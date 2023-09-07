GREENUP Luck appeared to run out for a Greenup County woman accused of reckless homicide when Circuit Judge Brian McCloud jailed her for contempt after a Thursday hearing.
Tina Kay Reed, 37 was indicted back in February on a sole count of reckless homicide after being accused of firing a gun causing the death of Shane Fritz, 33, in September 2022.
Reed's initial court appearances were riddled with contempt motions filed by the prosecution, alleging Reed had tampered with witnesses, was a no-show for drug testing and tested positive for opioid use and marijuana for the ones she did show for.
Each time, McCloud gave stern warnings to Reed, telling her in March he wouldn't tolerate her communicating with witnesses or using drugs while out on bond.
Reed's family posted a $5,000 property bond shortly after her arrest and, despite all alleged violations, she's been permitted to remain free, up until Thursday.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkle requested McCloud jail Reed after she allegedly tested positive for using methamphetamine in her most recent drug screening.
Merkle added Reed has tested positive for various controlled substances approximately six times, indicating to him, "She is not taking court orders seriously."
Reed's attorney, public defender Charles Oppenheimer, argued the court could schedule a bond revocation hearing at a later date and allow Reed to remain free until that hearing, at least.
A representative of pre-trial services said she was alerted to the most recent positive drug screen by the Cabinet of Child and Family Services, as Reed is court-ordered to drug screening in a Cabinet case as well.
The representative said the Cabinet, too, has had difficulty with Reed showing up routinely for tests as ordered and said she had to be tracked down.
Merkle reiterated that this made violation No. 6 — not including previous marijuana use, which Oppenheimer argued the court previously acknowledged it could take a while to leave her system.
"Marijuana doesn't turn into meth," McCloud said and ordered Reed be taken into custody.
McCloud said Reed would undergo a drug screen during jail booking and warned Reed if she tested positive for anything other than what she was prescribed, he'd sentence her to six months in jail for contempt of court.
Reed is scheduled for a jury trial on Nov. 27.
(606) 326-2652 |