WORTHINGTON It was an unforgettable, rare occasion on Oct. 26, 1972, when President Richard Nixon held a campaign rally at Paul G. Blazer High School in Ashland, primarily for former Governor Louie Nunn, who was running for the U.S. Senate against Kentucky State Sen. Walter Dee Huddleston on Nov. 7.
Nixon was up for re-election, and a cast of Republican candidates and dignitaries from across the state were on hand. But before coming into the Bluegrass State, Nixon made a stop at Tri-State Airport in Kenova to have a meeting with West Virginia Gov. Arch Moore.
While there he said, “It is especially gratifying to me to be able to report that 13,000 additional persons have been certified for black lung benefits since I signed a major expansion of this humanitarian program five months ago.”
The president’s next stop was Ashland-Boyd County Airport in Worthington, the first time an American president had visited Greenup County. The PBHS rally was the first time a president, or presidential candidate had been to Ashland, since former Vice President Harry Truman campaigned with vice presidential running mate/U.S. Senate Minority Leader Alben W. Barkley, from Paducah, in Ashland in the fall of 1948.
Nixon arrived in a Convair 580, because Air Force One was too big for the runway. A huge, excited crowd welcomed Nixon in Worthington, but the evening was perhaps most memorable for Susan McIntryre, 13, from Flatwoods, whose picture with a quote was in The Ashland Daily Independent the next day giving First Lady Pat Nixon a bouquet of flowers. McIntyre said, she “was in the right place at the right time.”
Nixon was greeted at ABCA by U.S. Senator John Cooper, and former governor Louie Nunn, and their wives, who had arrived before Nixon. School bands from Raceland, Russell, Wurtland, Greenup, and McKell performed at ABCA.
Even one classic annual football game was rescheduled because of the historic rally. It was on a Thursday night and they postponed the Kiwanis Bowl to Saturday afternoon, said Charlie Dunlap, who had a very busy week for WCMI, covering Nixon’s arrival in Worthington, and doing play-by-play for the annual battle between Ashland’s two junior high schools, Coles and Putnam, in the Kiwanis Bowl.
Dunlap said he had to get his media credentials at the Henry Clay Hotel. “They were changing details every day about it. It wasn’t something they just sat down and said, ‘Well, let’s do that Thursday at 7. OK, we’ll go ahead and do that.’ It was constantly changing,” said Dunlap.
Traveling from state to state on an almost daily schedule can be confusing. Dunlap recalled, “Just before he (Nixon) came in (PBHS’s gym), the press corps that traveled with him came in, and I remember one of them, and I don’t know who it was, but one of them said, ‘What town and state are we in?’” Dunlap said. “It wasn’t called Anderson Gym at that time.”
“I was barely 21 years old covering the first big presidential event like that that I had ever covered,” said Tom Stultz, who was new with the Ashland Daily Independent when he snapped a photo of Nixon at the ABCA that was on the front page of the ADI the next day.
Stultz worked on media strategies with college athletic conferences and professional teams, before retiring as president of JMI Sports this year.
“My job was to get the colors and the pictures, kind of get the crowd reaction down at the airport,” Stultz said. “All I remember is he was going through the receiving line and I was so close that I had to back up to focus. It was packed. People were excited to have the President to come here.”
Around the same time Stultz also visited Marshall University to cover Sen. George McGovern, who was the Democrat running against Nixon.
Ronny Bell spent 52 years in radio, mainly at WIRO and WLGC, and also spent time as mayor and city commissioner in Worthington. He was working the day his town had their best-known guest ever.
“I was there with Ken Aubel, who was the owner of WIRO in Ironton, and we were covering it for that station. He was our owner and engineer. When he (Nixon) arrived they pulled up and parked there on the tarmac, and they opened the door, and they had the ladder there for him,” Bell said. “It was dark, we were broadcasting, and they turned all the lights out. Everybody ooh’ed and aah’ed. They hollered and he (Nixon) got there and stood in the door way, and they turned the lights back on. It was kind of a theatrical appearance I guess.”
Around 225 journalists covered the rally, and around 75 of them were in the president’s press pool, that rode on buses from TSA to ABCA to follow the president to Paul G. Blazer High School. Their planes were too large for ABCA’s runway. For security reasons the motorcade route was not revealed until late the prior day. State Rep. Charles R. Holbrook III said, “They’re (Secret Service) very secret.”
