FRANKFORT A record amount of nearly $24.3 million was spent lobbying the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022, according to reports filed by the hundreds of corporations, associations and other groups registered to lobby the legislature.
Reports filed by the groups show that the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce continues to be the biggest-spending group in trying to influence Kentucky lawmakers. According to totals posted on the website of the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission, the chamber reported $408,301 on legislative lobbying in 2022.
The chamber last year saw passage of two of its priority bills: House Bill 8 which reduced the state income tax and House Bill 4 which restricted unemployment benefits.
Records on the ethics commission website show the Kentucky Hospital Association reported spending the second largest amount on lobbying last year at $304,707. Tobacco company Altria Client Services, parent of Philip Morris USA, was third at $269,685.
The ethics commission website also posts a list of how much individual lobbyists were paid last year, and the lobbyist who was paid the most in 2022 was John McCarthy, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky. According to the ethics commission website, McCarthy was paid $967,727 by the nearly 100 different groups he represents.
These numbers, all from the ethics commission website, could inch up slightly because a few groups had not yet filed reports disclosing their spending in the final five months of 2022.
Here are the 20 groups that reported spending the most on lobbying the General Assembly in 2022:
• Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Frankfort, business association, $408,301
• Kentucky Hospital Association, Louisville, hospital association, $304,707
• Altria Client Solutions, Richmond, Va., tobacco, other issues, $269,685
• ACLU of Kentucky, Louisville, $195,489
• Kentucky Medical Association, Louisville, doctors, $157,416
• Kentucky League of Cities, Frankfort, city government association, $151,308
• HCA Healthcare, Nashville, hospitals, $146,548
• Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn., Washington, D.C., pharmacy benefit managers, $142,257
• Kentucky Retail Federation, Frankfort, retail stores, $142,237
• Pace-O-Matic of Kentucky, Duluth, Ga., maker of games sometimes referred to as “gray machines,”$136,416
• Kentucky Distillers Association., Frankfort, bourbon distillers association, $135,624
• Healthcare Distribution Alliance, Arlington, Va., pharmaceutical issues, $128,578
• Academic Partnerships LLC, Dallas, education, $127,500
• LG&E and KU Energy, Louisville, electric utility, $121,669
• Greater Louisville Inc., Louisville, business association, $117,512
• Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Louisville, insurance, $115,972
• LifePoint Health, Brentwood, Tenn., hospitals, $110,002
• AT&T, Louisville, telecommunications, $109,618
• Houchens Industries, Bowling Green, groceries, road construction, other, $107,770
• Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association, Lexington, petroleum, $106,161
Here is a list of the 20 people who were paid the most money to lobby the General Assembly in 2022, according to the ethics commission website. Each of these lobbyists represents many different clients. Below each name and dollar amount is the number of clients the lobbyist currently represents along with three examples of the lobbyists clients:
• John McCarthy, $967,727 — 96 clients including Altria Client Services, Pfizer, and Stride Inc.
• Patrick Jennings, $706,775 — 60 clients including Stronach Group, Kentucky Hospital Assn., and The Jockey Club
• Bob Babbage, $704,300 — 37 clients including Cash Express, Pearson Education Ltd., and Kentucky Lions Eyebank
• Stephen Huffman, $659,000 — 23 clients including Revolutionary Racing, The Red Mile and IGT
• Ronny Pryor, $651,850 — 10 clients including HCA Healthcare, Gainwell Technologies, and LifePoint Health
• Sean Cutter, $642,729 — 51 clients including Keeneland Association, RAI Services, and U.S. WorldMeds
• Chris Nolan, $567,236 — 52 clients including Amgen Inc., Service Contract Industry Council, and Teledoc Health
• Jason Bentley, $527,179 — 46 clients including Amgen Inc., Kentucky distillers Assn., RAI Services
• Amy Wickliffe, $511,046 — 85 clients including Churchill Downs, Kentucky American Water, and Kentucky Employers Mutual Insurance
• Karen Thomas-Lentz, $488,750 — 47 clients including Swisher International, EPIC Pharmacies, and CSX Corp.
• James M. Higdon, $488,176 — 51 clients including Service Contract Industry Council, Lexis Learning Systems, LG&E and KU Energy
• Trey Grayson, $485,651 — 30 clients including Academic Partnerships LLC, Lancaster Colony Corp., and Secure Elections Project
• Steve Robertson, $477,117 — 30 clients including Secure Elections Project, Academic Partnerships LLC, and Wellpath
• Laura Owens, $460,750 — 32 clients including Uber Technologies, Dealertrack Registration and Titling Solutions, and Baptist Health
• John Cooper, $419,640 — 30 clients including Toyota Motor North America, Kentucky Medical Assn., Kentucky Bankers Assn.
• Jason Underwood, $417,500 — 7 clients including heaven Hill Distilleries, Cannon Cochran Management, and American Wagering
• Kelly Abell, $389,334 — 25 clients including Brightspring Health, McKesson Corp., and Philanthropy Roundtable
• Katherine Hall, $363,215 — 58 clients including Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities, EmsanaRx., and Stronach Group
• Mike Biagi, $322,478 — 19 clients including Kentucky Downs, Philanthropy Roundtable, and Appalachian Racing
• Leigh Thacker, $314,037 — 31 clients including Sportsbetting Alliance, Kentucky Press Assn., and Mountain Comprehensive Care.