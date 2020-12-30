ASHLAND A lawyer for a Louisa man accused of soliciting two teenage girls to produce child pornography is asking for a separate trial regarding videos depicting a woman raping a dog, according to federal court records.
In a Dec. 23 motion, attorney Michael B. Fox asked a federal judge to sever a superseding indictment in the case of Dale Allen Fraley. Fraley was initially indicted in October 2019 in connection with allegations that he used social media personas to solicit recordings of teenage girls, according to federal court records.
In September 2020, a federal grand jury recharged Fraley with 13 counts related to those allegations, along with an additional count for possessing three videos of an adult woman engaging in sexual contact with a dog.
Fox wrote that the charge — producing obscene material with the intent to distribute — didn't really tie into the child porn case because the woman depicted is an adult.
“The allegations related to child pornography are wholly distinct from the allegations related to obscene material,” Fox wrote.
The motion states that the obscenity charge will have to meet a three-prong test at trial: A. The average person applying contemporary adult community standards finds the material “appeals to prurient interests;” B. The average person, applying the same standards, would find it depicts “sexual conduct in a patently offensive way;” and C. If a reasonable person can find when the material, taken as a whole, “lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”
Additionally, Fox argued that if the obscenity and the child porn charges are bundled together, the jury could “likely be inflamed and will potentially convict Fraley under the child pornography counts simply because he possessed alleged obscene materials.”
On the flip side, Fox also wrote, “the jury is also likely to convict Fraley of the obscenity charge based on the allegations in the child pornography counts.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the judge had not rendered a ruling in the case.
