The recovery of a Catlettsburg man’s body amid the rubble of a collapsed power plant could take another month, according to a statement from his employer.
The Adamo Group released a statement on Monday regarding the effort to recover Jamie Fitzgerald’s body — he was one of two who went missing after a collapse occurred on the Killen Generating Station controlled demolition site near Manchester, Ohio, on Dec. 9. The other unaccounted-for worker was the late Doug Gray, a Greenup Countian whose body was recovered on Dec. 12.
Fitzgerald, 47, was pronounced deceased on Monday, Dec. 14. At that point, Adamo’s president expressed the hope that Fitzgerald’s body would be recovered within two weeks. Monday’s statement contained a different message.
“Based on the observations and knowledge of our team and the first responders on site, our immediate focus is recovering our missing employee and ensuring the safety of the crews working on the recovery effort,” the statement read. “As a company, we have our very best people, specialized and top-of-the-line equipment and every available resource on the site. Recovery work is expected to be completed in mid- to late January.”
Directed by U.S. Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA), Adamo is providing all requested data and documentation in order to safely conduct the recovery operation of Fitzgerald. Adamo and OSHA are working to determine the cause of the incident.
Adamo has engaged a nationally recognized engineering firm to assist in the recovery. Thornton Tomasetti will execute an engineering plan, according to Adamo’s statement, that allows the recovery process to continue without endangering workers, law enforcement representatives and first responders.
“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the loved ones of the workers who lost their lives in this tragic accident,” the statement read.
Based on posts on the 41129fitzystrong Facebook page and a WLWT story, family and friends are planning to gather at the site of the collapse on Wednesday to show they are not going away.
“We really want him home,” John Fitzgerald, Jamie’s brother, told WLWT.