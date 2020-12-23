A Dec. 17 domestic call resulted in a man getting Tased after he punched a deputy in the face, according to court records.
Deputies were called to an address in Westwood after reports of a man choking his wife and threatening her with a knife, according to court records.
After taking the victim's report, deputies asked the suspect to step outside of the home, a criminal citation states.
Instead, the suspect slammed the door on deputies’ faces, records show.
That’s when law enforcement busted the door down and entered the home. The suspect took a swing at one deputy and connected with his face, records show.
Deputies took him down, but the suspect continued to struggle, court records show.
After being told to stop resisting or else he'd be Tased, deputies finally hit him in the stomach with a TASER, records show.
Eric S. Johnson, 34, was booked Dec. 17 in connection with the incident. He was charged with fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, menacing, second-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree strangulation and resisting arrest.
If you or a loved one is currently living in an unsafe domestic violence situation, Safe Harbor in Ashland has a crisis hotline you can call to help escape the situation.
The number is 1-800-926-2150.
(606) 326-2653 |