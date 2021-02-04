Reagan Reed graduated from Raceland High School in 2009 and left his hometown to continue his education at the University of Louisville. At that early stage as an undergraduate, he said that he hadn’t considered his current career path.
“My decision to go to law school and pursue a legal career came later,” he said. “I was finishing up my bachelor’s degree at the University of Louisville when a friend of mine suggested I consider it as an option.”
Reed said he was set along a different path and was so far along in that journey, he was set to start a job at Seven Counties, Inc., a company similar to Pathways, Inc., in the Greenup and Boyd County area.
“I decided to take the LSAT and see how I did,” Reed said. His scores were good enough that he was offered a scholarship at the UK College of Law. “I graduated from UK in May of 2019 and passed the Kentucky Bar in February of 2020.”
Of course, 2020 was the year that COVID-19 upended the best of plans, and Reed was delayed in “setting up shop” as early as he had planned.
“I was slowed down somewhat by the initial lockdown from the COVID outbreak and was not able to open my office until September of last year,” Reed said. But even before then, the pandemic had changed many of the procedures for obtaining licenses, he said. “The pandemic has affected the legal field like any other. I was not able to attend a live swearing-in ceremony and was sworn in over Zoom by former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Samuel Wright.”
Of course, Reed didn’t stop at just a Kentucky Law license, because he wanted to be able to serve all potential clients in the Tri-State area.
“In July of 2020, I took the Uniform Bar Exam in West Virginia and scored high enough to be licensed in West Virginia and Ohio. I am currently licensed in West Virginia and am waiting on the process to be completed for me to be fully licensed in Ohio,” Reed said.
“Taking the bar exam in West Virginia was a unique experience,” Reed said. “It was given in person, but we had to follow strict social distancing restrictions. The swearing-in for West Virginia was also conducted in person but was subject to the same restrictions.”
But Reed weathered the unique hurdles and now has his office set up on U.S. 23 in what was formerly the location of the Greenup County Lions Club. Currently, he has the new office to himself, he said, but there are plans to change that in the future.
“My brother, Chandler Reed, is in his second year of law school at Ohio State University,” Reed said. “After graduating, he plans to join me at my practice here. Kentucky has adopted the Uniform Bar Exam so he will be able to take one exam and will be eligible to be licensed here and in Ohio/West Virginia as well.”
For the moment, however, Reed is happy to be available to anyone requiring his services. He said he has already handled a variety of cases but says that he enjoys personal injury cases because they allow him to offer much needed help to clients to help them overcome especially difficult times in their lives. Many people hesitate to venture out during the pandemic, but Reed said there are a variety of ways clients can reach him.
“The best way for clients to reach me is to call the office at (606) 473-3839 and set up an appointment,” Reed said. “I can also be reached by email at AttorneyReaganReed@outlook.com.”
But if clients prefer to come in, they can do so to make an appointment. He said that he doesn’t do walk-in appointments because it could interfere with meetings with pre-existing clients.
“When someone is in my office, I like to give them my full attention,” he said.
“For most cases I do not charge a consultation fee when someone comes in just to talk about an issue they are having,” Reed said. “I do not always know if I can completely address all of their concerns without doing some research first. Instead of picking and choosing when I would charge a consultation fee, I just make it a general policy not to do so.”
Reed said he is also set up to do consultations over the phone and through Zoom, and clients can call the office to schedule a date and time.
“My office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and I am available to clients during that time,” Reed said.
It was always his goal since deciding to pursue a law degree to return home and practice here where he could help his neighbors and their friends and families.