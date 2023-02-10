ASHLAND The Ashland City Manager announced Thursday that the city will be conducting a pilot program for businesses to drop off recycle-able materials at the city's center.
In addition to that announcement, Mike Graese and Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs said they would like to remind the public about recycling in the city.
The recycling center is is open for all city residents and for non-city residents who get a $100 permit from the city.
The center, located under the 13th Street bridge, is open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Accepted materials are as follows:
• Plastics including pop bottles, milk jugs, shampoo bottles or any bottle with a #1 or #2 stamped on the bottom. Labels do not need to be removed, but the city asks that each container be rinsed and flatten prior to being disposed. Plastic tubs are also accepted, such as those used for butter, yogurt and fruit cups.
• Paper is accepted, including white paper, notebook paper, manila folders, mail/envelopes, computer paper, brown paper bags, cardboard, newspapers and phone books.
• Cans, including aluminum, bi-metal, steel/tin cans and empty aerosol cans. The city asks the cans be rinsed and flatten if able.
• Glass bottles and jars of any color.