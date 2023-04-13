GREENUP A woman accused of reckless homicide avoided a bond violation Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Tina Kay Reed, 37, of Greenup is accused of firing a gun that resulted in the death of Shane Lee Fritz, 33, near Jeffs Valley in September 2022.
Reed was indicted in February on a sole count of reckless homicide and booked into Greenup County Detention Center only to post a $5,000 property bond shortly after.
Reed’s past two court appearances have included motions by prosecutors to revoke the bond due to drug use and communicating with witnesses in the case.
Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud warned Reed on March 23, “if you’re doing anything, you’d better stop,” in reference to communicating with witnesses.
A bond revocation hearing occurred a week later where McCloud warned Reed again, “they’ll be no messing or playing around with this ... or you’ll go to jail,” after Reed supposedly tested positive on a drug screening for opioid use.
Reed requested to be retested and denied the results of the test to which McCloud allowed.
Charles D. Oppenheimer, Reed’s attorney, answered on Thursday that the re-test results showed only a positive result for marijuana and suboxone, for which Reed is prescribed and admitted on record she expected to test positive for.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Merkel told McCloud he requested to review a wider history of drug screening as Reed is ordered by the Cabinet to undergo testing.
Merkel reported Reed failed to show on several occasions to state testing and tested positive for marijuana use on the ones she did show for.
“This is not a one time issue,” Merkel said, adding he believed Reed had been using drugs the entire time she’s been out on bond — violating its conditions.
Merkel continued that Reed’s testing showed “incredibly high” traces of marijuana and even if Reed was a frequent, daily user, the traces should be out of her system within 30 days.
Oppenheimer again responded the initial screen from the revocation hearing was inaccurate and Reed has shown to two drug screenings since she was court-ordered by McCloud to undergo drug testing for his court — where she again tested positive for marijuana.
“Different people will take different times for it to be out of their system,” Oppenheimer said.
A court official piped up, adding that pre-trial services and the cabinet don’t pay for lab testing, which would show the actual trace level of drugs in one’s system.
“Make that part of the bond condition to ensure the numbers are going down,” McCloud said, adding that Reed was now court-ordered to pay $50 for each test to be sent off for the most accurate results.
“If it doesn’t (show numbers going down), we’ll set the matter for hearing,” McCloud added.
Oppenheimer asked that no drug screen results be released prior to Reed’s alleged crime as that would be an “invasion of privacy” and a violation of HIPAA.
McCloud reminded Oppenheimer that the Commonwealth would only receive results from ongoing test — to which the defense had no objection.
Reed will appear in court for a pre-trial conference on June 8.
“Should be completely out of system by then,” McCloud said.
“Be prepared to pay $50 each time or I’ll have to incarcerate you,” McCloud told Reed.
Reed is set for trial on Nov. 16.
She faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.