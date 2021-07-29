The Ashland Kiwanis Club welcomed members of the non-profit organization White Gravel Mines on Wednesday. White Gravel Mines is a venue located in Minford, Ohio, and hosts events including 5K runs and guided tours through what was once known as the Warren Mines in Minford.
Mindy Martin, co-owner of White Gravel Mine Productions, shared a bit of the history of the reclaimed mine, as well as offered insights into future events.
“They started mining in the early 1900s” Martin said. “They used dynamite, donkeys, muscle and horses to mine and haul out the white gravel and sand. And they did this for over 40 years. I have heard that they even brought someone from Europe to do the blasting on this project.” Martin said that mining operations stopped after the second World War, and it was said that the U.S. military used the mines to store supplies.
Martin said during the 1970s the mines were known as the Warren Mines, after the family of the original owners, and though unused as a mine, the family maintained ownership of the property. A lot of the locals, however, knew about the mine tunnels and were attracted to it as a place where they could gather, Martin said. “They thought it was a pretty cool place to hang out and do whatever they wanted, and no one could see them,” Martin said.
Eventually the state stepped in and helped the Warren family to bar the mines, in an effort to prevent people from entering them. Martin said the rumor was that a group of “hippies” were actually living in the abandoned mines, and other groups used it at will as well.
“It was a popular place to go,” Martin said. “People hung out and used spray paint — lots of spray paint — on the walls of the tunnel system.” Martin said she had even heard rumors that Satanist groups were using the mines at one point but thought that to be a bit far-fetched until that rumor was confirmed later. Apparently, a person who lived adjacent to the property encountered such a group when they were in the mines themselves appropriating some of the loose gravel and sand.
The Martins’ involvement with the property began in 2009 when Mindy Martin’s husband, Tom Martin, Jr., was persuaded by a friend to go speak to the current owners of the property. The friend was involved in the Boy Scouts and had told Tom Martin that he thought the mines would be a great place for the Scouts to use paintball guns for recreation. Martin agreed to talk to the owners about permission to use the property but ended by inquiring about purchasing it. The current owner had turned down other offers but agreed to sell it to Martin with the guarantee that the property would be used for good things that benefited the community.
What followed, Mindy Martin said, was a vast clean-up operation with the Boy Scouts and other volunteers going through the tunnel complex and removing numerous truckloads of bottles and other assorted trash. And soon, what had been a hangout for assorted bad behavior, developed a new and more positive trajectory. The Martins’ goal was just what the previous owners had insisted upon; using the old abandoned mine as a more fun and positive influence. And there was no better positive influence than something which leads people to God, Martin said.
Now the White Gravel Mines hosts many guided tours, with special events around Christmas time and (begun in 2021) Easter. The tour showcases 16 artwork displays and five lifelike scenes that highlight major events during the ministry of Jesus.
A list of tour dates and times are available on their Facebook Page, as well as information on bookings for parties or the popular Arrow Tag and the Extreme 5K run. Information is also available at whitegravelmines.com, by calling (740) 820-6162, or by emailing whitegravelmines@gmail.com.