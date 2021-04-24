Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.