Dick Martin, spokesman for the Welcome the President to Kentucky committee, said of trying to get an earlier release of the motorcade: “They put a lid on it.” After leaving Worthington the motorcade came up River Road to Russell, followed Prospect Ave and Belfont Street to U.S. 23, then to 12th Street in Ashland, to 13th Street, to Old 13th Street, along Beech and Floyd Streets to Blazer Boulevard, and to the back of PBHS’s gymnasium.
Ashland Police Chief Lewis E. Mutters said that all 42 Ashland policemen and at least 25 auxiliary police would be on duty. Only 400 vehicles were allowed to be at PBHS, so shuttle bus routes were set up to transport people to the rally.
Many area residents still have fond memories of a special greeting for Nixon. Martin, a future Ashland mayor, referred to a torchlight greeting, “We are encouraging people to bring everything with them tonight that will make a light, and that will include flashlights and torches. This is a rare after-dark appearance by the president.”
Martin stressed that he wanted Nixon to know, “there are lots and lots of people to say ‘hello.’ We particularly encourage this lighting along the motorcade route.”
In Russell, a crowd of 15,000 was estimated to have seen Nixon’s motorcade, and he got out of his limousine to show his appreciation. In an Associated Press article, Craig Wallace, 16, was said to be grinning while surrounded by girls after the President touched him.
Mrs. Clyde Anderson told the AP, “I’ve screamed my heart out.”
William Gehringer told the AP, “It’s probably the biggest thing there ever was. Recently others have told of their experiences. Judy Robinson said.
“I was down by Armco and saw the motorcade,” Robinson said. “I lived in Bellefonte then. The roads were lined with people.”
Lou Meyer doesn’t remember where she saw Nixon in Ashland, but said, “The light was on inside and you could see him.”
One family quickly decided to see the motorcade.
“At the last minute my father took me and my brothers to ACC, ATCC hill side to see the caravan of cars. A bit anti-climactic as we weren’t certain which car in the motorcade President Nixon was actually riding. We did see hands waving from windows but to this day not certain as to who they were. I became a Nixon fan after that day,” said Dr. Dwain Porter, was in the seventh grade then. “One of my brothers actually went in the gymnasium at Blazer and still has the ticket that Herb Conley gave to him, which gave him access.”
“It was packed there. He was in a limousine. He had somebody else there with him,” said Thomas Belleville, about seeing Nixon’s motorcade at the corner of Beech Street and Floyd Street. “I believe he (President Dwight Eisenhower) came through here on a train over in Ironton.”
Belleville and his wife Loretta were much more involved in 1983 when they hosted Vice President George W. Bush, and Congressman Jim Bunning, and their wives at their home on Ranch Road in Ashland, in a benefit dinner for Bunning for governor. Also future First Lady Barbara Bush held an event at Belleville’s home in 1988 to raise money for her husband’s campaign for the presidency.
Some lucky people actually got closer to the president than others.
“They (Secret Service) were stopping door to door at different places along the route that he was supposed to be coming in to Ashland. They gave us their card, their number, asked about stuff, ‘Have you noticed any strange cars or trucks, or different vehicles, maybe parked across from your lot, coming into your gas station, or anybody asked any questions,’ just stuff like that, trying to see if anything had been different the last week or so,” said Tony Collins, of Secret Service officers coming to his father Frank “Rip” Collins Sunoco service station on 13th Street, where Checkers Tanning and Laundromat is now. “Our parking lot, we had to keep telling people they had to move. They just pulled in and parked, and people that wanted to come on and get gas couldn’t even get into the gas station. He (Nixon) came through about 25, 30 mph. So all we could see was him like him waving through the presidential vehicle.”
“I remember standing about where the softball field (at PBHS) sits today. The inside of the car was lit up so you could see him wave,” said Mark Maynard, former editor of The Daily Independent. “There were several of us there to watch it. People were clapping and cheering. We got there early and the motorcade drove by in what seemed like seconds. Then it was over for us. My wife, Beth Boggs, played flute in the band. They played ‘Hail to the Chief’ as he entered the gym to cheers. We were both sophomores. It was one of those unforgettable moments in time. How many times does the President of the United States come to your hometown? Kind of a big deal.”
The PBHS band, with its 100 members was the official band inside the gym. Bands from Boyd County, Catlettsburg, and Fairview high schools also entertained spectators outside at the Nixon rally.