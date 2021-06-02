Two eastern Kentucky recovery centers were awarded a total of $600,000 Friday.
Gov. Andy Beshear awarded the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center and Morehead Inspiration Center with the funds through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recovery Kentucky Program. They operate in Grayson and Morehead, respectively.
The funds are to “help provide safe, stable housing to Kentuckians as they fight substance use disorder (SUD) and begin to heal,” a press release from the Governor’s office stated.
Gov. Beshear visited the two centers Friday to award the funds in person.
“Safe, stable housing is critical for Kentuckians suffering from substance use disorder who are trying to change their lives,” said Beshear. “I’m honored to award funds to two programs that prioritize mental and behavioral health care for some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians. Building a better Kentucky means celebrating the courage it takes to ask for help and ensuring our people have the tools they need for a second chance if they’ve ended up in a really difficult situation.”
Both centers sponsor long-term residential recovery programs to men 18 years and older who are homeless or marginally housed with a history of addiction, according to pathways-ky.org. Each center houses 100 men from 9 to 12 months as they seek recovery.
The centers offer “four levels of recovery which incorporate a social mosel of recovery, peer support, accountability, daily living skills, job responsibilities and practical living experiences,” Pathway’s website states.
The Carter County Fiscal Court was award $200,000 for needed improvements and to supplement operating costs at the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center.
“Carter County is honored to have Gov. Beshear visit and we look forward to his help with the Genesis Center, and other issues in eastern Kentucky,” said Carter County Judge-Executive Mike Malone. “The work Genesis does helps save those struggling with addiction by offering a path to a much better life.”
The programs are operated through Recovery Kentucky, which operates 14 centers across the state, including the two in Grayson and Morehead.
“The Recovery Kentucky program that Pathways operates at Genesis in Grayson has become a valuable resource for our community, our region and our state,” said Christopher Branham, program directory of Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center. “The support from the Governor’s office and the CARES funding has allowed us to continue the progress of helping individuals to develop sustained and productive long-term recovery.”
The city of Morehead was awarded $400,000 after applying for funding in 2020 and 2021 on behalf of the Morehead Inspiration Center. The funding will be used to assist with operating and staff costs, according to the press release.
“The Morehead Inspiration Center had significant loss of revenue to the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Robyn Baldwin, Morehead Inspiration Center Program Director. “With the support from the Governor’s office with the regular block grant allocation and the CARES funding has allowed us to sustain this proven program.”
Those experiencing an emergency or crisis related to substance use disorder can call Pathways’ 24/7 hotline (606) 324-1141 or (800) 562-8909
“The first step to getting help is to contact the Morehead Inspiration Center at (606) 783-0404 or Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center at (606) 898-2111 for a phone assessment,” the Pathways website states.
(606) 326-2652 |