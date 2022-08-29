ASHLAND Addiction knows no class, status or family, but recovery is possible for those who pursue it, a recovered addict told the Ashland Rotary Club Monday.
Cortney Callihan — daughter of The Daily Independent Publisher Lisa Callihan — shared her the story of her downward spiral into drug addiction and how she, with the help of God, her mother and the legal system, has been able to maintain six years' sobriety.
Ironically, Callihan shared her "lead" — recovery jargon for a public testimonial — inside Sal's Speakeasy, due to the Elk's Lodge undergoing renovations.
"It's really funny that of all the days I'd be giving this talk, it would be here," she told the crowd. "But being here is my Higher Power's way of saying I can handle this."
Callihan said she got involved with drugs and alcohol following a divorce, through a boyfriend who happened to use drugs recreationally. She said she didn't experience any abuse or neglect growing up — rather, her addiction issues stemmed from a lack of self-respect and self-worth.
"Addiction can happen to anyone from any background," she said. "Addiction doesn't know a type of person. I was able to get by with it for almost a decade. I manipulated situations around me and kept up appearances."
Until she couldn't — in 2016, Callihan landed in the Greenup County jail on a heroin trafficking charge.
"Sept. 25, 2016, is the last day I used anything," she said. "For me, I had to hit that bottom of getting arrested and ending up in jail. I was desperate — I was selling enough to cover how much I used."
While the Greenup County Detention Center didn't offer much in the way of programming for addicts, Callihan said she was able to learn life skills like cooking while in jail.
Her recovery from drug and alcohol addiction was her own responsibility — Callihan said she read recovery-related books and worked on recovery workbooks sent by her mother.
"If it wasn't for her," Callihan said, with tears in her eyes, "I wouldn't be here today."
And today's all right for Callihan — right now, she's currently working toward getting a certificate to become a peer support specialist so she can work in recovery.
"I think there's a stigma around it and if I can work in recovery and spread a message of hope, love and acceptance, that would help more people find recovery," Callihan said.
