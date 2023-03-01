As global crises and health emergencies upend lives, people are stepping up through the American Red Cross to care for one another in need.
This March, the Red Cross is honoring these community heroes — who make its mission possible — during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration, a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small in the U.S.
Sound the alarm
Home fires claim seven lives every day, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the Red Cross launched our Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to save lives. Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the campaign. Through our home visits, we’ve installed more than 2.5 million free smoke alarms and made more than 1 million households safer across the country. In the Central Appalachia region we have installed nearly 43-thousand smoke alarms. Go to www.soundthealarm.org or call 844-216-8286 for more information on local Sound the Alarm events.
Prevent a blood shortage
When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help to prevent a shortage and keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood March 1-31, 2023, will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email.
Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners.
Lifesaving legacy
Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.
Today this includes:
• BLOOD DONOR HEALTH: The Red Cross applauds the generosity of millions of individuals who donate blood and believes in its responsibility to give back to those who roll up a sleeve. That’s why the Red Cross provides important health information through the donation process including an individual’s blood pressure reading, hemoglobin level and pulse rate. Empowering our blood donors with meaningful health information is critical to maintaining donor personal well-being as well as the broader care of our communities.
• GLOBAL CRISES: Following the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, thousands of Red Cross and Red Crescent responders are on the ground providing blood, food, shelter, medical care, emergency aid supplies, and mental and emotional support to people in need. Meanwhile, as international armed conflict continues to roil Europe, the American Red Cross is providing lifesaving aid — such as food, shelter, water, medical care and mental health support — to the millions displaced within Ukraine and throughout neighboring countries.
• DEPLOYED SERVICE MEMBERS: Over the past year, more than 70 trained Red Cross personnel have deployed to sites around the globe in support of service members. In this role, Red Crossers help soldiers stay connected to home and support morale activities.
• CPR AND AED TRAINING OUTREACH: The importance of CPR and how to use an AED were recently underscored when NFL player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a game. In response to this incident, the Red Cross, NFL and American Heart Association are teaming up to promote CPR education and work with coaches and others involved in youth sports to ensure they have the proper training and equipment to respond to medical emergencies.