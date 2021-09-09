Educators and students alike wore red Thursday to show solidarity as the legislature met to consider a bill that would significantly impact schools and their ability to respond to COVID.
Boyd County Educators Association President Tracie Salyers called the bill “a slap in the face.”
“We have fought tooth and nail over the last several years over several things and it’s just another thing they want to micromanage at the legislative level,” said Salyers.
Many educators were hoping for more flexibility in home learning, including NTI days. The legislature now allows districts to apply for 10 more days of non-traditional instruction in order to respond to COVID-19.
The needs concerning flexibility in one county are different than in another, Salyers shared. Boyd County and other more rural areas have different needs than Fayette County and urban areas. Local districts can often have more winter weather and transportation issues than more urban areas, Salyers explained, adding that the legislature needs to take those such things into consideration.
The bill also nullifies the Kentucky Board of Education’s statewide, school-wide mask mandate.
Salyers was adamant that schools do need a mask mandate.
“That was something they (KDE) did to protect students and staff,” she said of KDE’s mandate.
Educators and students across the state wore red to stand together Thursday as the legislature discussed House Bill 1 and Senate Bill 1.
“It was just a show of solidarity for educators across Kentucky to show that we want the legislators to understand that safety for our students and each other is first,” said Salyers. “That’s really just one thing that we can do. It’s not an action. It’s not a response. It’s just to show that we do stand together even if we aren’t together; that we are a unified body.”
Salyers is a counselor at Cannonsburg Elementary and said most of her colleagues were in red, plus several students.
“When students in an elementary school are wearing red, it does show me that parents are paying attention as well,” said Salyers.
When The Daily Independent spoke with Salyers, she had not had the chance to see if the bill had passed as she was in school then training all day, but did make a statement.
“This is my opinion … I think if they really have the best interest of students and educators — and when I say educators, I’m including bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria staff, maintenance people, everybody that’s involved in the school — if they had our best interest at heart, this would have been done (on Tuesday) and they wouldn’t have had to play politics and go back and forth, and put all this other stuff in there,” said Salyers. “It seems like to me that they are putting their jobs above the safety of children and adults that work in schools.”
