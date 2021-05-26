ASHLAND The ninth annual Recovery Fest will be this weekend at Ashland’s Central Park.
The festival, slated for Saturday (noon-9 p.m.) and Sunday (noon-6 p.m.), will include musical acts such as Creek Don’t Rise, Jesse Spears, Bad Karma, Monarchs to Oblivion and more. In addition to the acts, the event will also include speeches from prominent members of the community such as State Sen. Robin Webb (D-Carter), State Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Boyd) and Ashland Mayor Matthew B. Perkins.
With fun for the whole family, there will be $2,000 in door prizes as well, according to organizer Robb Oldham.
Oldham, who is in recovery himself, said the festival isn’t just about celebrating the healing from a hopeless state of mind and body induced by booze and drugs, but “for people to accept one another for who they are.”
“It’s not just alchol and drugs; there’s pornography, gambling, food, keeping up with the Joneses. People can become addicted to many things,” Oldham said. “The fact is, it’s a state of mind. There’s usually some trauma involved, but there’s a lot of denial and mental obsession.”
Nine years ago, Oldham said he got involved in putting together a recovery festival as a way to show the newly clean and sober that “you can have a good time without drugs or alcohol.” With many attendees coming from treatment programs, it’s usually the first time “they’ve ever been to a concert without being high or drunk.”
He said when the first one occurred, down at the Ashland River Front, about 150 people showed up. In 2019 — last year there as a scaled-down event put on at Catlettsburg — the festival saw 2,500 attendees.
“I’m hoping we’re going to break that number,” he said. “I think people need to understand the problems we see with drugs in the Tri-State aren’t going to go poof and disappear one day. But what we need to do is bring the positive where there’s negatives.”
Part of the growth in the festival is also part of what it’s meant to do: destigmatize addiction.
“You have no idea how many hurdles we had that first year, but as long as I’m alive all I want to do is help people,” Oldham said. “Between the ages of 15 and 34, I never tried to get sober. Then I surrender on Dec. 29, 2008, and there were people who helped me get sober. Now I have to do that, too, like it was done for me.”
Oldham continued, “When I was out there drugging, people knew what I was up to. Now that I’m in recovery, it’s the same thing. You don’t get as much attention doing the positive thing rather than the negative, but that’s OK. I just hope this festival shows the community that people can recover from this disease.”
