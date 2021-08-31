CATLETTSBURG The Eighth Annual Recovery Fest will be kicking off Saturday, Sept. 4, in Catlettsburg.
The event is a way for folks in the recovery community to have a good time sober, and for the folks who have loved ones in addiction to see there is life after drugs and booze.
The event will feature guest speakers sharing their recovery journeys, live music, free door prizes, free food and refreshments and a candlelight vigil.
The event will kick off at noon and run until 10 p.m. in front of the Boyd County Fiscal Court House.