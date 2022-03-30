American Red Cross is encouraging the community to play an important role in helping save lives by making blood donation part of their spring plans.
The Red Cross is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals who have rolled up a sleeve to give in early 2022, according to a press release.
In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important to maintain a readily available blood supply. Donors can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
While getting back into the stands to watch the home team play this spring, donors can join a team of their own — Team Red Cross. As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1-18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows high standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.