Funds were recently released for an AML (Abandoned Mine Lands) grant that had been applied for by EastPark on the Industrial Parkway. The grant was awarded to reclaim land that had previously been mined but is no longer being used for that purpose.
The process involved in reclaiming the land is extensive and will generate jobs for the duration and possibly beyond. Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter, who is serving as FIVCO Board Chairman this year, simplified the reclamation.
“Essentially what they are going to do, in layman’s terms, is build a $4 million French drain,” Carpenter said. The area in question is what is known as a spoils area, Carpenter explained. The grant of $4.4 million was designed to drain and reclaim that area.
“When Addington’s stripped the coal, it left a low spot, and all of what they call ‘scrap’ — tree limbs, loose dirt, clay, etc. — was shoved into that low spot,” Carpenter said. Spoils areas, Carpenter said, are difficult to use for any real purpose.
“What they are going to do is drain the ‘spoils’ and take all the dirt out,” Carpenter said. “Water is standing under the earth, and when they remove the ‘spoils,’ then they can drain that water off.”
Carpenter said an engineer has already drawn up plans for the process to make it an effective undertaking. Given that the property itself is at a high point, there are many different options for draining the water away safely and in an environmentally conscious manner.
“Then, the way I understand it, is that they will put the drains in. A French drain is basically a ditch with rock in it,” Carpenter explained. “And the water hits it and drains much better than it would in clay dirt or fill. And after the drains are in, they will compact the ground over them; and at that point they will be suitable for anything.”
The process, Carpenter said, will yield an excess of 100 acres of land that can be used for any purpose.
Carpenter said that the AML grants were established through taxes on coal for the specific purpose of reclaiming mined land. U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers, who has served the 5th District in Kentucky since 1981, helped establish the AML Pilot Program (with former Gov. Matt Bevin) in 2016.