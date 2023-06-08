GREENUP A woman accused of firing a gun that resulted in the death of Shane Fritz in September 2022 is nearing a possible jury trial.
Tina K. Reed, 37, of Greenup, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court Thursday on a sole count of reckless homicide.
The latest pre-trial conference was far less theatrical than the last few, when Greenup Circuit Court Judge Brian McCloud threatened to jail Reed at each hearing for alleged bond violations.
Reed has narrowly avoided jail time despite prosecutors alleging she failed numerous drug tests and reportedly tampered with witnesses by communicating with them.
On Thursday, McCloud asked attorneys if mediation was a possibility after it was announced Reed already had a trial date set for Nov 27.
"It's always good to talk," McCloud said.
Reed is scheduled for another pre-trial conference Sept 7.