate while the other finds love.

One sees unity and one sees a division

One finds equality and the other finds prejudice,

Then one starts a caring loving admission

While the other one sees only Judas’s kiss.

One discovers indifference one discovers passion

One finds goodwill and the other finds malice,

And one judges no one by their look or their fashion

While the one sees not a home, but instead a palace.

Two people can read the very same Bible

One book and each has their very own different view,

The Bible is a friend and not ever a rival

The Bible is a mirror, which shows the reflection of you.

Randy L. McClave

Breanna, Come to Church

Breanna, grab your jacket and your purse

It’s time for you to go to church,

I don’t want to hear any of your excuses

To the Lord, they are all useless.

If you enjoy going to clubs and to concerts

To here and there and on the outskirts,

Don’t give an excuse why to church you can’t go

Remember, God already does know.

Come to church without worries or fear

And I promise you a good sermon you will hear,

And then if you have the want or the desire

You can sing along with the rest of us in our choir.

God wants you to fellowship with others

And the church I attend has great sisters and brothers,

You can also join our church’s hen coup

Really known as the ladies group.

So, come to our church for prayer

And you know what, God is always there,

Jesus had the lame walk and also the blind to see

I think there is no excuse that you can’t come, don’t you agree.

If you don’t have a Bible, we’ll loan you one

If you need a ride to church, your on,

I don’t know what else that I can truly tell

Besides, your daddy will be there waiting as well.

Randy L. McClave

True Freedom

It takes time

To once again feel your prime,

Even months and sometimes years

To conquer your doubts and fears.

To stand all my yourself

Reaching that higher shelf,

And no one is there at your side

To push or help or to guide.

You are all alone

And from sadness or loneliness you don’t moan,

You entered a different stage of life

But, not with worries or strife.

You now obtained a different feeling

Your soul is finally healing,

There is now a different world to explore

As you alone walk through the door.

Now you are single and your one and only

And your not feeling abandoned or lonely,

And when that moment does come

You have reached goal of true freedom.

Randy L. McClave

Wearing My Shoes

Even if you did choose

You could never wear my shoes,

You couldn’t wear, where they have taken me

To the mountains and to the sea.

For you they would most definitely be to large

When towards bullies I once did charge,

And for you they would be to tight

When for others I did fight.

And for you they would be too loose

When you saw abuse,

And when you come across that long road ahead

They then wouldn’t have enough tread.

And when in them I had walked a mile

You couldn’t, because they weren’t in style,

And when I helped a stranger and didn’t complain

You couldn’t, because they caused you great pain.

And when someone needed help and a guide

You couldn’t because those shoes were then untied,

Then when others you were afraid to meet

Those shoes then would hurt your feet.

When I was baptized wearing them

You couldn’t, because the water kept getting in,

Then when at others I wouldn’t ridicule or scoff

Those shoes of mine you wore, would then fall right off.

Randy L. McClave

Then and Now

When I was younger my friends and I talked about girls

And how we loved to watch their kicks and twirls,

Also we always bragged about our every kiss

Even the ones that we did miss.

Then later on we talked all about sports

We could name every player on the field or on the courts,

And we knew all of their statistics

And even their odd characteristics.

Then later on we talked about our fast cars

And how fast we drove underneath the stars,

And the mileage that we then got

Also the times by the police that we were caught.

We then talked about the bars that we’ve been in

And where we drank the very best gin,

And the times at work that we pulled an all nighter

Also the times that we were a street fighter.

Now when we get together as we did in the past

We tend to forget the things that we once had asked,

Now all we talk about is taxes, politics and making copies

Also also Medicaid, Medicare and colonoscopies.

Randy L. McClave

